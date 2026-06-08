Panthers add a wide receiver before minicamp

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a receiver before the start of this week's mandatory minicamp.
The team signed undrafted rookie wideout Malick Meiga on Monday.
The Canadian product caught 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown last year at Coastal Carolina. At 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, he adds another big body to a position that has added size over the past few offseasons.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived rookie tight end Heinrich Haarberg, who was signed in mid-May.
Panthers teammates and coaches joined QB Bryce Young for a free football camp for kids focusing on mental health awareness.