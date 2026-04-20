How the Panthers landed Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the 2012 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — The first and best scouting report the Panthers got on Luke Kuechly as they prepared for the 2012 NFL Draft didn't come from one of their scouts or coaches. Yet, it went straight to the desk of head coach Ron Rivera.
And it was proven true many times over.
That tip came from a 49-year-old financial advisor from Illinois, acting on the recommendation of his son.
But that was just part of a winding path that led the Panthers to choosing the Hall of Fame linebacker with the ninth overall selection, during a process in which another player they loved was picked ahead of them, allowing them to make one of the easiest and most successful picks in franchise history — by not overthinking it, and trusting their instincts.
Of course, it doesn't hurt that Kuechly remembers exactly what Rivera was wearing the first time they met, a signal of the recall that made him one of the best linebackers of all time, and of a connection that would help carry a team to the Super Bowl.
It takes some time to unwind that story, so it's probably worth relaxing. And if you're like Kuechly, maybe you pass the time playing in the yard with your brothers, like when you were kids.
This is the story of how Luke Kuechly became a Panther, and eventually a Hall of Famer, from the people who were there — and the ones who weren't.
"At least maybe I was a little part of helping him get to Carolina," Jim Morrissey of Equitable Advisors in Deerfield, Ill., said with a laugh. "I'd be very proud of that."
Morrissey might be underselling it, just like describing him as a financial advisor undersells his role in this story.
Morrissey was also a nine-year linebacker in the NFL, the first eight of those spent with the Chicago Bears, where he was teammates with Rivera. In fact, he credits the future Panthers coach with getting him into the league to begin with. Morrissey was an 11th-round pick in 1985 out of Michigan State, but was among their final cuts that summer — as you might recall, that was a tough defense to make.
"The first week, Ron and another linebacker were running down on a kickoff, and they were going do a switch 10 yards down the field," Morrissey recalled. "And when the linebacker cut in front of Ron, Ron tripped him, and the guy hurt his knee, so they called me back the next day.
"So I owe everything to Ron. That's for sure."
He paid it back with intel he provided, and then some.
Morrissey's son Mike was a linebacker at Boston College from 2007 to 2010. His final two years, he roomed on the road with an underclassman named Luke Kuechly, who moved straight from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati to the starting lineup after Eagles starter Mark Herzlich was diagnosed with cancer. So as a roommate and teammate, Kuechly made a good impression. Quiet at first, very into ball, that's how Morrissey remembers him in those days.
"Tremendous kid, just a great kid, great family he's from," Morrissey recalled. "He's still a good friend with my son, just a guy that people gravitate to, and people follow. And people are happy to follow a guy who can do it on the field and is a great guy off the field."
That tracks with what we saw in Charlotte for eight seasons, and experiences to this day out of Kuechly. So early in 2011, Rivera's first season as head coach here, the two old teammates who stay in touch to this day — Morrissey actually texted Rivera as Rivera was telling this story recently — were catching up when Morrissey offered the tip.
"Jim called me right in the middle of that year," Rivera recalled. "So he calls me and says, 'Ron, I'm going to tell you right now, if you need a middle linebacker, dude, I got your guy.' I said, 'Who?' He said, 'Luke Kuechly.' I said, 'yeah, he's on my list'. I saw his name on the list. And he just said, 'I'm telling you, he should be your guy.'
"So he and I talked about, so he's the first guy that really got me on to who Luke Kuechly was, and he was giving me some tremendous insight into this guy."
Rivera always had a high respect for Morrissey as a player and a teammate. So that insight was filed away. But it wasn't just vibes; we all know Kuechly's off the charts on that. They got deep into football as well. Morrissey being part of such great Bears defenses gave him a gravity and the respect of his former teammate.
"It was granular football," Rivera said of those reports. "If there's a guy that I thought could have been a football coach, it was Jim Morrissey. He was one of the smartest guys I've played alongside, one of the most underrated players ever in the NFL. This is a guy that, if people had really studied and watched the way he played, would probably have given him more credit. This guy was a pretty terrific player."
And that insight was helpful, because the scouting process is a year-round one, and since Kuechly was an underclassman, the scouting reports weren't as robust as they were for other players at that time.
