Panthers set roster for 2026 rookie minicamp

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will get their first look at first-round pick Monroe Freeling in his new No. 57 jersey, as a collection of young players take the field for rookie minicamp.
The camp will take place today and Saturday, a quick look at the new class.
In addition to the seven draft picks (six of whom signed on Thursday), the Panthers signed 10 undrafted rookies.
There will also be 11 tryout players, and eight of their existing players, mostly guys who were on the practice squad last year.
While Freeling's jersey number is locked in (he wore 57 at Georgia), other players' numbers are still subject to change.
When they took Freeling 19th overall, they hesitated to define a role for him, since he has the potential to play either left or right tackle.
"We're really excited about Monroe," general manager Dan Morgan said. "Best player on our board, big, long, athletic, physical, a guy with high upside that we're extremely excited about. Adding him to our room, you know, I think he can play left side, he can play right side, brings a lot of value to us.
"So, yeah, we're really excited. Best player on our board."
The full rookie minicamp roster is below:
|Number
|Pos, Name
|School
|Status
|15
|QB Brendon Lewis
|Memphis
|Tryout
|16
|QB Haynes King
|Georgia Tech
|UDFA
|19
|WR Chris Brazzell II
|Tennessee
|Drafted (3-83)
|22
|CB Tony Grimes
|Purdue
|Tryout
|23
|CB Blake Cotton
|Utah
|Tryout
|24
|CB Will Lee III
|Texas A&M
|Drafted (4-129)
|28
|S Jacorey Thomas
|Georgia
|Tryout
|34
|RB Anthony Tyus III
|Ohio
|Returning player
|35
|CB Michael Reid
|South Dakota
|Returning player
|37
|RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
|Florida
|Returning player
|38
|S Zakee Wheatley
|Penn State
|Drafted (5-151)
|39
|WR Kobe Prentice
|Baylor
|UDFA
|40
|LB Ese Dubre
|Stanford
|Tryout
|41
|CB Jaylon Guilbeau
|Texas
|UDFA
|42
|CB Cam Miller
|Rutgers
|UDFA
|43
|CB Devonta Smith
|Notre Dame
|UDFA
|45
|TE Bryce Pierre
|UCLA
|Returning player
|46
|LB Jackson Kuwatch
|Miami (Ohio)
|Drafted (7-227)
|47
|OLB Isaiah Smith
|SMU
|UDFA
|49
|OLB Jamil Muhammad
|UCLA
|Returning player
|54
|OLB Patrick Payton
|LSU
|Tryout
|55
|G Kenyon Green
|Texas A&M
|Tryout
|56
|LB Jared Bartlett
|Cincinnati
|Returning player
|57
|T Monroe Freeling
|Georgia
|Drafted (1-19)
|61
|DT Aaron Hall
|Duke
|UDFA
|66
|T Derrell Bailey
|Georgia State
|Tryout
|67
|G Joshua Gray
|Oregon State
|Returning player
|69
|DT Parker Petersen
|Wisconsin
|UDFA
|74
|T Isaia Glass
|Vanderbilt
|UDFA
|75
|C Sam Hecht
|Kansas State
|Drafted (5-144)
|76
|T Albert Reese IV
|Mississippi State
|UDFA
|80
|TE Tyler Moore
|Iowa State
|Tryout
|81
|WR Rashad Rochelle
|Indiana State
|Tryout
|86
|WR Ja'seem Reed
|San Diego
|Returning player
|92
|DT Lee Hunter
|Texas Tech
|Drafted (2-49)
|96
|DT Martez Poynter
|Toledo
|Tryout
View photos of the rookies who signed their contracts Thursday, including six of their seven draft picks, and 10 undrafted rookies.