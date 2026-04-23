Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

CHARLOTTE — Derrick Brown had dreamed of his draft day for years.
He imagined being in the green room, sitting with family and loved ones, surrounded by other first-round prospects, waiting to hear his name called so he could walk out on stage to greet the commissioner. And when he heard the draft for his year was going to be held in Las Vegas? The excitement grew.
But it didn't play out like that.
"I remember first that I heard about Vegas, going across the fountains, excited, wanting to be in the green room since I was 8 years old," Brown recalled this week. "Then that little thing called COVID came and shut down the world on me."
That little thing called COVID meant the draft in Vegas was canceled, prospects were quarantined in their homes, and Roger Goodell called picks from his leather armchair.
"So, ended up doing it at home with my family and my agents and just having on a mask," Brown continued. "I mean, it was an insane time. The world went to just straight, just chaos in a matter of a week. So I mean, it was definitely different; drafted, didn't come to (Charlotte).
"I think I ended up coming to Charlotte like a month later, so kind of trying to navigate finding a house in that process as well, and then showing up here and working out and meeting a few people along the way, but kind of showing up on day one and having no idea who anybody was other than the guys I saw on the Zoom call."
At the end of the day, Brown was still drafted No. 7 overall, has received a second contract, and is an unquestioned leader on the Panthers. But he knows how special that draft night would have been, and as such, is just thankful other prospects get to have that dream night.
"So I had a little bit different experience than they do now," Brown said. "So, you know, I wouldn't wish that on nobody and I'm glad we're past that time."
Draft night, to Brown's point, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the smallest percentage of the population gets to experience. Every situation is different for each prospect, though. Bryce Young was the first overall pick by the Panthers in 2023, a title only 90 people in history can claim. But he knows how important it is for every pick to just enjoy the day.
"Just to enjoy it," he offered as advice for those preparing for the next three nights. "Obviously, everyone has different hopes and different outcomes that are going to come this week, but however it is, it's definitely going to be a time that you remember for the rest of your life.
"Just to enjoy it with the people that you're closest with, whoever you choose to be around, and I just trust that wherever it is you're supposed to be, that's where you'll end up."
The Panthers hold pick No. 19 overall in the first round, and seven picks total. Picking that late into the teens means the pool is bigger and the possibilities are endless. And aside from a handful of names in the Top 5, pundits agree this first round overall has more questions than answers.
When Goodell opens the draft tonight at 8 p.m., though, Tetairoa McMillan—last year's No. 8 overall pick—hopes those waiting to hear their name called understand this is only the beginning.
"Shoot, I think the biggest thing for me was just knowing that you're going to end up where you belong," said McMillan. "God has a plan for you, and just be happy that wherever you end up, that this is where you belong."
Prepare for the 2026 draft with a full preview of positions, the Panthers list of picks, podcasts, and more in the Panthers draft tracker.
See who has been selected at pick No. 19 since 2000.