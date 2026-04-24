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Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2027

Apr 24, 2026 at 05:01 PM
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Darin Gantt
Details of of the Charlotte Panthers uniforms are seen on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers
Details of of the Charlotte Panthers uniforms are seen on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, the Panthers have eight total selections, including a pair of seventh-round picks.

They went into the 2026 offseason with seven total picks, including two fourths and no fifth.

On Aug. 27, 2025, they sent veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Vikings for a package of picks.

The Panthers received the Vikings' 2026 fifth-rounder and a 2027 fourth-rounder in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder, and their 2027 fifth-rounder.

On March 24, 2026, they traded quarterback Andy Dalton to the Eagles for a coonditional 2027 seventh-rounder.

Here's a look at the Panthers' 2027 picks as they stand now:

  • Their own first-rounder
  • Their own second-rounder
  • Their own third-rounder
  • Their own fourth-rounder
  • Minnesota's fourth-rounder
  • Their own sixth-rounder
  • Their own seventh-rounder
  • A seventh-rounder from Philadelphia (from the Andy Dalton)

PHOTOS: First-round pick Monroe Freeling arrives in Charlotte

Check out a few snaps of the newest Panther, OT Monroe Freeling, as he arrives in Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 83

Carolina Panthers first round draft pick Monroe Freeling arrives at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, April 24 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 83

The Carolina Panthers showcase their 2026 First Round Draft Pick Monroe Freeling on Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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