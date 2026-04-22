As the Panthers prepare for the draft, Dan Morgan's always open to deal

Of course, the Panthers have been active in free agency for the last three years, filling a number of key areas, and after signing outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd this year, they enter the weekend without any glaring needs that have to be addressed.

So as they wait for their turn to pick on Thursday night, they'll approach it the same way as always.

"Philosophically, we have an open-minded mindset," Morgan said. "We're open to anything, whether it's moving back, whether it's moving up, if we feel like a guy can be an impact player for us, I do think all options are on the table. . . .