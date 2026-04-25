For former WRs coach Dave Canales, Chris Brazzell has "rare" skill set

And at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, with 4.37 speed, Brazzell also creates matchups beyond simply being bigger and faster.

"It's the ability to take those traits, but then also to play the ball in the air," Canales said. "One of the things that Chris showed is his ability to play the deep ball, land on his feet, and finish the play. That's something that's very rare, where a lot of times you'll see a guy high point a ball, lay out for it, and they end up on the ground. He's just got a special balance with how he finishes, which translates to that speed and that size.

"And we've seen how we've been able to use Xavier, TMac, Jalen, with all the intermediate stuff and have gone down the field a little bit and taken some opportunities, but I think about the space created when they know this is a real burner, and what that does to safety is what that does to corners and just creating space for the whole group."

And the more Canales talked about Brazzell, the more he leaned into all those fine points of the position that took him back to his days as a Seahawks position coach.

"Just the body of work," Canales began. "His ability to have the vertical speed and threat, but then his ability to drop his weight, get in and out of breaks really efficiently is one of the things that I was so impressed with. And in our conversations, as we're going through the process, I was like, guys, look at this. Typically, when a guy's 6-4, they don't have that type of bend and flexibility and power to stop on a dime and get out. That's really valuable when you're a vertical threat, because it's a two-way go for you at that point.