Panthers' quickly learning the effects of the Brazzell dazzle 

"Just a lot of reps, getting a lot of reps in the huddle, to be honest. I always knew the plays. I would come in, knowing the play, but it's just more of getting them out of the huddle," Brazzell said.

"My first time in the huddle, it was like, what the heck? I ain't going to lie, who are all you people? Why are you standing here?" laughed Brazzell. "Because the play be long. . . . So it's a lot. I would hear that, and now we've got to get set, the ball's got to get snapped. So it's just a lot going on. You're trying to get set, know what you got, know your split, know your depth, a lot going on, but now I got it like the back of my hand."