Two starters to begin training camp on NFI list

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without a pair of veteran starters at the beginning of camp because of recent medical diagnoses.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and right tackle Taylor Moton will be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list this week.
Horn recently suffered a cut on his foot while running that required stitches, and he's expected to return early during training camp.
During his absence, the Panthers still have veteran starter Mike Jackson, and a number of young options including fourth-round rookie Will Lee, Corey Thornton, and Chau Smith-Wade.
Moton's situation will take longer to resolve. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung in late June.
He was immediately placed on blood thinners and is responding well to treatment, and is being assessed daily by the team's medical staff.
The treatment will cause him to miss regular season time, though he's expected to return during the season.
The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency as cover for the injured Ikem Ekwonu, and used their first-round pick on Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.
The team also placed cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau on the NFI list on Tuesday, as rookies reported to camp. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from Texas.
View photos of the Panthers rookies as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Tuesday, July 21.