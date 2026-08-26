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"We have to respond": Panthers offense using Wednesday's practice as a chance to grow

Aug 26, 2026 at 04:56 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — As the late, great Dolly Parton once said, "storms make trees take deeper roots."

The Panthers' offense had to dig deep on Wednesday to survive a barrage of pressure from arguably the league's most formidable pass-rush duo, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

"I have a lot of respect for them, really good unit, but we had to be better," said quarterback Bryce Young after the final joint practice of training camp, in which the Panthers welcomed the Houston Texans. "We have to respond."

QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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Wednesday was a "lopsided" day, coach Dave Canales called it, and Young echoed, "it sucked."  But after the storm, when things quiet down, those roots are more formidable than ever, ready to take on the next deluge. That's what Young sees as the only acceptable answer for the Panthers offense.

"I think it's going to be great for us as a process. We always try to be a process-oriented group," Young explained.

"It's been a lot of great, great film out there to watch, a lot of stuff to grow from, all of us, myself included; there's a lot of great, great lessons out there. So, it's not fun on a day like this, but that's a challenge for us now, making sure we're watching the film, know we can grow from it, and that's the game.

"That's the sport; they got after us today, but I'm super excited and grateful to be part of this offense."

Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

To be clear, this is not a situation in which Young, Canales, and the group simply shrugged their shoulders and brushed it off as one practice with "fill in the blank of whatever excuse is acceptable." There wasn't necessarily anger, but the displeasure was pretty blatant. Everyone knew it was a bad showing.

But, it was one showing, in a practice. And you can't go into a season resigned. That's the process to which Young alluded. It's better to uncover and address the weak points in August than in October.

"We're competitors. We want to win. Again, they got after us today and that's not a good feeling, but, it's not, I wouldn't say frustration. It's not angry about the circumstances, situation," preached Young. "It's us not performing at the level we want to. I look in the mirror, we all look in the mirror, and again, a day like this, you got to grow from it, but we're excited for that process. I'm excited to be able to do that with this group.

"There's no other 10 out there I want to be out there with, in our whole unit, whoever's out there, there's no one I'd rather be out there with. It sucks to have a day where you don't feel like you produce very well, but it's a great learning opportunity. That's what these training camp practices are for."

To learn, one must acknowledge what went wrong.

As Canales succinctly summed up, a lot of what went wrong can be boiled down to four words: Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter. But that meant the Panthers' pass-protection wasn't up to snuff either. Some of that has to do with Taylor Moton (blood clot) and Ikem Ekwonu (patella tendon) still sidelined.

With those two sidelined for now, Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling are starting. Both tackles have shown encouraging moments this camp, and Walker is a longtime veteran who started over 40 games for the Green Bay Packers.

Against Anderson and Hunter, though, the rookie Freeling received a sobering "Welcome to the NFL moment," and Walker took a brunt of work as well. Freeling has spent most of training camp as the starting right tackle, so he's received a ton of hard work from Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton (before his ACL tear), and then Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker during joint practice in Jacksonville last week.

He's held up well in a lot of those instances. Wednesday was a litmus test on what all still needs to be done for the rookie. It's a challenge Young is confident his tackle will respond to, though. And much like the rest of the offense, he's getting this progress report back in August.

RB Jonathon Brooks, QB Bryce Young, G Robert Hunt and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

"He's a competitor. He's someone who always wants to be the best. He's someone who's going to work. He's going to watch the film," Young promised of Freeling. "He's always someone who's eager to get back on the field, always wants to bounce back, and he's matched up against Will today a lot. There's a reason (Will) is who he is.

"(Monroe) hasn't played a snap of regular season ball, and for him to get work like he's been able to get from our defense, from the teams we've played in the preseason, all that stuff with these joint practices, it's only going to make him better, and he has that attitude, so I'm super excited for his development."

As frustration built throughout the day and each would-be sack, Canales saw Young start to push the ball a little more, finding throws that might or might not have been there. The QB made a name for himself last season by keeping plays alive and finding guys with off-platform throws. Trying to force those throws can become dangerous though, as Young was reminded Wednesday, with an interception over the middle of the field.

QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"He's trying to make something happen and days can get frustrating like that," said Canales of the play, but also the passing game all day.

"He and I kind of talked about it, two periods in with a little bit of football left to go in the practice and just said, 'Hey, look. There'll be days like this we can make adjustments, we can use chip help. We can run the ball, we can throw quickly to manufacture, and we'll wait for those right moments,' because he's so opportunistic.

"When he finds those moments, he knows when he can take his shots and get those one-on-ones, and there'll be days like this, and you got to be patient. You got to move the ball, and you got to find those explosives when you can get them."

So, that's what Young did.

When running back Jonathon Brooks got free on the edge, Young moved the pocket and threw off-platform for a completion on a wheel route — which is always open — and let the speedy back do the work from there.

"Someone that has super soft hands off the backfield, great knack for scramble drill, even routes out of the backfield, certain things, he's done a great job for us in camp, so, we're excited," Young bragged of Brooks.

"There's so much stuff that he's been working so hard; the world hasn't been able to see a lot of things that he can do and hasn't seen the work he's put in. But we love what he brings; we're excited for all that stuff, but I definitely trust him with things like that."

Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

There were other takeaways to pull from throughout the day. Young also got to connect with his new tight end, Darren Waller a few times. The veteran was folded into team drills after being brought along slowly the last week and a half.

"He's been great, picked up on things really quickly," he said of Waller. "He's brought great energy to the field, and he definitely has some juice out there. It's been only a few days so far. So, obviously you're trying to bank as many reps as you can, but, yeah, we're definitely excited for him being here."

Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

While the positives are definitely something to build on, Wednesday's negatives left the Panthers with plenty of tape to pick apart between now and the first game on September 13.

But storms make trees grow deeper roots, and bad practices make teams shore up weaknesses. That's the mindset the Panthers are taking into the next two weeks.

"Everyone feels that way about today. There's definitely no finger-pointing. It's no one group, one person. It's all of us. We've got to be better," promised Young.

"That's what these camps are for, to be able to grow."

PHOTOS | Panthers x Texans joint practice | 8/26

Check out scenes from the Panthers' joint practice against the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Tommy Tremble is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
TE Feleipe Franks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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TE Feleipe Franks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Darren Waller is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Luke Fortner are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt and Luke Fortner are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 59

Corey Thornton is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 59

Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 59

Anthony Tyus III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Cooley and Jaycee Horn are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathan Cooley and Jaycee Horn are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
CB Mike Jackson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Mike Jackson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta, DeVonta Smith and Lathan Ransom are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta, DeVonta Smith and Lathan Ransom are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Akayleb Evans is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 59

Patrick Jones II is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Harriger, Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Harriger, Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II and Lee Hunter are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II and Lee Hunter are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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OLB Princely Umanmielen is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 59

John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III and Kenny Pickett are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III and Kenny Pickett are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 59

Jonathon Brooks is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling, Bryce Young and Derrick Brown are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling, Bryce Young and Derrick Brown are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young and RB Jonathon Brooks are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Corey Thornton are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Corey Thornton are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 59

WR John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 59

John Metchie III is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jarrett Kingston and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jarrett Kingston and Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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