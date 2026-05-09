The parking lot chronicles: How Haynes King and rookies are working to learn the Panthers playbook

The Georgia Tech passer was in college for six years; three at Texas A&M and three with the Yellow Jackets. Those latter three saw him lead GT to a 22-14 record, finish 10th in Heisman voting in 2025, throw for 2,951 yards and run for another 953 yards in 2025 alone, and score 29 touchdowns during that time, all of which led to him being named ACC player of the year.

At 25 years old, he's the oldest among the signed draft picks and UDFAs, and even older than Bryce Young (who will turn 25 in July). It begets a certain level of expertise that isn't always present in a rookie, and one which Dave Canales and staff appreciate.

"There certainly is, for the guys that we're seeing, 24 and 25 year olds coming out, and there's a maturity to them," said Canales. "There's a professionalism about how they handle their life inside the building and outside of the building, just kind of having their world in order.