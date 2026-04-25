With 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Panthers got younger and more competitive

And because center is such an important position for the entire line, because of the communication and protection calls they have to make, getting a talented player in there was key.

"He's going to have a chance to compete," Morgan said of Hecht. "I think first and foremost, you see his initial quickness. He's really good with angles; he can reach guys. He's good with his hands, getting his hands inside, controlling blockers, and staying sticky on blocks. I would say is the biggest thing with him, staying on his feet. Keeping his balance. He's another guy that can work to the second level. He can get out in space as a puller. So there are a lot of things that we like about him."

Getting that group of Saturday afternoon players, which included cornerback Will Lee III Hecht, safety Zakee Wheatley, and Jackson Kuwatch, also caused the Panthers to do one of the things they love the most — trade picks.

That's what triggered a flurry of deals on Saturday, as the Panthers moved around three times to get a collection of players they targeted. They started the day with the 119th, 158th, 159th, and 200th picks, and finished with the 129th, 144th, 151st, and 227th.

Along with Friday's trade up two spots to get defensive tackle Lee Hunter (the cost of which was offset by moving down twice Saturday), the Panthers have now traded picks 10 times in three drafts under Morgan as general manager and vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis.

And now, these new seven players (plus the undrafted rookies who will arrive before rookie minicamp in a couple of weeks) will go about competing for spots on a roster that's suddenly getting harder and harder to make.