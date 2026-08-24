Panthers release depth chart ahead of final preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released a depth chart ahead of their final preseason game Friday night against the Houston Texans.

The depth chart has not changed from last week's game against the Jaguars.

Veteran tight end Darren Waller is still near the back of his respective unit as he continues to ramp up his work and return to the field. Waller participated in his first padded practice on Monday, sprinkled in through team drills. He'll get much the same work on Wednesday in a joint practice with the Texans.

Coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that if his starters were able to get a good load of work in against the Texans in joint practice, then it was likely they wouldn't play Friday night in the final preseason game.

"Yeah, that's still up in the air," Canales said Monday, after another fully padded session. "Honestly, you know, we have a really, really intense practice planned with the Texans on Wednesday. So, depending on how we come out of that, if we get the volume that we're looking for, the odds are they won't play.

"If between (Texans head coach) DeMeco (Ryans) and I, if we're not able to get the work that we wanted, there may be some early play for some of the guys, but we're going to kind of make that decision after the practice."

The Panthers starters played two drives against the Jaguars in last week's preseason game.