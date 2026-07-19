Best of Social: Several Panthers make NFL Top 10 list 

Cornerback — Jaycee Horn at No. 8

The two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn continued his push to become one of the league's best last season. He pulled in five interceptions, which led all cornerbacks and tied for second-most league wide overall.

"Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn," a personnel executive with an NFL team told ESPN.

Horn has become the centerpiece of the Panthers' secondary, with everything flowing through his play. He would be the first to credit the addition of Mike Jackson as to his own play rising. The two finished as the most productive duo in the league for the second-year in a row with a combined nine interceptions and 27 passes defended (Jackson had 19 on his own).

Coaches know when they face Horn though, they better be ready for a long day.