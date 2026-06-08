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Panthers add a wide receiver before minicamp

Jun 08, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Darin Gantt
2026 Roster Moves Verizon

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a receiver before the start of this week's mandatory minicamp.

The team signed undrafted rookie wideout Malick Meiga on Monday.

The Canadian product caught 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown last year at Coastal Carolina. At 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, he adds another big body to a position that has added size over the past few offseasons.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived rookie tight end Heinrich Haarberg, who was signed in mid-May.

PHOTOS: Bryce Young hosts youth football camp

Panthers teammates and coaches joined QB Bryce Young for a free football camp for kids focusing on mental health awareness.

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 72

Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 72

Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 72

Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 72

AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 72

Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 72

Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 72

Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 72

Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Barbeau is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 72

Thomas Barbeau is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cole Gossett and Ryan Bellerose are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 72

Cole Gossett and Ryan Bellerose are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 72

Bobby Brown III and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd and AJ Dillon are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 72

Devin Lloyd and AJ Dillon are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 72

John Metchie III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 72

AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 72

AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 72

Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 72

Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 72

Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 72

Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
61 / 72

Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 72

Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
63 / 72

Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
64 / 72

Devin Lloyd is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
65 / 72

Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd and Bobby Brown III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
66 / 72

Devin Lloyd and Bobby Brown III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
67 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
68 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
69 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
70 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
71 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during The Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
72 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during The Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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