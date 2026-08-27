 Skip to main content
Advertising

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs Houston in Preseason Week 3

Aug 27, 2026 at 01:29 PM
HowToTuneIn_PS3_vsHou_16x9_KR

CHARLOTTE - Carolina plays its final game of the 2026 preseason against the Houston Texans on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. This is the third week of the NFL preseason slate; the Panthers played the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason Week 2, and the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game. Carolina is 2-1 in those games. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the Texans game at home.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: Panthers Television Network. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.

On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Steve Smith Sr. (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Carla Metts (sideline)

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

STREAMING VIDEO (IN-MARKET): The broadcast will be streamed live for free on Panthers.com on desktop and mobile web, as well as the Panthers app. It is only available for fans in the Panthers primary markets.

Click here to watch the free live stream beginning at game time.

SPANISH-LANGUAGE TELEVISION BROADCAST: Telemundo. Click here for more information.

On The Call: Antonio Ramos (play-by-play), Ariana Figuera (analyst)

STREAMING VIDEO (OUT-OF-MARKET): For fans outside of the primary broadcast area, NFL Game Pass is offering a free seven-day subscription for fans to watch preseason games live! Click here for more information on how to sign up.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

090225 NFL+_Club-Banners_1920x1080

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), and Kristen Balboni (sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 4:30 p.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

PanthersPostGame_Thumbnail (1)

Panthers Post Game Show

Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.

Apple | Spotify | iHeart

Listen Now

Related Content

news

Cut week FAQ: What you need to know as teams make roster moves

The Panthers and the rest of the teams in the league have to take rosters from 90 to 53 this weekend. Here's what you need to know as teams prepare to make a lot of transactions to get to the regular-season limit.

news

Panthers leave training camp feeling more connected, and physical, than they have in years

Leaders Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, and Chuba Hubbard bragged on their team's response to training camp, from the connected nature that has bonded a locker room, to a commitment to pushing through the mundane.

news

"We have to respond": Panthers offense using Wednesday's practice as a chance to grow

The Panthers offense walked away from Wednesday's joint practice against the Texans with a lot of disappointing moments to address. But Bryce Young explained how the process to follow will be a huge opportunity to grow.

news

Play of the Day: Jimmy Horn comes up big in joint practice

The diminutive receiver has made a number of big plays over the past couple weeks, and closed out the joint practice with the Texans in style, making a contested catch across the middle and hanging onto it.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Texans defense causes Panthers problems

The Panthers didn't have much success with Texans pass-rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. in Wednesday's joint practice, a valuable learning opportunity. Plus more from Wednesday, including a better day for the defense.

news

Claudin Cherelus is using Panthers linebacker competition to better himself

The veteran linebacker is in a battle for the starting spot with Trevin Wallace, one coming down to the wire according to Dave Canales. For Cherelus, it's a chance to compete against himself and his best.

news

Chuba Hubbard's close to coming back, and continuing to bring others along with him

The veteran running back is still on track to be ready for the regular season opener, and continues to pour into younger players because he wants to help the team as a whole improve.

news

Panthers release depth chart ahead of final preseason game

The depth chart didn't change for the final preseason game, as Waller continues to get folded into the offense, and starters prepare to (likely) sit out.

news

Play of the Day: Corey Thornton makes diving interception to give defense the win

The second-year defensive back atoned for an earlier drop with a "game-winning" play for the defense. It was a snapshot of the camp he's had so far, with a reminder of what he can add to the defense.

news

Training Camp Observations: Joint practice will determine workload in finale

Dave Canales said he's leaning toward not playing starters in Friday's preseason finale against the Texans, but that will depend on Wednesday's joint practice. Plus more from Monday, including injury updates, and some happy returns.

news

Chau Smith-Wade "flew into the screen," made a play, and continues to show versatility

The third-year cornerback, who has played inside, outside, and at safety during training camp, made an athletic play in the Panthers' preseason win at Jacksonville.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising