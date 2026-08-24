 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers release depth chart ahead of final preseason game

Aug 24, 2026 at 04:59 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Depth chart 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released a depth chart ahead of their final preseason game Friday night against the Houston Texans.

The depth chart has not changed from last week's game against the Jaguars.

Veteran tight end Darren Waller is still near the back of his respective unit as he continues to ramp up his work and return to the field. Waller participated in his first padded practice on Monday, sprinkled in through team drills. He'll get much the same work on Wednesday in a joint practice with the Texans.

Coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that if his starters were able to get a good load of work in against the Texans in joint practice, then it was likely they wouldn't play Friday night in the final preseason game.

"Yeah, that's still up in the air," Canales said Monday, after another fully padded session. "Honestly, you know, we have a really, really intense practice planned with the Texans on Wednesday. So, depending on how we come out of that, if we get the volume that we're looking for, the odds are they won't play.

"If between (Texans head coach) DeMeco (Ryans) and I, if we're not able to get the work that we wanted, there may be some early play for some of the guys, but we're going to kind of make that decision after the practice."

The Panthers starters played two drives against the Jaguars in last week's preseason game.

You can find the full depth chart here, and stay tuned to panthers.com for more updates ahead of joint practice and the final preseason game.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 8/24

Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Monday, August 24.

RB AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 37

RB AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 37

Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 37

Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan and Keyshawn Colmon are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 37

Tetairoa McMillan and Keyshawn Colmon are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
TE Feleipe Franks, Pat McPherson, Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and TE Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 37

TE Feleipe Franks, Pat McPherson, Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and TE Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 37

DT Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 37

CB Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 37

Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 37

Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 37

WR John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 37

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
LB Maema Njongmeta and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 37

LB Maema Njongmeta and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 37

CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 37

CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
S Isaiah Simmons and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 37

S Isaiah Simmons and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons, OLB Isaiah Smith and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 37

Isaiah Simmons, OLB Isaiah Smith and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 37

Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 37

Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 37

Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Mike Jackson and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 37

CB Mike Jackson and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 37

CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
G Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 37

G Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 37

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 37

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR David Moore is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 37

WR David Moore is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan and Alex Holcomb are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 37

WR Tetairoa McMillan and Alex Holcomb are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 37

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Cam Miller and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 37

CB Cam Miller and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 37

Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 37

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 37

AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 37

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
RB Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 37

RB Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 37

CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 37

Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 37

Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
S Lathan Ransom and CB Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 37

S Lathan Ransom and CB Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Claudin Cherelus is using Panthers linebacker competition to better himself

The veteran linebacker is in a battle for the starting spot with Trevin Wallace, one coming down to the wire according to Dave Canales. For Cherelus, it's a chance to compete against himself and his best.

news

Chuba Hubbard's close to coming back, and continuing to bring others along with him

The veteran running back is still on track to be ready for the regular season opener, and continues to pour into younger players because he wants to help the team as a whole improve.

news

Play of the Day: Corey Thornton makes diving interception to give defense the win

The second-year defensive back atoned for an earlier drop with a "game-winning" play for the defense. It was a snapshot of the camp he's had so far, with a reminder of what he can add to the defense.

news

Training Camp Observations: Joint practice will determine workload in finale

Dave Canales said he's leaning toward not playing starters in Friday's preseason finale against the Texans, but that will depend on Wednesday's joint practice. Plus more from Monday, including injury updates, and some happy returns.

news

Chau Smith-Wade "flew into the screen," made a play, and continues to show versatility

The third-year cornerback, who has played inside, outside, and at safety during training camp, made an athletic play in the Panthers' preseason win at Jacksonville.

news

"A sign to my father": Jonathon Brooks on his special preseason touchdown

The Panthers running back picked up his first NFL touchdown Friday night. It might have just been a preseason game, but for him, it counted in all the ways that mattered.

news

Offensive identity isn't created in preseason, but Friday night was a step in the right direction for Panthers

The Panthers offense put together six scoring drives on Friday night against the Jaguars. While the style probably won't define their coming season, the confidence built can go a long way.

news

It's been a long road back for Pat Jones, who celebrated with a sack in his first game

The Panthers outside linebacker had an early sack in the win over the Jaguars, the culmination of months of rehab following back surgery which ended last season after just four games.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Jaguars 34-17 as starters shine

The Panthers first team offense found the end zone and the defense kept the Jaguars out of theirs in a positive outing for the starters. Others took advantage of preseason opportunities in the 34-17 win.

news

Panthers will be without four defensive starters Friday against the Jaguars

A handful of starters on both sides of the ball will not appear in the Panthers preseason game Friday night against the Jaguars.

news

Secondary Functions: Going inside the mind of the Panthers secondary

Explore the entire Secondary Functions project to go inside the differing mental approaches used by Jaycee Horn, Nick Scott, and Mike Jackson.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising