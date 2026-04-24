5 things to know about Monroe Freeling

Mom turned him onto yoga

Freeling's mom is a yoga instructor and during COVID turned Freeling onto the practice as a way to keep him strong, flexible, and limber at home.

"This was back in like my freshman year of high school," Freeling said during the NFL combine in February. "COVID started and so we were all just cooped up in the house and my mom just kept on preaching to me like you got yoga, you got to yoga, and I was just like, you know what, I have nothing going on, I have no motion, nothing, so I'm going to go ahead and try it out and honestly like at first I wasn't really sure because I was tight.

"I hadn't done any stretching, and the more I did it, the more I realized how beneficial it was."

"Honestly, yoga just really helps with injury prevention. I think it's huge on just kind of getting comfortable in compromising positions and just being flexible," Freeling explained. "And also like the mindfulness part. I think being mindful of your body and how you feel is really important on how you stay twitchy and play fast on the football field.