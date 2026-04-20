How the Panthers landed Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the 2012 NFL Draft

When the draft starts, there's always staring at screens, and wondering, and more than a little panicking.

You can want what you want, but God and the will of eight teams above you can change everything.

The first six picks clicked off the board without much drama, but the seventh spot was one of intrigue.

The Buccaneers were looking to reload a defense that was far from its height in the early 2000s, but they were still good at defensive tackle and cornerback, making guys like Gilmore and Cox and Poe luxuries, perhaps, so it was reasonable to wonder if they were thinking about Kuechly as well.

Hurney's a superstitious type, who trusts an amount of people he can count on one hand. So No. 7 was the point he was nervous about.

The Bucs made a lot of that worry a moot point by taking Barron, which caused a bit of a ripple in the room. It wasn't one of disappointment — they liked Kuechly too much for that — but it did cause everyone to reset and focus.

"We liked Mark, and obviously Tampa did too," Cowden said. "From my recollection, I don't believe that there was anything of dejection or no way or whatever. I think there was an element of that we feel really good about Luke and everything we watched and everything the person is.

"I've been a part of somewhere we've had names come off right before us, and you kind of go, oh man, and you feel the air go out of the room. That wasn't the case then, so we felt like we had two options there that were very good players that we had a lot of high opinions on both those guys.

"And I'm glad Luke Kuechly didn't end up in Tampa Bay."

Again, it's easy to say now. Barron had a solid but unspectacular career, and the other guy was in Canton last weekend getting fitted for his gold jacket. But at the time, it might have been closer than some imagined.