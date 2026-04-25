With 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Panthers got younger and more competitive

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales' eyes are firmly fixed on the right now.
Dan Morgan sometimes has to think of a longer view.
For both of them, the Panthers just-completed draft checks a lot of boxes.
The Panthers wrapped up a seven-man draft class with four more picks Sunday after a flurry of trades — which has become their custom.
And their hope is that they left with a more competitive and talented roster.
"For me, it's always about right now, this season, and what we're doing and trying to make sure that we can get the most out of the guys that we currently have," the third-year head coach said of how the additions impacted things. "We always start with our roster, but then trying to find guys that fit the traits and characteristics, personality of who the Panthers are. And that's what we were looking for, to just get more of that.
"And it's going to be the same thing every year, you know, can we, how can we make the 2026 Panthers the best possible unit that we can make it? And if we have guys that bring a certain skill set at any position, to give them a chance to compete and be out there, we just feel like it elevates the whole group."
Specifically, the Panthers did a number of things toward that goal.
By using their first-round pick on 21-year-old tackle Monroe Freeling, and the first of their fifth-rounders on 23-year-old center Sam Hecht, the Panthers injected both talent and youth into an offensive line that's good but getting older. (Right tackle Taylor Moton's turning 32 during camp, guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are 30 and 29, respectively, and their other tackles are all on one-year deals.)
"I definitely think we need to add some youth in there, on the interior and outside at tackle," Morgan said. "And I feel like we accomplished that and we'll do some things in undrafted free agency as well that'll again add to the competition and depth out there."
Freeling will likely compete with Rasheed Walker for a starting job, while Ikem Ekwonu recovers from last year's torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs. Hecht will be in the mix at center with free agent pickup Luke Fortner who also signed a one-year deal here this offseason.
And because center is such an important position for the entire line, because of the communication and protection calls they have to make, getting a talented player in there was key.
"He's going to have a chance to compete," Morgan said of Hecht. "I think first and foremost, you see his initial quickness. He's really good with angles; he can reach guys. He's good with his hands, getting his hands inside, controlling blockers, and staying sticky on blocks. I would say is the biggest thing with him, staying on his feet. Keeping his balance. He's another guy that can work to the second level. He can get out in space as a puller. So there are a lot of things that we like about him."
Getting that group of Saturday afternoon players, which included cornerback Will Lee III Hecht, safety Zakee Wheatley, and Jackson Kuwatch, also caused the Panthers to do one of the things they love the most — trade picks.
That's what triggered a flurry of deals on Saturday, as the Panthers moved around three times to get a collection of players they targeted. They started the day with the 119th, 158th, 159th, and 200th picks, and finished with the 129th, 144th, 151st, and 227th.
Along with Friday's trade up two spots to get defensive tackle Lee Hunter (the cost of which was offset by moving down twice Saturday), the Panthers have now traded picks 10 times in three drafts under Morgan as general manager and vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis.
And now, these new seven players (plus the undrafted rookies who will arrive before rookie minicamp in a couple of weeks) will go about competing for spots on a roster that's suddenly getting harder and harder to make.
"We felt like we definitely got better," Morgan said. "We challenged the roster in a lot of spots, gained a lot of depth in a lot of areas. So yeah, we feel good about what we accomplished during the draft and excited about things moving forward, and we're obviously headed in the right direction."
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.