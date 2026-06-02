Four takeaways from Panthers second week of OTAs, including hockey fans, days off, and more

Now in his third offseason, Canales and staff have refined plans, practice schedules, and concepts. But using those notes from the previous season has helped define this offseason better than anything. It filters into meetings, film studies, and reps on the field.

"We look at all those things, and it allows me to really push urgency at this time of year to show them examples. Early on, when the guys came back in phase one, to be able to talk about specific examples in-game where we had missed opportunities in whatever phase, it was coaching as well. To say these were some critical moments. We're going to emphasize those things once we get on the grass in phase three, and be able to build off of those things."

It's a process that the players are following as well. With two years of this system under their belt, coaches are watching their guys take ownership of the smallest details, pushing for the little things that make the big difference.

"It's really just the scope of our offense and what our guys can handle having been in the system for two years now," Canales explained. "We can handle more, and so we're throwing a little bit more at the guys, offensively speaking, from different pass concepts to different runs and play actions, ways that we can open up our offense down the field horizontally, RPOs, whatever you name it.

"Bryce has a great command of what we're doing right now, and so he's able to communicate that also to the players and really refine what he's looking for.