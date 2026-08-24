Play of the Day: Corey Thornton makes diving interception to give defense the win

"It's grown throughout the years," Hubbard chuckled Monday of the group joining him and Tommy Tremble on the Jugs machine each day, a group that includes Thornton now. "I mean, I remember when we first started, it was probably like me, Tommy, Terrace Marshall, and maybe like one or two other people at times, but me and Tommy for the most part.

"Then as time went on, more guys just want to get more work, and now you see all the time, not just us but defense, offense, everybody's getting work some way somehow, so it just shows you, shows you our work ethic and where the team's headed, so it's good."