How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs Houston in Preseason Week 3

CHARLOTTE - Carolina plays its final game of the 2026 preseason against the Houston Texans on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. This is the third week of the NFL preseason slate; the Panthers played the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason Week 2, and the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game. Carolina is 2-1 in those games. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the Texans game at home.