Cut week FAQ: What you need to know as teams make roster moves

What happens to players who are released?

Vested veterans (players with at least four years of experience) become unrestricted free agents immediately and can sign with the team of their choosing.

Players with fewer than four years of experience are subject to waivers, in which teams can make claims, and are awarded players based on last year's draft order.

The Panthers are 19th in waiver-claim order, as opposed to last year when they were eighth.

The fact that 18 teams are ahead of them makes it less likely than last year that they could add players they want. Last year, they claimed two players: wide receiver Dalevon Campbell and cornerback Damarri Mathis. (Campbell played in two games as a special teamer before he was released, and Mathis tore his ACL in his first practice here).

Claims have to be submitted by 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.