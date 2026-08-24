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Chuba Hubbard's close to coming back, and continuing to bring others along with him

Aug 24, 2026 at 05:30 PM
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Darin Gantt
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

CHARLOTTE — Just because Chuba Hubbard's not practicing, doesn't mean he's not putting in a day's work.

So Monday morning, an hour before practice began, there came the veteran running back across the practice field to begin his elaborate routine. It's an old-school way of doing business, which is why some of his teammates are bestowing "unc" status on the 27-year-old.

"I still got some more years, some good years in me though," Hubbard said. "But 'unc' did come fast."

You can tell by the grin he doesn't really mind, but he also is careful to set an example because he wants others to follow it. Before he came to the press tent Monday, he was working overtime with cornerback Corey Thornton, continuing the time spent before practice.

"I just like to think of me in that spot when I was a rookie and how much it would have been to have somebody like me constantly trying to push me, give me tips and things like that; I know it goes a long way," Hubbard said. "A lot of these guys are just trying to figure out their process and find their footing in this league, so any way I can help is, I feel like it's my duty to do that.

"The better we are as a whole, the more games we're going to win. So that's my mindset."

Hubbard admitted he might have said too much as a rookie, been a little too "rah-rah." But now, it's just about setting the standard and letting everyone watch how he goes about his day, and when.

"A lot of guys didn't like that, but a big thing is I've always just wanted to win," Hubbard said of his younger ways. "I wanted to change the culture in Carolina, and I want to bring the best out of not just myself but other people.

"I mean, imagine a rookie coming in and trying to be rah-rah, lead the locker room and saying stuff all the time. I didn't really earn my respect yet. You've got to earn your respect in this league. It was all in the right mind, I guess you could say. I just wanted to win, and I felt like I was passionate about this game. That's one thing I think everyone knows. I care a lot about football. I care a lot about this team, and I wanted to change things in Carolina.

"So I wouldn't say like guys were just like 'Oh this kid,' but it was more so like 'Whoa, whoa, easy now young buck.' But I stood my ground. I still do. I haven't changed. Obviously I've evolved in different ways, but that's just always been a part of me."

Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The respect was earned on the field too, and rewarded. The Panthers extended Hubbard's deal in the middle of 2024, putting him among the first wave of guys general manager Dan Morgan made a point to keep. And like Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn, it was about producing. That was the year Hubbard listed a career-high 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns, becoming the steady metronome the offense kept time to.

Through it all, Hubbard has been a constant. Constantly the first one on the practice field, for one, but also a constant presence for third-year running back Jonathon Brooks.

Throughout Brooks' rehab from knee injuries, Hubbard has been by his side, wrapping his arm around the former second-round pick,

For Hubbard, that work is paying off now, as they prepare to go into a season with the two of them splitting the work.

"I mean, he's been through a lot of adversity, and the big thing about JB is he works really hard," Hubbard said, and if Hubbard vouches for your work ethic, that matters. "That's something I noticed early on, and hence why we work so great together. I see a part of him in myself, especially when I was younger, and I feel like I'd be doing a disservice not just to him but to myself and the team if I didn't do my best to try to prepare him to be the best. I think he's in the best shape he's been in. He's looked great, obviously. He's doing a really good job, and he takes the coaching. He's in there late with me at times, and it's going to show up this year, so I'm excited for him."

Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #2 Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

That began Friday night in Jacksonville, when Brooks got into the end zone for the first time as an NFL player, and immediately went into his traditional celebration of tapping the tattoo on his forearm and looking up, his quiet message to his late father.

"He's been through so much," Hubbard said of Brooks. "I think people don't realize, one, obviously that side of things, but also the injury side of things and how that can just weigh on you. Not everybody can come back from that, so I think it's just a testament to who he is, not just as a football player but also a person.

"Like I said, his work, his work ethic is great and to be able to see him obviously battle through everything and then have that moment. It was good. I told him many more will come though, so don't get too caught up on it."

Jonathon Brooks, Bernie Parmelee and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

When they come this year, they'll come with his mentor nearby.

Canales said the plan is to continue to rotate backs the way they have, knowing that over the course of a long season, there will be work for both.

But that's not just yet for Hubbard, who isn't practicing because of a hamstring injury, as they target the regular season opener. Hubbard said he'd definitely play if there was a game this week, but Canales said they want to make sure he's ready for the long haul.

"I think he hit over 20 mph the other day in RTP (return to play), but that's in a controlled setting," Canales said. "And right now we didn't want to put him back out there. He's not ready for someone to pull on his jersey and have him pull through that. But he's ahead of schedule. He's doing a great job."

QB Bryce Young and RB Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panther preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

And after missing some time last year with a calf injury that he might have pushed too fast, he's doing his best to be patient.

But working through things is his way, and working through them together is the only way to push that work forward.

When Hubbard is asked about the culture change here, he talks about guys coming together, the way he and Brooks have.

"I think the biggest thing overall is just the connectedness of the team," he said. "I've been a part of great teams since I've been here, a lot of talent, but this is probably the closest team I've been with where everyone's just not just playing for themselves but for each other, and that goes a long way.

"That's what winning takes because when the game's on the line, you know your brother's beside you, and you don't go through training camp, you know, went through the Hall of Fame Game training camp with everyone  and seen the worst days and the best days. It just brings another level of play out."

PHOTOS | Training camp | 8/24

Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Monday, August 24.

RB AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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RB AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan and Keyshawn Colmon are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan and Keyshawn Colmon are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
TE Feleipe Franks, Pat McPherson, Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and TE Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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TE Feleipe Franks, Pat McPherson, Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and TE Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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DT Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
WR John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
LB Maema Njongmeta and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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LB Maema Njongmeta and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Akayleb Evans and CB Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
S Isaiah Simmons and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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S Isaiah Simmons and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons, OLB Isaiah Smith and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons, OLB Isaiah Smith and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panther Training Cam on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Mike Jackson and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Mike Jackson and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
G Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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G Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR David Moore is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR David Moore is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan and Alex Holcomb are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan and Alex Holcomb are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Cam Miller and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Cam Miller and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
RB Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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RB Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
S Lathan Ransom and CB Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
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S Lathan Ransom and CB Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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