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Two starters to begin training camp on NFI list

Jul 21, 2026 at 01:53 PM
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Darin Gantt
Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without a pair of veteran starters at the beginning of camp because of recent medical diagnoses.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn and right tackle Taylor Moton will be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list this week.

Horn recently suffered a cut on his foot while running that required stitches, and he's expected to return early during training camp.

During his absence, the Panthers still have veteran starter Mike Jackson, and a number of young options including fourth-round rookie Will Lee, Corey Thornton, and Chau Smith-Wade.

Jaycee Horn and Chuba Hubbard are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Moton's situation will take longer to resolve. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung in late June.

He was immediately placed on blood thinners and is responding well to treatment, and is being assessed daily by the team's medical staff.

The treatment will cause him to miss regular season time, though he's expected to return during the season.

The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency as cover for the injured Ikem Ekwonu, and used their first-round pick on Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

The team also placed cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau on the NFI list on Tuesday, as rookies reported to camp. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from Texas.

PHOTOS: Panthers rookies arrive for training camp

View photos of the Panthers rookies as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Tuesday, July 21.

Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Malick Meiga is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Malick Meiga is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during
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Sam Hecht is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during
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Cam Miller is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during
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DeVonta Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during
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Isaiah Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall and Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Aaron Hall and Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during
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Cam Miller is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during
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Isaiah Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during
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Albert Reese IV is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during
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DeVonta Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during
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Haynes King is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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