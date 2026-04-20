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2026 Draft Tracker: The latest Panthers previews, picks, and news leading up to and during the draft

Apr 20, 2026 at 10:12 AM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The 2026 NFL Draft is here and the future of the Carolina Panthers will be shaped this weekend.

As with each draft cycle, there is much speculation to consider ahead of the first pick, real-time analysis and breaking news to keep up on, and then of course, the fast-paced action of the draft itself.

The Panthers are picking at No. 19 overall this year, the first of seven current picks. General manager Dan Morgan, meeting with local media last week, said the moves made in free agency which filled a lot of positions of need, gives the Panthers freedom to draft the best available player not only in the first round, but all subsequent rounds as well.

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Morgan added 10 new faces in free agency this offseason, a group headlined by outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and middle linebacker Devin Lloyd, two playmakers expected to anchor the Panthers' front-seven.

The GM also (presumably) joked last week that there is no rule you can't draft a wide receiver in the first round three years in a row. He previously drafted Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in the first round in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Tetairoa McMillan Canales Dan Morgan

That means the options are virtually endless for Carolina this weekend, and we will be here with you through every pre-draft prediction, every pick, and every bit of reaction afterwards. Keep this tracker bookmarked for position previews, mock drafts, live draft updates, draft pick press conferences, and more.

Panthers 2026 draft picks

  • Rd. 1, No. 19 overall
  • Rd. 2, No. 51 overall
  • Rd. 3, No. 83 overall
  • Rd. 4, No. 119 overall
  • Rd. 5, No. 158 overall (from Minnesota)
  • Rd. 5, No. 159 overall
  • Rd. 6, No. 200 overall

Draft schedule

  • Thursday, April 22: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
  • Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (Noon)

*All times are Eastern

Panthers Hall of Honor quarterback and Panthers Radio Network analyst Jake Delhomme will be in Pittsburgh to announce a Day 2 pick for the Panthers.

And don't forget to come out to Bank of America Stadium on Friday morning to welcome our first round pick to Charlotte.

Weekend Warriors

Panthers reporter Anish Shroff was joined by NFL Draft expert Trevor Sikkema and ESPN's Tom Luginbill ahead of the draft to break down each position unit and provide mock drafts of their own.

In Episode 1, the guys recap the Panthers offseason so far, outline how the Panthers are setup to take the best player available, discuss the difference between measurables and college film, and so much more!

In Episode 2, the guys breakdown the offensive skill position prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. They talk through the options at wide receiver, tight end, and running back that could be available to the Panthers early in the draft.

Podcast central

The Panthers podcast network has more offerings ahead of the draft as well.

On the April 8 episode of JJ and Luke, Panthers Hall of Fame inductee Luke Kuechly shared his draft outlook for Carolina. Watch below or find on all podcast providers.

Catch up with the April 14 episode of the Happy Half Hour when Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill begin to look at the draft class and how the Panthers have set themselves up after free agency.

Mock Draft central

There is nothing that keeps everyone guessing more this time of year than a mock draft. We've put together seven (and counting) that pull together the lists of who national pundits predict the Panthers will draft in the first round. Catch up with them all below.

And take a look back at Dan Morgan's takeaways from the NFL combine that took place at the end of February.

Position Previews

We've been looking at some of the possibilities at each position leading up to the draft. Here's a quick look at each position, from the Panthers perspective.

Defensive line

Inside linebacker

Outside linebacker

Safety

Corner

Wide receiver

Tight end

Running backs

Offensive line

Quarterback

Odds and Ends

  • This will be the first time in the history of the Panthers franchise that Carolina will pick at No. 19 overall. You can check out the full history of every Panthers draft pick ever here.

PHOTOS: Every 2025 Panthers draft pick in action

Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft from their college years.

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Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, left, scores a touchdown as New Mexico cornerback Bobby Arnold III (0) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, left, scores a touchdown as New Mexico cornerback Bobby Arnold III (0) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks a tackle attempt behind the line of scrimmage by Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks a tackle attempt behind the line of scrimmage by Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Mississippi defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Mississippi defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) tackles Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. Kentucky won 20-17. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)
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Mississippi defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) tackles Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. Kentucky won 20-17. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

Randy J. Williams/Randy J. Williams
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Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)
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Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

Randy J. Williams/Randy J. Williams
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) is forced out of bounds by Auburn's Keyron Crawford (24) short of the end zone after making a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) is forced out of bounds by Auburn's Keyron Crawford (24) short of the end zone after making a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) catches a pass over Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) catches a pass over Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) grabs the facemask of Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. No penalty was called. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) grabs the facemask of Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. No penalty was called. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is sacked by Florida edge George Gumbs Jr., bottom and defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is sacked by Florida edge George Gumbs Jr., bottom and defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) collides with Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) as he leaps in the air during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
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Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) collides with Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) as he leaps in the air during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) makes a catch that was called back as Florida State linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
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Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) makes a catch that was called back as Florida State linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs for a touchdown against North Dakota State Bison during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs for a touchdown against North Dakota State Bison during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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