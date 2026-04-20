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Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, sign exclusive rights tenders

Apr 20, 2026 at 05:34 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers opened their offseason program on Monday, and they did it with two of their own signing contracts.

Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders on Monday.

As exclusive rights free agents, they could only negotiate with the Panthers anyway.

Coker is second on the team with 394 receiving yards last year, and had three touchdowns, emerging late in the year as a solid complement to offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.

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In the final five games of the season, as the Panthers made their playoff push, Coker had 19 catches for 244 yards and three scores.

He also had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the wild card game against the Rams.

That was an excellent closing stretch, after he missed the first six games of the season with a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Tremayne was one of the team's top special teams players last year and was second on the team in special teams tackles with 15. He also had 14 catches for 160 yards in spot duty on offense.

PHOTOS: Best of Jalen Coker through the 2025 season

Take a look at some of the best shots of Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker.

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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

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The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium in the first Preseason game of the 2025-26 season.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

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