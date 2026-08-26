"We have to respond": Panthers offense using Wednesday's practice as a chance to grow

To be clear, this is not a situation in which Young, Canales, and the group simply shrugged their shoulders and brushed it off as one practice with "fill in the blank of whatever excuse is acceptable." There wasn't necessarily anger, but the displeasure was pretty blatant. Everyone knew it was a bad showing.

But, it was one showing, in a practice. And you can't go into a season resigned. That's the process to which Young alluded. It's better to uncover and address the weak points in August than in October.

"We're competitors. We want to win. Again, they got after us today and that's not a good feeling, but, it's not, I wouldn't say frustration. It's not angry about the circumstances, situation," preached Young. "It's us not performing at the level we want to. I look in the mirror, we all look in the mirror, and again, a day like this, you got to grow from it, but we're excited for that process. I'm excited to be able to do that with this group.