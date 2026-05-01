Ask The Old Guy: Things looking up after the draft

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Well, the draft is behind us, and we did really well according to a bunch of people who seem to be sharing custody of Ben McAdoo's other pants. Next items on the agenda are rookie minicamp, the schedule release, some FOTM's wedding, and then OTAs and mandatory minicamp before the dreaded "Dead Zone" in mid-June. At least my Cardinals (MLB) look like they will be worth the watch in mid-summer.

Anywhoozle, back to the football with a multi-parter:

- Am I weird for being more interested in how Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley look during these next few months and not Monroe "Hooked On A" Freeling and Lee Hunter? I understand that everyone is excited for how our top two picks perform, but I feel like a lot of our struggles in closing out games last year came in defending the pass game, not the run.

-I know I asked a schedule question a few weeks ago (artful dodge on that by the way haha), but reexamining what we know about the upcoming year, do you think fans should be concerned about having to pack a bag and dust off the passport with both the Saints and Falcons having games across the Atlantic (Asker's Note: Gemini is claiming the Paris game will involve Cleveland but I can't find anything official stating that so I'm going with that's a hallucination).

- Any vacations planned this summer? I thoroughly enjoyed the Puffin and Icelandic Dawg Chronicles last summer. — Nate, Charlotte, NC

Well, you'll probably be able to tell more about Lee and Wheatley over the next three months anyway, because until the pads come on in training camp, there's only so much you can learn about linemen.

But Lee and Wheatley add a layer of competition to the secondary (if you've noticed, that's a trend), with the kind of long frames they like in their defensive backs. Lee and Corey Thornton will push each other, and we'll see if one of them can push Chau Smith-Wade for nickel snaps. As mentioned above, Wheatley will be working behind the steady veteran Nick Scott when he gets here, and if he turns out to be better than Scott, that's OK, because Nick Scott is pretty OK at football. (How he became a lightning rod with fans is kind of beyond me, because he's a fairly solid player.)

I will continue to dodge schedule questions because there's nothing to say yet. But there are some explosive developments in store, I'm sure.

As the league continues to expand the inventory of international games (nine games this year), the reality is we're not far from the point where every team is going overseas at least once per season. I'd be down for a trip to Paris or Madrid, and that doesn't have anything to do with football.

I'll let you know about vacation after I get home. Steve Smith told me once he didn't want me writing about a trip to London he was taking with his son before he went because he didn't want people to rob his house, and there's a wisdom there. A paranoid wisdom, but a wisdom nevertheless. Steve's funny sometimes. We're probably heading to New York City at some point to visit the adult children who are moving there, and I love going to the city. One of my bucket list items is to see the dog show at Madison Square Garden, but I crossed a few off a couple of years ago by seeing sports being played at Rucker Park and Yankee Stadium the same day.