Panthers sign six of their seven draft picks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers signed six of their seven draft picks on Thursday, on the eve of rookie minicamp.
They signed tackle Monroe Freeling, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, cornerback Will Lee III, center Sam Hecht, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch to their rookie deals.
The only one still unsigned is second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter, but that's not unexpected.
Second-round picks have been among the last to sign league-wide in recent years.
Last summer, they signed six of their eight picks on May 8, another on May 13, but second-round outside linebacker Nic Scourton's deal was agreed to on July 19, before the start of training camp.
All draft picks sign standard four-year deals, but they'll have an option for the fifth year on Freeling's, which can be picked up after his third season. They're also signing 10 undrafted rookies on Thursday.
To make room for the picks on the roster, the Panthers waived linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who has been here for parts of the last two seasons.
They get an international player roster exemption for linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, a native of England who was here on the practice squad last season. That allows them to carry 91 through the offseason.
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 5th.