In 2011, the Panthers were in a time of transition. They had just drafted quarterback Cam Newton first overall and were showing signs on offense. But they needed more people on the other side of the ball. Middle linebacker Jon Beason was a good one, inheriting the job from Dan Morgan (who inherited it indirectly from Sam Mills) and keeping the standard high. And within days of the end of the 2011 lockout, the Panthers signed him to a long-term extension, because keeping that position stocked was critical to the franchise's identity and Rivera's defense. But Beason suffered a torn Achilles early that season, and the Panthers were at the bottom of the league in a lot of defensive categories in 2011 (27th in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed).
So they were picking in the top 10, and they had a tradition of finding talent throughout.
General manager Marty Hurney presided over a series of successful drafts that built a consistent contender, but they were especially good at the top. His first picks from 2002 to 2008 were guys named Julius Peppers, Jordan Gross, Chris Gamble, Thomas Davis, DeAngelo Williams, Beason, and Jonathan Stewart. Good group. And after trading his first-rounders in 2009 and 2010, he bounced back with an offensive rookie of the year and Pro Bowler in Newton in 2011.
So as they went through the year-round process of scouting, they were looking for impact on defense. It was reasonable to expect Beason back, but one of Hurney's pet philosophies was to never let need dictate picks (Morgan was still on the roster when he drafted Beason, and big-ticket free agent Justin Hartwig was at center when they drafted Ryan Kalil). So they were looking for bang for their buck.
And the 2012 NFL Draft was full of top-shelf talent. Quarterback Andrew Luck was going first overall after staying in school a year after he'd have been in the conversation for No. 1 with Newton. Robert Griffin III emerged that year at Baylor and would go second overall, and then you had pedigreed players like Alabama running back Trent Richardson and USC left tackle Matt Kalil.
Deeper in that draft, you had back-to-back defensive players of the year in Kuechly and Stephon Gilmore, followed by defensive tackles Dontari Poe and Fletcher Cox, and pass-rushers from Bruce Irvin to Melvin Ingram to Chandler Jones. And the Panthers needed help at all three levels, so they cast a wide net.
2012 NFL Draft, Top 10 picks
|Choice, Team
|Pos, Player
|1. Indianapolis
|QB Andrew Luck
|2. Washington
|QB Robert Griffin III
|3. Cleveland
|RB Trent Richardson
|4. Minnesota
|T Matt Kalil
|5. Jacksonville
|WR Justin Blackmon
|6. Dallas
|CB Morris Claiborne
|7. Tampa Bay
|S Mark Barron
|8 Miami
|QB Ryan Tannehill
|9. Carolina
|LB Luke Kuechly
|10. Buffalo
|CB Stephon Gilmore
Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden was a national scout for the Panthers that fall, and said 15 years ago, the process of identifying underclassmen wasn't as polished as it is now.
"We're trying to gain more information about Luke when those guys declare in January, now you really start to dig in," Cowden said. "So now you're really trying to double back to your sources at the school and really start to figure it out. With Luke, it didn't take very long, but there wasn't a lot to say, which in Luke's case is because he was such an awesome person. Like everything about him and his path was ideal to what you're trying to find in terms of how you build your team of players, from an on-the-field, off-the-field, his home background was awesome.
"So in January, we're starting to figure out who this guy is. You see the high volume of tackles, you know, he's an all-conference performer. Now you're trying to figure out, OK, well, who is he? What makes him tick? And now we start that process."
But before they got to that point, they had been looking hard at Alabama safety Mark Barron.
Barron was a high-volume hitter, reminding scouts of Thomas Davis during his Georgia days (Davis was a safety in college, and Barron would eventually move to linebacker).
"He was a lot like Thomas was coming out, just your downhill explosive athlete," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. "I mean, his tape was violent. Coming out of Alabama, yeah, him and Thomas might have had the two most violent tapes of safeties coming out of college."
And as they compared them, the differences in the ACC and SEC were part of the evaluation. All of the tape of Barron showed a guy coming downhill, and hard. But at Boston College, Kuechly was often playing a different game.
"Some of it was just the conference he played in," Cowden said. "And you look at the tackles he made in the ACC, so much so that their game was horizontal and people just doing bubble screens and everything. Luke could run. Obviously, we've seen the range and the speed he has, but everything was a lot of the lateral game. There were question marks about him taking on our game playing more downhill. I don't think you saw Luke's elevation in the pass game. The way he was able to play in our league in coverage, you just didn't see some of that at BC.
