2026 Draft Preview: Outside linebacker

CHARLOTTE—The 2026 NFL draft is now just days away. Teams are updating their big board every day, welcoming in prospects for visits, and evaluating their current rosters every minute of every day. Only a select few in each building know what a club might do when the first round kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh. But between now and then, we will take a look at every position on the field and how some might even impact the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers currently have seven picks:
Rd. 1, No. 19 overall
Rd. 2, No. 51 overall
Rd. 3, No. 83 overall
Rd. 4, No. 119 overall
Rd. 5, No. 158 overall (from Minnesota)
Rd. 5, No. 159 overall
Rd. 6, No. 200 overall
Next up in our preview series is outside linebacker.
Position previews are an aggregation of the opinions and analyses of various draft websites and mock drafts. These are not rankings of a position, but rather a preview of names projected across all three days of the draft. Analysis by the Panthers editorial staff does not reflect the Panthers football staff and front office.
The Panthers have been intentional about adding at this position for the last two offseasons. But it's also a position where you literally can't have too much.
As part of last year's retooling of a defense that set the wrong kind of records, the Panthers spent second and third-round picks on Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Scourton tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks while proving solid against the run, looking like a piece to build around for the future. But the team ranked 28th in the league with 30.0 sacks, which is part of the reason they spent heavily on outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips in free agency. He has the kind of ability to create pressure that should help on every level of the defense.
But in this system, the edge rushers are central to the plan, so investing again can't ever be ruled out.
Rueben Bain Jr. — Miami
One of the most intriguing players in this year's class, who has produced at a high level, with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last year. He's strong at the point of attack and tough. There are questions about his arm length, but he's consistently made plays, which is the ultimate measuring stick.
David Bailey — Texas Tech
Tied for the FBS lead last year with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 TFLs. Has the kind of length and explosiveness people are looking for in their pass-rushers, even though he isn't the biggest. His quickness and ability to get to the quarterback are not questioned.
Akheem Mesidor — Miami
Bain's Hurricanes teammate put up bigger numbers (12.5 sacks, 17.5 TFLs), but he's already 25 years old after spending six years in college (the first two at West Virginia). He's high-effort and physical.
Keldric Faulk — Auburn
He won't turn 21 until September, and has the kind of long frame that suggests the ability to add size and strength in years to come (which opens the door to rushing from inside). He's already recognized as a worker and a leader and could continue to improve.
TJ Parker — Clemson
Had 11.0 sacks and 19.5 TFLs in 2024, and his numbers dipped a bit last season as he got more attention from opponents. But his strength gives him the opportunity to make an impact early.
View photos as the Panthers welcome their newly signed free agents to Carolina. Players had the opportunity to tour Bank of America Stadium with loved ones after signing.