Ask The Old Guy: Back into the weeds of the draft

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When's the last time the Panthers and Hornets were in the postseason the same year? It has to have been a minute. — Will, Rock Hill, SC

You have to go back to 2014 for that answer, but it is cool to be in the middle of a local sports hot streak. Throw Charlotte FC, the Hurricanes, and even JJ Jansen's Charlotte Checkers into the mix. What a time to be alive in Charlotte.

When it comes to the local professional basketball team, I take off my journalist hat and try to simply enjoy. And this has been an enjoyable year, as the Hornets are a fun team to watch. Being in the building and feeling that crowd when Coby White hit a sideways three to send it to overtime was special. As I told one of my neighbors and new friends in the stands, people who were there will compare it to Alonzo Mourning's 20-footer to beat the Celtics (look it up, kids). And walking out of Spectrum Center, hearing that organic "Coby, Coby, Coby" chant rise up through the stairwell from the floor to the ceiling was special too.

When I was recounting this the other day in the office, my co-worker Kassidy Hill replied: "Awww, look at Darin experiencing sports." And yes, having lived most of my life in press boxes, I do become insulated to the passion fans feel.

Also, as a Charlottean, I've lived a life with this basketball team, and love what it does for my city when it's good. In the '80s and early '90s, we made the drive down from Suburban Hickory to sit in the upper deck of the old coliseum on Tyvola (look it up, kids). In the mid-to-late 90s and early 2000s, I covered enough games there to have seen the good at the bad. (And I got all nostalgic on social media the other night, for those who want to walk down memory lane.)

And Friday's beatdown in Orlando to end the season shouldn't diminish the enthusiasm any more than the Panthers losing to the Rams in the wild card did. The progress has been shown. The point has been proven Now, both teams continue to build, but from a much better place than previously thought, and the vibes around them are so much better.