 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers set roster for 2026 rookie minicamp

May 08, 2026 at 10:36 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
26-0524_Social_RookieJerseyNumberReveal_16x9

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will get their first look at first-round pick Monroe Freeling in his new No. 57 jersey, as a collection of young players take the field for rookie minicamp.

The camp will take place today and Saturday, a quick look at the new class.

In addition to the seven draft picks (six of whom signed on Thursday), the Panthers signed 10 undrafted rookies.

There will also be 11 tryout players, and eight of their existing players, mostly guys who were on the practice squad last year.

While Freeling's jersey number is locked in (he wore 57 at Georgia), other players' numbers are still subject to change.

When they took Freeling 19th overall, they hesitated to define a role for him, since he has the potential to play either left or right tackle.

"We're really excited about Monroe," general manager Dan Morgan said. "Best player on our board, big, long, athletic, physical, a guy with high upside that we're extremely excited about. Adding him to our room, you know, I think he can play left side, he can play right side, brings a lot of value to us.

"So, yeah, we're really excited. Best player on our board."

Related Links

The full rookie minicamp roster is below:

NumberPos, NameSchoolStatus
15QB Brendon LewisMemphisTryout
16QB Haynes KingGeorgia TechUDFA
19WR Chris Brazzell IITennesseeDrafted (3-83)
22CB Tony GrimesPurdueTryout
23CB Blake CottonUtahTryout
24CB Will Lee IIITexas A&MDrafted (4-129)
28S Jacorey ThomasGeorgiaTryout
34RB Anthony Tyus IIIOhioReturning player
35CB Michael ReidSouth DakotaReturning player
37RB Montrell Johnson Jr.FloridaReturning player
38S Zakee WheatleyPenn StateDrafted (5-151)
39WR Kobe PrenticeBaylorUDFA
40LB Ese DubreStanfordTryout
41CB Jaylon GuilbeauTexasUDFA
42CB Cam MillerRutgersUDFA
43CB Devonta SmithNotre DameUDFA
45TE Bryce PierreUCLAReturning player
46LB Jackson KuwatchMiami (Ohio)Drafted (7-227)
47OLB Isaiah SmithSMUUDFA
49OLB Jamil MuhammadUCLAReturning player
54OLB Patrick PaytonLSUTryout
55G Kenyon GreenTexas A&MTryout
56LB Jared BartlettCincinnatiReturning player
57T Monroe FreelingGeorgiaDrafted (1-19)
61DT Aaron HallDukeUDFA
66T Derrell BaileyGeorgia StateTryout
67G Joshua GrayOregon StateReturning player
69DT Parker PetersenWisconsinUDFA
74T Isaia GlassVanderbiltUDFA
75C Sam HechtKansas StateDrafted (5-144)
76T Albert Reese IVMississippi StateUDFA
80TE Tyler MooreIowa StateTryout
81WR Rashad RochelleIndiana StateTryout
86WR Ja'seem ReedSan DiegoReturning player
92DT Lee HunterTexas TechDrafted (2-49)
96DT Martez PoynterToledoTryout

PHOTOS: 16 rookies sign their contracts

View photos of the rookies who signed their contracts Thursday, including six of their seven draft picks, and 10 undrafted rookies.

Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 48

Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 48

Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 48

Isaiah Smith is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 48

Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 48

Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 48

Haynes King is seen during rookie contract signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 48

Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 48

Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 48

Parker Petersen is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 48

Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 48

Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 48

Zakee Wheatley is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 48

Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 48

Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 48

Sam Hecht is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 48

Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 48

Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 48

Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 48

Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 48

Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 48

Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 48

Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 48

Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 48

Jackson Kuwatch is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 48

Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 48

Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 48

Will Lee III is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 48

DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 48

DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 48

DeVonta Smith is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 48

Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 48

Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 48

Aaron Hall is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 48

Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 48

Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 48

Chris Brazzell II is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 48

Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 48

Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 48

Cam Miller is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 48

Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 48

Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 48

Kobe Prentice is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 48

Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 48

Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 48

Albert Reese IV is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 48

Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 48

Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 48

Isaia Glass is seen at rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Three takeaways from rookie minicamp, from Lee Hunter's impact, culture lessons, and more

Dave Canales shares his biggest hope for what the Panthers rookie class takes away from minicamp. Plus Lee Hunter on his impact, and more.

news

For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

The first-round tackle got his first taste of his new home, and some new friends, and immediately went to work learning more.

news

Panthers announce veteran jersey numbers

The team has assigned numbers to the newcomers and free agents, and a few veterans have changed numbers since last year.

news

Panthers sign 10 undrafted rookies

Carolina added 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday, who will make their first appearance at this weekend's rookie minicamp.

news

Panthers sign six of their seven draft picks

The team signed six of their seven draft picks on Thursday, including first-rounder Monroe Freeling, prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

news

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation makes commitment to girls high school flag football in the Carolinas

With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sanctioning the sport this week, DNTF has committed an additional $1 million to grants for programs in North and South Carolina.

news

Inside the draft room

How the Panthers tapped into their analytics department, and married it to old school scouting to reach a result they couldn't have imagined in all their prep work.

news

Former Panthers assistant Warren Belin dies at 58

Belin was linebackers coach here under Ron Rivera, and coached some of the brightest stars in team history during his time with the Panthers.

news

"A sense of home:" Hubbard and Metchie's Canadian connection providing comfort in Charlotte

The Panthers' two Canadian players, Chuba Hubbard and John Metchie, have known of each other for years. Now they're finally on the same team, establishing a connection that can only come from home.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Things looking up after the draft

Lot of questions about the guys who got drafted and the guys who didn't, and how it impacts an improved roster. Plus, trick plays, and we look back at some of our favorite LUUUUUUUKES.

news

NFL announces 2026 offseason dates; Rookies begin May 8

The offseason program began the week of the draft, making for a busy time around Bank of America Stadium. Rookies will arrive in early May. Check out all the offseason dates.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising