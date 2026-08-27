Cut week FAQ: What you need to know as teams make roster moves

CHARLOTTE — Welcome to the hardest weekend of the NFL calendar.
This is the time when NFL rosters are built, dreams are either made or dashed, and paperwork comes in by the truckload.
NFL teams have to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 this weekend to get to the regular-season roster limit.
That means nearly 1,200 players will be let go league-wide, which is obviously most difficult for the players involved.
Teams have to navigate possible trades, waiver claims, and add a practice squad next week as they continue to look for ways to upgrade and prepare for the regular season.
But don't call these final cuts, because nothing about this week is final. You can see the full Panthers roster here, and bookmark the transactions page for all the latest. And in case there are trades, keep an eye on the full list of future picks here.
When is the deadline to get to the 53-man roster limit?
Teams have to make their cuts and other moves to get to the 53-man limit by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
This can include releases, waivers, trades, or designating players on reserve lists (PUP, NFI, etc.)
What happens to players who are released?
Vested veterans (players with at least four years of experience) become unrestricted free agents immediately and can sign with the team of their choosing.
Players with fewer than four years of experience are subject to waivers, in which teams can make claims, and are awarded players based on last year's draft order.
The Panthers are 19th in waiver-claim order, as opposed to last year when they were eighth.
The fact that 18 teams are ahead of them makes it less likely than last year that they could add players they want. Last year, they claimed two players: wide receiver Dalevon Campbell and cornerback Damarri Mathis. (Campbell played in two games as a special teamer before he was released, and Mathis tore his ACL in his first practice here).
Claims have to be submitted by 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
Whenever a team claims and is awarded a player from waivers, they have to release someone on their current roster. That's why you shouldn't call them final cuts.
What about players who are injured?
Teams can place a maximum of two players on injured reserve before final cuts and still allow them to return during the season. They have to miss at least four games before they're eligible to return.
After the 53-man roster is established, teams can place more players on injured reserve. They can designate up to eight players to return from IR during the course of the season.
Under a new rule this year, players placed on reserve/physically unable to perform at the cuts can return to practice after two weeks, but still have to miss four games. The Panthers currently have two players on the PUP list, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
When can teams sign a practice squad?
Teams can begin signing players who clear waivers after 1 p.m. on Monday.
Teams can sign 16 players to the practice squad, plus a 17th if they're part of the league's International Player Pathway program. The Panthers have an IPP player in camp, English linebacker Mapalo Mwansa.
Who is eligible to sign to the practice squad?
Teams can sign up to six veterans with unlimited experience to the practice squad. The remaining spots are for players with two or fewer accrued seasons.
Can players come up from the practice squad?
Teams can elevate practice squad players for a game up to three times during the regular season. After the third elevation, they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in a game.
Practice squad players can be signed to another team's active roster, but they cannot move laterally from one practice squad to another.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Houston Texans on Wednesday.