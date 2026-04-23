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Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHARLOTTE — Derrick Brown had dreamed of his draft day for years.

He imagined being in the green room, sitting with family and loved ones, surrounded by other first-round prospects, waiting to hear his name called so he could walk out on stage to greet the commissioner. And when he heard the draft for his year was going to be held in Las Vegas? The excitement grew.

But it didn't play out like that.

"I remember first that I heard about Vegas, going across the fountains, excited, wanting to be in the green room since I was 8 years old," Brown recalled this week. "Then that little thing called COVID came and shut down the world on me."

That little thing called COVID meant the draft in Vegas was canceled, prospects were quarantined in their homes, and Roger Goodell called picks from his leather armchair.

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"So, ended up doing it at home with my family and my agents and just having on a mask," Brown continued. "I mean, it was an insane time. The world went to just straight, just chaos in a matter of a week. So I mean, it was definitely different; drafted, didn't come to (Charlotte).

"I think I ended up coming to Charlotte like a month later, so kind of trying to navigate finding a house in that process as well, and then showing up here and working out and meeting a few people along the way, but kind of showing up on day one and having no idea who anybody was other than the guys I saw on the Zoom call."

At the end of the day, Brown was still drafted No. 7 overall, has received a second contract, and is an unquestioned leader on the Panthers. But he knows how special that draft night would have been, and as such, is just thankful other prospects get to have that dream night.

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"So I had a little bit different experience than they do now," Brown said. "So, you know, I wouldn't wish that on nobody and I'm glad we're past that time."

Draft night, to Brown's point, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the smallest percentage of the population gets to experience. Every situation is different for each prospect, though. Bryce Young was the first overall pick by the Panthers in 2023, a title only 90 people in history can claim. But he knows how important it is for every pick to just enjoy the day.

"Just to enjoy it," he offered as advice for those preparing for the next three nights. "Obviously, everyone has different hopes and different outcomes that are going to come this week, but however it is, it's definitely going to be a time that you remember for the rest of your life.

"Just to enjoy it with the people that you're closest with, whoever you choose to be around, and I just trust that wherever it is you're supposed to be, that's where you'll end up."

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Panthers hold pick No. 19 overall in the first round, and seven picks total. Picking that late into the teens means the pool is bigger and the possibilities are endless. And aside from a handful of names in the Top 5, pundits agree this first round overall has more questions than answers.

When Goodell opens the draft tonight at 8 p.m., though, Tetairoa McMillan—last year's No. 8 overall pick—hopes those waiting to hear their name called understand this is only the beginning.

250424 NFL Draft Night 1-59

"Shoot, I think the biggest thing for me was just knowing that you're going to end up where you belong," said McMillan. "God has a plan for you, and just be happy that wherever you end up, that this is where you belong."

Prepare for the 2026 draft with a full preview of positions, the Panthers list of picks, podcasts, and more in the Panthers draft tracker.

PHOTOS: History of Draft Pick No. 19

See who has been selected at pick No. 19 since 2000.

2000 -- RB Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks
1 / 26

2000 -- RB Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks

Kevin P. Casey/2006 AP
2001 -- DT Casey Hampton, Pittsburgh Steelers
2 / 26

2001 -- DT Casey Hampton, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo
2002 -- WR Ashley Lelie, Denver Broncos
3 / 26

2002 -- WR Ashley Lelie, Denver Broncos

BILL ROSS/2005 AP
2003 -- QB Kyle Boller, Baltimore Ravens
4 / 26

2003 -- QB Kyle Boller, Baltimore Ravens

Gail Burton/2007 AP
2004 -- OT Vernon Carey, Miami Dolphins
5 / 26

2004 -- OT Vernon Carey, Miami Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/AP2010
2005 -- OT, Alex Barron, St. Louis Rams
6 / 26

2005 -- OT, Alex Barron, St. Louis Rams

JAMES A. FINLEY/AP2006
2006 -- CB Antonio Cromartie, San Diego Chargers
7 / 26

2006 -- CB Antonio Cromartie, San Diego Chargers

Denis Poroy
2007 -- S Michael Griffin II, Tennessee Titans
8 / 26

2007 -- S Michael Griffin II, Tennessee Titans

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2008 -- OT Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers
9 / 26

2008 -- OT Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers

Nell Redmond/AP2009
2009 -- WR Jeremy Maclin, Philadelphia Eagles
10 / 26

2009 -- WR Jeremy Maclin, Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Rourke
2010 -- LB Sean Weatherspoon, Atlanta Falcons
11 / 26

2010 -- LB Sean Weatherspoon, Atlanta Falcons

John Bazemore
2011 -- CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants
12 / 26

2011 -- CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants

Tony Gutierrez
2012 -- DE Shea McClellin, Chicago Bears
13 / 26

2012 -- DE Shea McClellin, Chicago Bears

Elise Amendola
2013 -- G Justin Pugh, New York Giants
14 / 26

2013 -- G Justin Pugh, New York Giants

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2014 -- OT Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins
15 / 26

2014 -- OT Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2015 -- C Cameron Erving, Cleveland Browns
16 / 26

2015 -- C Cameron Erving, Cleveland Browns

David Richard/AP
2016 -- DE Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
17 / 26

2016 -- DE Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2017 -- TE O. J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 26

2017 -- TE O. J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2018 -- LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
19 / 26

2018 -- LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2019 -- DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
20 / 26

2019 -- DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2020 -- CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 26

2020 -- CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders

Isaac Brekken
2021 -- LB Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders
22 / 26

2021 -- LB Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2022 -- OT Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints
23 / 26

2022 -- OT Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2023 -- DT Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 26

2023 -- DT Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2024 -- DE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
25 / 26

2024 -- DE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2025 -- WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 26

2025 -- WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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