"You knew he was smart. I don't think we ever comprehended just how smart. We knew he prepared. I don't think any of us had any idea the level to which Luke Kuechly prepared. And when you take those two things combined with an already good player, like that's when good becomes great, right?"
Beane, who was then the director of football operations before he was promoted to assistant GM in 2015, compared it to the eventual evaluation of running back Christian McCaffrey.
"Luke was just one of those guys that just seemed like obviously a great fit as a person in Charlotte, the culture of the team," he said. "I think there were some knocks. Is he physically enough? He was a sideline-to-sideline player. You saw him at BC just running everything down. You saw his athleticism, but I think some people, a little bit like when we took McCaffrey, like, is he gonna be able to hold up as an inside runner?
"I feel like that conversation came up a little bit with Luke. You saw the sideline-to-sideline, but you didn't see a knock-back tackler, not that he was ever the biggest thumper, but I think he showed plenty of thump."
So after Kuechly declared for the draft, the scouting work intensified, and the combine was going to be a key time.
As he worked out, Kuechly remembered talking to his old roommate about what he could expect when he got there.
"Mike would be like, 'Yeah, you'll love Chico, he's a great dude,'" Kuechly recalled. "And I was like, who is Chico? And that's what everybody called Ron, and so once he called him that, I was like, there's a really good connection between the Morrisseys and Ron Rivera."
So he prepared for everything and got ready for the job interview that would change his future.
When asked what he remembered about that combine interview, one of many that week, Kuechly's photographic memory kicked in.
"That was the first one that I had, and I remember Ron had a Panthers blue and gray and white argyle sweater on," he said, because of course Luke Kuechly remembered what his future boss was wearing to his job interview.
During that meeting, which was just a quick introduction with Rivera, Hurney, defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and linebackers coach Warren Belin, they put him on the board for a moment to go through some Xs and Os.
"I'll tell you what, he was so smart. I mean, it was good," Rivera said. "I can just remember asking him one question about one of their defenses, and he went through all 11 positions."
Overall, the impression he made was immediate.
"Like, Luke is Luke," Hurney said. "I mean, all you've got to do is say Hi, and you're basically won over after that. I mean, you can't get a classier, more intelligent, more dedicated, team guy.
"It's like the old saying, if you want to look up the definition of middle linebacker and look in the dictionary, there's Luke Kuechly's picture, cause that's what he was."
Of course, there was more to the combine, and Kuechly went through the full gamut of workouts while there. At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, he still ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and put up a 38-inch vertical, which were the third-best numbers among the linebackers there.
"He was right around a 4.6, but what we realized was his instincts basically took off at least 1/10 of a second," Hurney said. "And Ron and I had talked about this, it took at least 1/10 of a second off his play time because he saw things so quickly and reacted to them right away.
"If you're going in the first round, you always say, OK, if he doesn't make it, why won't he make it? And there wasn't an answer to that question."
So at that point, the Panthers decided to lay low for a bit.
Rivera said he made a calculated decision not to attend Kuechly's pro day at BC that March.
"I didn't go to his pro day because I didn't want people to know how interested I was — I'm being serious," Rivera said. "Jim Morrissey sold me on him. I watched all of his tape, and I didn't disagree one bit. So when it was time to go to, I didn't go to his pro day, I did not. I said I'm going off of what I saw. I'll go off to interviews, I'll go off the conversations, the one-on-one. That was more than enough for me.
"He was so impressive, and I was at the point where I thought the less I showed up at his at BC, the better off we would be. So I didn't go. I stood on what I knew."
Of course, the Panthers weren't the only ones interested at the time.
So when that pro day rolled around, the Eagles (picking 12th that year) were well represented.
Kuechly recalled linebackers coach Mike Caldwell (who played for the Panthers in 2003) running the drills.
"The other team that was talking to me a lot was the Philadelphia Eagles," Kuechly recalled. "Mike Caldwell was their linebacker coach, and I met with him at the combine, and then he worked me out at pro day, so I was like, boom, I've talked to him a lot at some at the combine, I've talked to him a little bit between now and then, and he's working me out at pro day.
"I was like, this could be, this could be the team that drafted me."
There was other interest, obviously.
