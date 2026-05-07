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Panthers sign six of their seven draft picks

May 07, 2026 at 06:11 PM
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Darin Gantt
Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during rookie signings Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers signed six of their seven draft picks on Thursday, on the eve of rookie minicamp.

They signed tackle Monroe Freeling, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, cornerback Will Lee III, center Sam Hecht, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch to their rookie deals.

The only one still unsigned is second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter, but that's not unexpected.

Second-round picks have been among the last to sign league-wide in recent years.

Last summer, they signed six of their eight picks on May 8, another on May 13, but second-round outside linebacker Nic Scourton's deal was agreed to on July 19, before the start of training camp.

All draft picks sign standard four-year deals, but they'll have an option for the fifth year on Freeling's, which can be picked up after his third season. They're also signing 10 undrafted rookies on Thursday.

To make room for the picks on the roster, the Panthers waived linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who has been here for parts of the last two seasons.

They get an international player roster exemption for linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, a native of England who was here on the practice squad last season. That allows them to carry 91 through the offseason.

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/5

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 5th.

Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips and Isaiah Simmons are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips and Isaiah Simmons are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad, Jaelan Phillips, Isaiah Simmons and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad, Jaelan Phillips, Isaiah Simmons and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III, Trevis Gipson, Dave Canales and Maema Njonmeta are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III, Trevis Gipson, Dave Canales and Maema Njonmeta are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chau Smith-Wade and Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chau Smith-Wade and Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
LaBryan Ray and Cam Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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LaBryan Ray and Cam Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 46

Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 46

Maema Njonmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Taylor Moton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ainias Smith and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith and Jimmy Horn Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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