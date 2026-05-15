Ask The Old Guy: Now that the smoke's cleared on the schedule

------------------------------------------------------

Instead of a question, I have two observations that I would like you to react to: 1) The first two draft picks this year reminded me of the David Gettleman "hog mollie" drafts. When in doubt, drafting an athletic big man raises the floor on that side of the football team. 2) Communication (among the offensive line and in the secondary, for example) is so important that a player like Nick Scott is so valuable for his brain, that replacing him with someone with little experience is not profitable. It would be rare for a rookie to start at center or safety in the NFL. — Bob, Aurora, CO

Valid points, from one of the OG FsOTM.

Dave was a mensch, and my standard answer about the draft has been that you can never really go wrong by adding large people, where there's less variance at the top than with other positions.

Defensive line depth is always needed, as we have seen here lately. We saw what happened when they were without Derrick Brown in 2024, and it wasn't pretty. So adding in free agency and two drafts in a row was a natural reaction.

Lee Hunter's going to be in the rotation this year, regardless. He's got early down ability, and will have time to develop as a pass-rusher. But whether it's Cam Jackson or last year's undrafted/practice squader Jared Harrison-Hunte (who they added to the active roster rather than lose him to another team), it's always important to have young guys in the pipeline, because over the course of a year, they all get used.

Monroe Freeling was actually closer to a short-term need, though he'll have to compete for a starting job now. They don't know how long Ikem Ekwonu will be on the shelf, so having him and Rasheed Walker was critical for the immediate prospects of the line.