5 things to know about Chris Brazzell II 

Ready to work with Bryce Young (rivalries aside)

The Third Saturday in October rivalry runs deep, meaning that despite Brazzell and Bryce Young now sharing a locker room, there will be times when they don't get along.

"I mean, I went to Tennessee," began Brazzell. "He went to Bama," he continued of Young. "So, no shade, but I remember watching Bryce Young in 2022 when Tennessee beat Bryce Young."

That game was a shootout, which the Vols did win 52-49. But Brazzell has to give props to his new quarterback.

"Bryce Young was balling though," he added. "Bryce Young was balling."

Young, in that game, went 35-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. It helped establish him as the No. 1 overall pick heading into the next draft season. Now after three seasons with the Panthers, Brazzell has seen that talent on the NFL stage.