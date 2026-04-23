Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

"So I had a little bit different experience than they do now," Brown said. "So, you know, I wouldn't wish that on nobody and I'm glad we're past that time."

Draft night, to Brown's point, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the smallest percentage of the population gets to experience. Every situation is different for each prospect, though. Bryce Young was the first overall pick by the Panthers in 2023, a title only 90 people in history can claim. But he knows how important it is for every pick to just enjoy the day.

"Just to enjoy it," he offered as advice for those preparing for the next three nights. "Obviously, everyone has different hopes and different outcomes that are going to come this week, but however it is, it's definitely going to be a time that you remember for the rest of your life.