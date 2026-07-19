Best of Social: Several Panthers make NFL Top 10 list 

CHARLOTTE — Summer in the NFL is ripe for retrospectives and predictions. ESPN recently combined the two, polling coaches, executives, and scouts from around the league to figure out who the movers and shakers felt were the Top 10 at each position.
These group of decision makers evaluate talent perhaps more than anyone else in the country, pouring over hours of tape to fill holes on their own roster, make free agent moves, and game plan week to week. If anyone can narrow down the best talent at any given position, it would be this group.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tapped into that knowledge to learn who the group felt were the Top 10 players at each position group. As Fowler explained, "This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?"
With those parameters in mind, several Panthers made the list. Three cracked their respective Top 10's, one popped up as an honorable mention, while another starter received votes in their category.
Defensive Tackle — Derrick Brown at No. 5
Derrick Brown is a pillar in the Carolina Panthers locker room and on their defense. They will so often go as he goes. He already set a record for tackles by a defensive lineman (103) back during the 2023 season. An injury kept him sidelined for 2024, but he came back with a vengeance last season, to the tune of 73 tackles, with five forced fumbles, and a career best in sacks (5.0) and passes defended (7).
"We actively ran our running plays completely away from him," a veteran NFL assistant coach told Fowler. "That's how good he is. The only reason he's not a household name is that he plays in Carolina."
Cornerback — Jaycee Horn at No. 8
The two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn continued his push to become one of the league's best last season. He pulled in five interceptions, which led all cornerbacks and tied for second-most league wide overall.
"Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn," a personnel executive with an NFL team told ESPN.
Horn has become the centerpiece of the Panthers' secondary, with everything flowing through his play. He would be the first to credit the addition of Mike Jackson as to his own play rising. The two finished as the most productive duo in the league for the second-year in a row with a combined nine interceptions and 27 passes defended (Jackson had 19 on his own).
Coaches know when they face Horn though, they better be ready for a long day.
"When you go against him, you better be ready for a street fight," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "Physical, strong, can play press coverage. Ain't always flashy but really rugged player."
Linebacker — Devin Lloyd at No. 10
The Panthers wanted to transform their linebacker corps this offseason, so the front office went after the biggest name on the market, Devin Lloyd. It paid off, with Lloyd signing a three-year contract to take over communication, leadership, and playmaking in the middle of the field.
Lloyd is coming off a year in which had 81 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He made an even bigger impression though with five interceptions and five forced fumbles, the only player in the league to reach that number in both categories.
"Physical run player, love his length in zone to get his hands on the football," an NFC executive said. "Not as effective in man. Can blitz and rush and is versatile."
Honorable mentions and receiving votes
The Panthers had a couple of other players who didn't quite crack the Top 10 but still came up in the conversations.
Offensive guard Robert Hunt was an honorable mention despite missing almost all of the 2025 season with an elbow injury suffered in Week 2: "He's not in the elite group, but as a run-game mauler, there aren't many better. He just wasn't healthy last year." — NFC scout
Safety Tre'von Moehrig was also an honorable mention among his respective position group. In his first season with the Panthers, Moehrig was a wrecking ball with 103 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and an interception: "One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field." — NFL defensive backs coach
And pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips received votes in the edge rushers category after a season with 53 tackles, 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.