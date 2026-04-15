2026 Draft Preview: Outside linebacker

The Panthers have been intentional about adding at this position for the last two offseasons. But it's also a position where you literally can't have too much.

As part of last year's retooling of a defense that set the wrong kind of records, the Panthers spent second and third-round picks on Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Scourton tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks while proving solid against the run, looking like a piece to build around for the future. But the team ranked 28th in the league with 30.0 sacks, which is part of the reason they spent heavily on outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips in free agency. He has the kind of ability to create pressure that should help on every level of the defense.