The Bills, picking 10th, were heavily involved (taking Gilmore was a fine fall-back position). The Eagles were also in the mix, with Caldwell's presence making that clear. He also took a hometown visit to the Bengals, though picking 17th, they didn't seem like a reasonable chance.
Still, when Kuechly visited the Bengals, he did a full workout, then folded his gear back and carefully gave it back to the equipment staff, making one of those impressions Luke Kuechly makes on people. And he tried not to worry, even though his future was going to be decided by others.
"From early January until the middle of April, you have no idea and zero control over anything that's gonna happen," Kuechly said with a shrug. "So what do you do?"
What he did, what they all did, was wait.
When the draft starts, there's always staring at screens, and wondering, and more than a little panicking.
You can want what you want, but God and the will of eight teams above you can change everything.
The first six picks clicked off the board without much drama, but the seventh spot was one of intrigue.
The Buccaneers were looking to reload a defense that was far from its height in the early 2000s, but they were still good at defensive tackle and cornerback, making guys like Gilmore and Cox and Poe luxuries, perhaps, so it was reasonable to wonder if they were thinking about Kuechly as well.
Hurney's a superstitious type, who trusts an amount of people he can count on one hand. So No. 7 was the point he was nervous about.
The Bucs made a lot of that worry a moot point by taking Barron, which caused a bit of a ripple in the room. It wasn't one of disappointment — they liked Kuechly too much for that — but it did cause everyone to reset and focus.
"We liked Mark, and obviously Tampa did too," Cowden said. "From my recollection, I don't believe that there was anything of dejection or no way or whatever. I think there was an element of that we feel really good about Luke and everything we watched and everything the person is.
"I've been a part of somewhere we've had names come off right before us, and you kind of go, oh man, and you feel the air go out of the room. That wasn't the case then, so we felt like we had two options there that were very good players that we had a lot of high opinions on both those guys.
"And I'm glad Luke Kuechly didn't end up in Tampa Bay."
Again, it's easy to say now. Barron had a solid but unspectacular career, and the other guy was in Canton last weekend getting fitted for his gold jacket. But at the time, it might have been closer than some imagined.
"Those were two of the guys that we saw as good fits on the defense," Beane said of Barron and Kuechly. "He obviously went to Tampa, but yeah, if he hadn't, that would have been an interesting conversation."
Except maybe to Hurney, at least. And he was the GM, so his opinion counted.
Hurney was old school in the way that his opinions were formed by things he could measure and experiences he had. He recalled owner Jerry Richardson recounting conversations with Steelers owner and confidante Dan Rooney, who didn't believe in using premium picks on safeties. They were surprised together when the Steelers took Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu 16th overall in 2003.
But his career was also shaped by the time he spent in the front office in Washington and San Diego, apprenticing under Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard, who also believed safeties could be found later. The only time Beathard went against his instincts was in 1991, when the Chargers took Texas safety Stanley Richard ninth overall. He had a solid eight-year career as well, but not the kind of impact you hope for.
But mostly, Hurney trusted his eyes.
So he used his bye week that fall wisely, and on Nov. 3, 2011, those eyes (and the rest of his head) were in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to watch a Thursday night matchup against Florida State. BC lost that game 38-7, but Kuechly had 20 tackles that night, and Florida State only had 57 offensive snaps.
"I went up there because I knew I had to go see him live," Hurney said. "So I went up, I saw him live, he had about 20 tackles, sideline to sideline. I came back, and I said to Ron, 'This guy is instinctive, he's fast. If he can play downhill, he's going to be really something.'
"So we knew. Ron had been talking to Morrissey the whole time, and obviously, when you sit down with the kid, you love the kid. After I came back, Ron and I had several conversations. We knew who we were taking all the time."
That is, if he got there.
Again, Hurney's superstitious, he wasn't going to count on a player like Kuechly being available until he was on the clock, even though he thought he knew how it was going to go.
The Dolphins, picking eighth, were also in a time of transition. They had a new coach in Joe Philbin, and they needed a quarterback after Chad Henne had taken them as far as he could the year before. Philbin hired former Texas A&M coach Mike Sherman as his offensive coordinator, and it just so happens that Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill was available in that draft.
Everyone connected those dots; it was probably the draft pick most accurately pegged in the mocks that year.
But there was still time to panic.
