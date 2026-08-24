Chuba Hubbard's close to coming back, and continuing to bring others along with him

The respect was earned on the field too, and rewarded. The Panthers extended Hubbard's deal in the middle of 2024, putting him among the first wave of guys general manager Dan Morgan made a point to keep. And like Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn , it was about producing. That was the year Hubbard listed a career-high 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns, becoming the steady metronome the offense kept time to.

"I mean, he's been through a lot of adversity, and the big thing about JB is he works really hard," Hubbard said, and if Hubbard vouches for your work ethic, that matters. "That's something I noticed early on, and hence why we work so great together. I see a part of him in myself, especially when I was younger, and I feel like I'd be doing a disservice not just to him but to myself and the team if I didn't do my best to try to prepare him to be the best. I think he's in the best shape he's been in. He's looked great, obviously. He's doing a really good job, and he takes the coaching. He's in there late with me at times, and it's going to show up this year, so I'm excited for him."