New book details the life and career of Panthers legend and Hall of Famer Sam Mills

Glazier knew right away that he had a once-in-a-lifetime player in Sam Mills. One of the first things he did after he was hired was ask Jim Simonelli, a Long Branch native who had played linebacker for him at Pennsylvania Military College and had been on Schroeck's staff a few years earlier, to work with Mills on technique, reading offenses, and recognizing tendencies.

Glazier asked Simonelli to teach Mills how to read "the triangle"—the two offensive guards and the running back—at the same time. For an inside linebacker like Mills back then, if you could master that, it was like getting your hands on the colonel's secret recipe.

"That's why Sam became so good at the upper levels [college and the pros]," Simonelli said before he died in 2025. "He could diagnose things. He was so intelligent. He was a quick study.

"When he learned to read that triangle, he became a beast. You couldn't stop him. He was a step ahead of everybody. It was hard enough to block him when he was standing in front of you. But when he was moving away from you or diagnosing the plays and moving to the football, he was just incredible."

If you're a defensive player, your eyes are your most important tool. They take your body where it needs to go. Mills always excelled at that. He never took a wrong step. He never got fooled.

Glazier believed that football was as much about the brain as it was about the body. Film study wasn't nearly as big in the '70s as it is today, especially at the high school level. For starters, the technology was much more primitive. You had to sit in a dark room with a whirring projector and watch games the same way you watched your family's grainy vacation film.

But Glazier understood the importance of getting inside the mind of your opponent and knowing his tendencies. It was like being able to predict the future. He knew how valuable that information could be to a cerebral linebacker like Mills.

Glazier taught Sam how to watch film. He would give his players thick scouting reports before a game. It was Greek to most of them, but not to Sam. He and offensive lineman Randy Mickens, a future Columbia grad, were the only ones on the team who could read the whole thing and understand it.

"Sam was such a tremendous diagnostician," said Simonelli. "He would do his film work. And he really knew how to watch film. Some people watch film and they watch themselves running around and don't really see anything. Sam would watch film and he would study the movement of the guards. He would study the backs and look for them to tip what they were going to do."

Mills' instincts and his ability to absorb everything were rare, particularly for someone his young age. Sam made all of the calls on the field for the Long Branch defense. Every defensive signal. The coaches would just point to Sam and he would make the call based on the other team's formation and tendencies and personnel package.

"He could just diagnose it and analyze it—boom!—right there on the field," Simonelli said. "He could make the call and have them in the right defense every time."

Mills was more than just a smart player. In addition to being a strong tactician, he had excellent technique and was impossible to block. No one is exactly sure who taught Mills how to tackle. He got excellent coaching at the Pop Warner level, so it might've been there. Regardless, by the time he arrived at Long Branch High School, his tackling technique was absolutely flawless.

"You teach kids to wrap, keep your feet moving, nose on the ball," says Bob Biasi, who was an assistant on Glazier's staff. "The real good ones learn to roll their hips. Sam was doing all of that in our very first tackling drill. He had that quick twitch. He was just a very technically sound player."