In those days, teams sent representatives to the site of the draft to manually turn in draft cards, usually equipment guys, who have a tight fraternity. So for the Panthers, current equipment manager Don Toner was there in the middle of the floor, with the Dolphins table in front of him, and the Bills behind him. And these guys talk, so there was a sense that the Panthers weren't the only ones interested in Kuechly.
Toner said he could tell the Bills were interested, and after the fact, the Dolphins guys told him they had a card with Kuechly's name written on it, before the team eventually did the expected and took Tannehill. So there was still a chance this all went sideways for the Panthers. If Kuechly had been taken, Hurney said the likely choice was Irvin, who was taken 15th by the Seahawks, and had 56.5 sacks in 12 season, including one with the Panthers (2019).
But all those who have done it long enough have versions of just missing or just getting their guy.
Cowden laughed and recalled the 2001 draft, when the Panthers were convinced the Packers were going to take linebacker Dan Morgan 10th overall, one spot before them. A friend on staff was convinced that was going to be the case, until Packers GM John Dorsey took pass-rusher Jamal Reynolds instead. It works the other way too, like when the Panthers had Robert Mathis' name on a card ready in the fifth round in 2023, but the Colts took him a few spots ahead, or when the Packers took receiver Randall Cobb one spot in front of them in 2011.
"Those are the crushers," Cowden said. "Those are the air out of the room kind of moments."
Sometimes it just happens that way.
Of course, all of this drama was lost on Kuechly.
He was back in Cincinnati with his family, rather than attending in person in New York. (He's still not one for pomp or circumstance.)
The family was glad to have him around, of course, and there were 50 or 60 people crammed into the basement of their Evendale home — enjoying the catering from Vonderhaar's, a family business that loved the Kuechlys enough to volunteer their services.
So there were plenty of people and plenty of food. What there weren't were nerves.
Asked how his son spent the afternoon and evening leading up to the draft, Tom Kuechly just laughed.
"That afternoon, he and his brothers and his buddies were in the backyard, literally playing wiffle ball where they had played growing up," his father said. "His BC buddies that were there, his local buddies who were there, his two brothers, they were playing wiffle ball."
Of course.
At some point, Luke settled in on the couch between his parents and watched the show. It was, for lack of a better word, comfortable.
Which was the same way he felt when he met the coach that his roommate called by his Bears nickname "Chico," and the way he felt when he visited Charlotte, the only team in the top 10 he visited with.
"Ron's personality was like who he was," Kuechly said. "It's just calm, collected, thoughtful, made you feel comfortable, just a good dude. You know how he always is with his glasses on, smiling, and it's, and I felt like I had known him forever, kind of thing."
So the waiting was easy. Kuechly laughed when he recalled telling his mom there was no need to be in front of the TV for the first few choices.
"I was kind of nervous, but I knew the first four or five picks weren't going to be me," he said. "And then my parents were like, 'You need to come sit down and hurry up.' And I was like, Mom, no one's drafting me second overall, they're going to draft RG3.
"And then I just remember sitting downstairs in my parents' basement and being with all my family, and it was when the Dolphins were on the clock that I got the phone call that the Panthers were going to draft me.
"I honestly don't even remember who was on the phone, whether it was Marty or Ron, it might have been Beane, but they're like, hey, this is so and so from the Panthers, the Dolphins are going to draft Tannehill, and then we're going to take you with the next pick.
"So it was cool."
Yes, it was cool, Luke Kuechly, for everyone involved.
His parents were glad he was going to a place closer in size to Cincinnati, a place with a family atmosphere under Rivera's leadership.
"He's not a New York guy," his father said. "He's a Charlotte guy. He's a Cincinnati guy. He's a Green Bay guy, a Buffalo guy. So I think that that was very, very helpful. And with the team, with the organization, with Mr. Richardson, he always felt extremely comfortable.
"He couldn't have, in my opinion, landed in a better spot."
The Panthers were glad to be getting a guy who would lead a defense for the next eight years and become a Hall of Famer.
"It couldn't have worked out any better for us," Rivera said simply.
And Jim Morrissey was glad that his scouting reports turned out right, and he could tease Ron Rivera about his finder's fee for the rest of their lives.
"He owes me for that one," Morrissey said. "I'll take that."
Panthers legend Luke Kuechly unveils his new exhibit at the Hall of Fame, featuring items that contributed to his success on field.