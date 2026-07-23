Dave Canales: Nic Scourton going to get tests on right knee

CHARLOTTE — Second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field Thursday morning, and Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he's going to get imaging later this afternoon after an apparent right knee injury.

Practice came to a stop as players came over to hug Scourton on his way off the field, dampening the mood of the first practice of training camp.

To the casual observer, the play seemed to still be ongoing. Then, everyone on the field stopped. Over the next three seconds, which felt like minutes, every player on the field dropped to a knee, the music stopped, and there was complete silence.

No screams, no cries of pain. Just the sounds of the city surrounding an eerily quiet training camp field for the Panthers, even the rain that had been falling all day stopping for a moment. Scourton lay prone in the middle of the scrum, with trainers tending to his right leg. Coaches cleared the field to give everyone room to work, but Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, and Jaelan Phillips refused to leave his side.

Once the cart came onto the field, trainers on each side of Scourton helped him onto the back. He was unable to put any weight onto his right leg during the process.

The cart stopped at the gate on its way out, allowing every player to come over and spend a second or two with him. David Moore leaned over, whispering something in his ear to which Scourton nodded acknowledgment. Princely Umanmielen, who came in with and has been with Scourton every step of the way, leaned over to offer a hug. Then, the second year linebacker was on his way to the training room.