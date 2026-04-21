Panthers agree to terms with quarterback Will Grier

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added to the quarterback depth chart and brought back a familiar face on Tuesday.
The team agreed to terms with quarterback Will Grier, bringing the local product back to his original team.
Grier, 31, was originally a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019.
He was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys in 2021. He's also spent time with the Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, and the Cowboys again. The two games he appeared in as a rookie are the extent of his game action.
He gives them another option behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett as they head into the draft. With an extra preseason game (the Hall of Fame game against the Cardinals), they could likely use another for the offseason.
Take a look at some of the best shots of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.