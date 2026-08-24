Play of the Day: Corey Thornton makes diving interception to give defense the win

CHARLOTTE — For a moment there, it appeared the Panthers offense was going to win the day. The first-team defense had stopped the first-team offense, holding strong in the red zone on the first wave of 2-minute drill work.
But Kenny Pickett and crew were moving fairly easily against the second-team defense.
They had already gotten a little help when Corey Thornton dropped what looked to be a sure interception on a Pickett pass. It was so gift-wrapped the defense stood over Thornton afterward in jest as the defensive back lay on the ground, upset with himself at the drop.
That kind of up-and-down has been the story of Thornton's camp. Last season, the rookie undrafted free agent burst onto the scene with an explosive play style that was mesmerizing to watch in practice. He filled in for Jaycee Horn but suffered a broken leg in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
So far this camp, Thornton has shown the consistency to be in the right place but has faltered at times. Sometimes, when that's the case, all you need is one play to remind you what you're capable of on the field. Two plays later, Thornton had such a moment.
The offense was knocking on the red zone in a "got to have it" touchdown situation to close out the 2-minute drill.
Pickett saw Jimmy Horn Jr. streaking across the middle of the field and knew the speedy receiver could take the catch and turn towards the end zone. But Thornton saw the same thing. And this time, he was ready.
He raced to pull away from Horn, and even though he was vertically behind him, Thornton was able to reach out and make the diving catch for the turnover.
"He had a play a couple, maybe two or three plays before the interception that he was close on, and could have made the op, and then he made the one that counted there at the end as we got closer in a 'need a touchdown situation,'" said Canales after practice.
It was a boost for the defense, and more importantly, for Thornton.
"It's a confidence thing," said Canales, "and for Corey, he was a guy that just continued to make plays last year and, just looking for those types of plays."
Thornton has poured a ton of time and effort into improving this offseason, namely by getting stronger. He's in the building more often than he's not, and he's made it a personal challenge to beat Chuba Hubbard to the practice field each morning and stay later than the famously workaholic running back.
"It's grown throughout the years," Hubbard chuckled Monday of the group joining him and Tommy Tremble on the Jugs machine each day, a group that includes Thornton now. "I mean, I remember when we first started, it was probably like me, Tommy, Terrace Marshall, and maybe like one or two other people at times, but me and Tommy for the most part.
"Then as time went on, more guys just want to get more work, and now you see all the time, not just us but defense, offense, everybody's getting work some way somehow, so it just shows you, shows you our work ethic and where the team's headed, so it's good."
Even on the days he doesn't get on the Jugs machine with Hubbard and Tremble, Thornton is still on the field, running, stretching, baiting Hubbard and Tremble into coverage drills. The latter was the case on Monday, as the defensive back harassed Hubbard for several minutes as he was trying to run routes.
As the cut to the 53-man roster looms, it will be all those little moments for Thornton, on the field early, staying late, committed to being in the right place all the time, ready to make a play anytime, that will make him stand out.
"The thing about Corey is he's really improved on special teams. And we played him at nickel. We played him at safety. We played him at corner last year," explained Canales. "So that versatility definitely sticks with us as we go into making the 53."
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