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Get to know the Panthers UDFAs with one fact about each

May 11, 2026 at 12:36 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Ese Dubre, Parker Petersen, Daren Bates and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre, Parker Petersen, Daren Bates and Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are filling out their rookie class with 11 undrafted free agents.

General manager Dan Morgan and the personnel department have found gems here in recent years, including Jalen Coker, Corey Thornton, and Ryan Fitzgerald. This offseason, the group includes an ACC player of the year, two Canadians, a couple of Bryce Young connections, and more.

Get to know the new faces with one quick fact about each guy.

Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King first made a name for himself as a Texas high school football star. He spent three years at Texas A&M to start his career before transferring to Georgia Tech and dominating, particularly in 2025. King finished his sixth season as the ACC player of the year with nearly 3,000 passing yards, and just shy of 1,000 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns.

2025 stats: 252-361 passing, 2,951 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 185 rushes, 953 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns

OLB Isaiah Smith, SMU

Smith spent all four years at SMU and worked his way up the boards as one of the best statistical defenders in the ACC by his senior season. He was named to the Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention after leading the ACC with 18 tackles for loss.

2025 stats: 53 tackles, 18 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

DT Aaron Hall, Duke

Hall is a native of Durham, N.C. He was voted team captain for the Blue Devils in both 2024 and 2025. As a North Carolina product, Hall grew up a Panthers and Packers fan, but credits the Cam Newton years for fanning the flame of his Carolina fandom.

2025 stats: 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks

CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

The Texas corner spent four years in Austin playing for the Longhorns. He crossed over with current Panthers teammates Jonathon Brooks and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Guilbeau has a daughter who will turn 1 this summer. In his spare time, he likes to ride walking horses.

2025 stats: 40 tackles, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed

Isaia Glass and Ese Dubre are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

OT Isaia Glass, Vanderbilt

While in college (at Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt), Glass played both left and right tackle, sometimes switching during the game based on the play call. The big man also parlayed his play into a pancake sponsorship with Cracker Barrel.

2025 stats: 3.0 sacks allowed, 6 hits allowed

WR Malick Meiga, Coastal Carolina

Meiga played the latter half of his college career in the Carolinas (he started at Penn State), but he calls Canada his home. The Montreal native was also drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats in the Canadian Football League this draft season. He posted an RAS score of 9.6.

2025 stats: 19 receptions, 209 yards, 1 TD

*Meiga is not yet signed and was unable to participate in rookie minicamp, but he is expected to be here this week.

Cam Miller and Jaylon Guilbeau are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

CB Cam Miller, Rutgers

Miller, who played three years at Penn State and one year at Rutgers, finished his collegiate career having played in 49 consecutive games and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He led Rutgers with seven passes defensed. He also scored a special teams touchdown in college.

2025 stats: 44 tackles, 1.0 sack, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception

DT Parker Petersen, Wisconsin

Petersen began his career at Tulane, immersing himself in New Orleans culture, before closing out his final season at Wisconsin. Petersen was also a high school wrestler and a two-time Tennessee state finalist.

2025 stats: 15 tackles…2024: 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks

OT Albert Reese IV, Mississippi State

Reese brings the Canadian count on the Panthers roster up to four. He's an Edmonton native, like Chuba Hubbard but came to Florida for high school. Reese is also an avid fisherman and even runs his own Instagram page dedicated to his fishing exploits.

2025 stats: 4.0 sacks allowed, 1 hit, 13 hurries

Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor

Prentice began his career at Alabama, playing with quarterback Bryce Young. In that 2022 season together, the two connected for 31 receptions, 337 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Prentice became famous at Baylor for his touchdown dances.

2025 stats: 26 receptions, 380 yards, 6 touchdowns

CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame

Smith also crossed over with Young at Alabama, playing on the opposite side of the ball as a test for the QB during his Heisman season. He transferred to Notre Dame for his final year, making five starts.

2025 stats: 20 tackles, 3 passes defensed

PHOTOS: Rookie minicamp | Day 1

View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.

Haynes King is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Payton is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Payton is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch and Dave Canales are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch and Dave Canales are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ese Dubre is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller and Jaylon Guilbeau are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller and Jaylon Guilbeau are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Martez Poynter is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Martez Poynter is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Malick Meiga and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Malick Meiga and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 71

Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass and Albert Reese IV are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Albert Reese IV are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller, DeVonta Smith and Blake Cotton are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller, DeVonta Smith and Blake Cotton are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II and Kobe Prentice are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II and Kobe Prentice are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrell Bailey, Bryce Pierre, Chris Brazzell II, Kobe Prentice and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrell Bailey, Bryce Pierre, Chris Brazzell II, Kobe Prentice and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Blake Cotton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II, Haynes King and Rashad Rochelle are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II, Haynes King and Rashad Rochelle are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyler Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyler Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 71

Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley and Jacorey Thomas are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley and Jacorey Thomas are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre Tyus is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre Tyus is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 71

is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Brendon Lewis is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Brendon Lewis is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass and Ese Dubre are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Ese Dubre are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 at Friday, May. 8, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jacorey Thomas is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jacorey Thomas is seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice, Tyler Moore and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice, Tyler Moore and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Rookie Mini Camp Day 1 Friday, May 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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Panthers sign six of their seven draft picks

The team signed six of their seven draft picks on Thursday, including first-rounder Monroe Freeling, prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

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The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation makes commitment to girls high school flag football in the Carolinas

With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sanctioning the sport this week, DNTF has committed an additional $1 million to grants for programs in North and South Carolina.

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Inside the draft room

How the Panthers tapped into their analytics department, and married it to old school scouting to reach a result they couldn't have imagined in all their prep work.

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