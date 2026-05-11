Get to know the Panthers UDFAs with one fact about each

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are filling out their rookie class with 11 undrafted free agents.
General manager Dan Morgan and the personnel department have found gems here in recent years, including Jalen Coker, Corey Thornton, and Ryan Fitzgerald. This offseason, the group includes an ACC player of the year, two Canadians, a couple of Bryce Young connections, and more.
Get to know the new faces with one quick fact about each guy.
QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
King first made a name for himself as a Texas high school football star. He spent three years at Texas A&M to start his career before transferring to Georgia Tech and dominating, particularly in 2025. King finished his sixth season as the ACC player of the year with nearly 3,000 passing yards, and just shy of 1,000 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns.
2025 stats: 252-361 passing, 2,951 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 185 rushes, 953 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns
OLB Isaiah Smith, SMU
Smith spent all four years at SMU and worked his way up the boards as one of the best statistical defenders in the ACC by his senior season. He was named to the Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention after leading the ACC with 18 tackles for loss.
2025 stats: 53 tackles, 18 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble
DT Aaron Hall, Duke
Hall is a native of Durham, N.C. He was voted team captain for the Blue Devils in both 2024 and 2025. As a North Carolina product, Hall grew up a Panthers and Packers fan, but credits the Cam Newton years for fanning the flame of his Carolina fandom.
2025 stats: 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks
CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas
The Texas corner spent four years in Austin playing for the Longhorns. He crossed over with current Panthers teammates Jonathon Brooks and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Guilbeau has a daughter who will turn 1 this summer. In his spare time, he likes to ride walking horses.
2025 stats: 40 tackles, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed
OT Isaia Glass, Vanderbilt
While in college (at Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt), Glass played both left and right tackle, sometimes switching during the game based on the play call. The big man also parlayed his play into a pancake sponsorship with Cracker Barrel.
2025 stats: 3.0 sacks allowed, 6 hits allowed
WR Malick Meiga, Coastal Carolina
Meiga played the latter half of his college career in the Carolinas (he started at Penn State), but he calls Canada his home. The Montreal native was also drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats in the Canadian Football League this draft season. He posted an RAS score of 9.6.
2025 stats: 19 receptions, 209 yards, 1 TD
*Meiga is not yet signed and was unable to participate in rookie minicamp, but he is expected to be here this week.
CB Cam Miller, Rutgers
Miller, who played three years at Penn State and one year at Rutgers, finished his collegiate career having played in 49 consecutive games and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He led Rutgers with seven passes defensed. He also scored a special teams touchdown in college.
2025 stats: 44 tackles, 1.0 sack, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception
DT Parker Petersen, Wisconsin
Petersen began his career at Tulane, immersing himself in New Orleans culture, before closing out his final season at Wisconsin. Petersen was also a high school wrestler and a two-time Tennessee state finalist.
2025 stats: 15 tackles…2024: 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks
OT Albert Reese IV, Mississippi State
Reese brings the Canadian count on the Panthers roster up to four. He's an Edmonton native, like Chuba Hubbard but came to Florida for high school. Reese is also an avid fisherman and even runs his own Instagram page dedicated to his fishing exploits.
2025 stats: 4.0 sacks allowed, 1 hit, 13 hurries
WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor
Prentice began his career at Alabama, playing with quarterback Bryce Young. In that 2022 season together, the two connected for 31 receptions, 337 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Prentice became famous at Baylor for his touchdown dances.
2025 stats: 26 receptions, 380 yards, 6 touchdowns
CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame
Smith also crossed over with Young at Alabama, playing on the opposite side of the ball as a test for the QB during his Heisman season. He transferred to Notre Dame for his final year, making five starts.
2025 stats: 20 tackles, 3 passes defensed
View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.