2026 Draft Tracker: The latest Panthers previews, picks, and news leading up to and during the draft

CHARLOTTE — The 2026 NFL Draft is here and the future of the Carolina Panthers will be shaped this weekend.
As with each draft cycle, there is much speculation to consider ahead of the first pick, real-time analysis and breaking news to keep up on, and then of course, the fast-paced action of the draft itself.
The Panthers are picking at No. 19 overall this year, the first of seven current picks. General manager Dan Morgan, meeting with local media last week, said the moves made in free agency which filled a lot of positions of need, gives the Panthers freedom to draft the best available player not only in the first round, but all subsequent rounds as well.
Morgan added 10 new faces in free agency this offseason, a group headlined by outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and middle linebacker Devin Lloyd, two playmakers expected to anchor the Panthers' front-seven.
The GM also (presumably) joked last week that there is no rule you can't draft a wide receiver in the first round three years in a row. He previously drafted Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in the first round in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
That means the options are virtually endless for Carolina this weekend, and we will be here with you through every pre-draft prediction, every pick, and every bit of reaction afterwards. Keep this tracker bookmarked for position previews, mock drafts, live draft updates, draft pick press conferences, and more.
Panthers 2026 draft picks
- Rd. 1, No. 19 overall
- Rd. 2, No. 51 overall
- Rd. 3, No. 83 overall
- Rd. 4, No. 119 overall
- Rd. 5, No. 158 overall (from Minnesota)
- Rd. 5, No. 159 overall
- Rd. 6, No. 200 overall
Draft schedule
- Thursday, April 22: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
- Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (Noon)
*All times are Eastern
Panthers Hall of Honor quarterback and Panthers Radio Network analyst Jake Delhomme will be in Pittsburgh to announce a Day 2 pick for the Panthers.
And don't forget to come out to Bank of America Stadium on Friday morning to welcome our first round pick to Charlotte.
Weekend Warriors
Panthers reporter Anish Shroff was joined by NFL Draft expert Trevor Sikkema and ESPN's Tom Luginbill ahead of the draft to break down each position unit and provide mock drafts of their own.
In Episode 1, the guys recap the Panthers offseason so far, outline how the Panthers are setup to take the best player available, discuss the difference between measurables and college film, and so much more!
In Episode 2, the guys breakdown the offensive skill position prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. They talk through the options at wide receiver, tight end, and running back that could be available to the Panthers early in the draft.
Podcast central
The Panthers podcast network has more offerings ahead of the draft as well.
On the April 8 episode of JJ and Luke, Panthers Hall of Fame inductee Luke Kuechly shared his draft outlook for Carolina. Watch below or find on all podcast providers.
Catch up with the April 14 episode of the Happy Half Hour when Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill begin to look at the draft class and how the Panthers have set themselves up after free agency.
Mock Draft central
There is nothing that keeps everyone guessing more this time of year than a mock draft. We've put together seven (and counting) that pull together the lists of who national pundits predict the Panthers will draft in the first round. Catch up with them all below.
And take a look back at Dan Morgan's takeaways from the NFL combine that took place at the end of February.
Position Previews
We've been looking at some of the possibilities at each position leading up to the draft. Here's a quick look at each position, from the Panthers perspective.
Defensive line
Inside linebacker
Outside linebacker
Safety
Corner
Wide receiver
Tight end
Running backs
Offensive line
Quarterback
Odds and Ends
- This will be the first time in the history of the Panthers franchise that Carolina will pick at No. 19 overall. You can check out the full history of every Panthers draft pick ever here.
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft from their college years.