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Dave Canales: Nic Scourton going to get tests on right knee

Jul 23, 2026 at 11:45 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Nic Scourton is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field Thursday morning, and Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he's going to get imaging later this afternoon after an apparent right knee injury.

Practice came to a stop as players came over to hug Scourton on his way off the field, dampening the mood of the first practice of training camp.

To the casual observer, the play seemed to still be ongoing. Then, everyone on the field stopped. Over the next three seconds, which felt like minutes, every player on the field dropped to a knee, the music stopped, and there was complete silence.

No screams, no cries of pain. Just the sounds of the city surrounding an eerily quiet training camp field for the Panthers, even the rain that had been falling all day stopping for a moment. Scourton lay prone in the middle of the scrum, with trainers tending to his right leg. Coaches cleared the field to give everyone room to work, but Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, and Jaelan Phillips refused to leave his side.

Once the cart came onto the field, trainers on each side of Scourton helped him onto the back. He was unable to put any weight onto his right leg during the process.

The cart stopped at the gate on its way out, allowing every player to come over and spend a second or two with him. David Moore leaned over, whispering something in his ear to which Scourton nodded acknowledgment. Princely Umanmielen, who came in with and has been with Scourton every step of the way, leaned over to offer a hug. Then, the second year linebacker was on his way to the training room.

Scourton was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, and, following an early season injury to Patrick Jones II, was able to start and contribute considerably as a rookie. He tied with Derrick Brown to lead the team with 5.0 sacks, and was expected to start opposite Phillips this coming season.

PHOTOS: Panthers veterans arrive for training camp

View photos of the Panthers veterans as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Wednesday, July 22.

Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mitchell Evans is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Mike Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
AJ Dillon is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Bryce Young is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Mike Reid is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Corey Thornton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Corey Thornton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Claudin Cherelus is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Claudin Cherelus is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Joshua Gray is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ainias Smith is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Lathan Ransom is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Rasheed Walker is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
JJ Jansen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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JJ Jansen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Stone Forsythe is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nic Scourton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nick Hampton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nick Scott is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Isaiah Simmons is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
James Mitchell is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Cam Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Princely Umanmielen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Will Lee III is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
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