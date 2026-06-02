Four takeaways from Panthers second week of OTAs, including hockey fans, days off, and more

CHARLOTTE — May and June in the NFL are times for teams to shore up the basics and stretch a little bit of a creative muscle. The Panthers, like the 31 other teams, use organized team activities to install parts of the playbook, different concepts and packages, trick plays, the basics of who they want to be; the opportunities are endless this time of year.
Dave Canales said he wants to use OTAs to purposely zoom in on things that went well last year, and more importantly, the things that didn't.
"It's really just time on task," Canales said as to 2025 affecting 2026.
"It's how many games can we get our guys in different environments and being in a playoff environment, being in those last couple of games playing for the division, and to feel the stakes of it, to feel the weight of it.
"And also understand as you look back, the opportunities missed earlier in the year that could've set us up for a better situation at the end, where we weren't waiting for someone to lose so that we could get into the playoffs."
Now in his third offseason, Canales and staff have refined plans, practice schedules, and concepts. But using those notes from the previous season has helped define this offseason better than anything. It filters into meetings, film studies, and reps on the field.
"We look at all those things, and it allows me to really push urgency at this time of year to show them examples. Early on, when the guys came back in phase one, to be able to talk about specific examples in-game where we had missed opportunities in whatever phase, it was coaching as well. To say these were some critical moments. We're going to emphasize those things once we get on the grass in phase three, and be able to build off of those things."
It's a process that the players are following as well. With two years of this system under their belt, coaches are watching their guys take ownership of the smallest details, pushing for the little things that make the big difference.
"It's really just the scope of our offense and what our guys can handle having been in the system for two years now," Canales explained. "We can handle more, and so we're throwing a little bit more at the guys, offensively speaking, from different pass concepts to different runs and play actions, ways that we can open up our offense down the field horizontally, RPOs, whatever you name it.
"Bryce has a great command of what we're doing right now, and so he's able to communicate that also to the players and really refine what he's looking for.
"So having that relationship, having the communication, having the system in place, now we can look at specific things to say this is how we improve, this is how we take our next step to find the consistency of football that we're looking for."
All eyes on Hurricanes in Stanley Cup final
Canales opened his press conference by wishing good luck to the Carolina Hurricanes, who open the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight against Las Vegas.
The Panthers have been close to them to varying degrees, with Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly sounding the siren in pregame of their close-out win over Montreal in the Eastern Conference finals last Friday.
"It's pretty exciting, just the championship environment and all that's happening," Canales said. "We've been following it as a team, throughout the series. There are a couple of hockey fans on our team, and so I usually kind of quiet them down, ask everybody else where they play, what round they're in.
"But it's been great to follow that along, so I wish them a lot of luck."
Outside linebacker Nic Scourton, born in Timpson, Tex. (not exactly a hockey hotbed), joked that his girlfriend's dad loves hockey and wants to take him to a game, but he's not an avid fan.
"I love their sport," Scourton said. "It's violent. It's aggressive, and they get to ice skate. It's kind of dope."
Injury Updates
The Panthers were without a few big pieces for Tuesday's open OTA, but Canales said most of it was a matter of load management and being careful.
Right guard Robert Hunt was held out with what Canales described as "some soreness," with Saahdiq Charles plugging in with the first group next to center Luke Fortner and left guard Damien Lewis.
"The last two days we just brought him down a little bit, and we'll get him back out there on Thursday, I think," Canales said. "But he's been doing an excellent job in there. Luke's doing great at the center spot, getting things coordinated in there, and I'm sure he really enjoys having D-Lew and Rob playing right next to him, as you can imagine. So we'll get them back rolling pretty soon."
Hunt missed most of last season with an elbow injury suffered in Week 2. He was able to return for Carolina's playoff matchup against the Rams, but exited the game after an injury to his pectoral muscle.
The Panthers also held running back Jonathon Brooks out of team drills, and outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Patrick Jones II were given rest days, after what Canales described as an intense day on Monday.
"Even in this time of year, it's a lot of movement, it's a lot of speed out there," Canales said. "We just try to be smart with certain guys and make sure that the rhythm's right."
Taking a look at a lot of nickel options
The Panthers are also using the spring to evaluate a number of options at nickel corner.
There's the incumbent Chau Smith-Wade, second-year man Corey Thornton who won the job last year before he was injured, and a handful of newcomers. They even spent some time with Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn inside on Tuesday, allowing rookie Will Lee III to work the perimeter with Mike Jackson.
Thornton continues to stand out, and had an interception in Tuesday's practice.
"There are a lot of guys that can help us in there," Canales said. "As you know, Tre'von Moehrig also plays the nickel spot in a certain package. Jaycee can go in there sometimes, Corey's done a great job, won the job at a certain point, and Chau Smith-Wade knows our system like nobody else.
And there's a couple of other younger guys too that, that'll be competing in there, and that's the thing for us is, we want to make sure they know these are opportunities to compete to help our team, and we're open to whoever wants to do that by doing things right, showing up and making plays."
Panthers teammates and coaches joined QB Bryce Young for a free football camp for kids focusing on mental health awareness.