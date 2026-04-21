Derrick Brown on offseason workouts: "Guys are hungry, and I'm one of them"

"Even from day one, you guys showing up, working out, I mean, you got your leaders in every room setting the bar every single day," Brown said. "And it's one of those things that, I think, the best way to do it is lead by example, right? You don't need to always be saying things and doing things. It's just go out and do what you do and let everybody else follow. I think that's the best way to show how we work here and bring everybody else along that way.