Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, sign exclusive rights tenders

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers opened their offseason program on Monday, and they did it with two of their own signing contracts.
Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders on Monday.
As exclusive rights free agents, they could only negotiate with the Panthers anyway.
Coker is second on the team with 394 receiving yards last year, and had three touchdowns, emerging late in the year as a solid complement to offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.
In the final five games of the season, as the Panthers made their playoff push, Coker had 19 catches for 244 yards and three scores.
He also had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the wild card game against the Rams.
That was an excellent closing stretch, after he missed the first six games of the season with a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve.
Tremayne was one of the team's top special teams players last year and was second on the team in special teams tackles with 15. He also had 14 catches for 160 yards in spot duty on offense.
Take a look at some of the best shots of Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker.