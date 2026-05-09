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The parking lot chronicles: How Haynes King and rookies are working to learn the Panthers playbook

May 09, 2026 at 02:59 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Friday afternoon, as the two quarterbacks taking part in the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp walked out of the QB meeting room, it was with a directive.

Use that downtime to immerse yourself back in the playbook. Don't let a bad operation in practice keep them from taking advantage of this limited window during which they're in front of NFL coaches and scouts. So, Haynes King took the message to heart. He started sending texts to anyone he had a number for and instructed them to go around the hotel and find anyone else who could run through some offensive plays.

"It was kind of like a knock on the door, trying to find (people)," laughed King, sharing the story Saturday, after rookie minicamp concluded.

Within a few minutes, they had enough guys to simulate plays. A full offensive line, a tight end, three receivers, and a quarterback. They found an off-site parking lot between the stadium and the hotel where the participants are staying. There was enough room to walk through the plays so that it would work.

Haynes King and Sam Hecht are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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"I mean, you got to get it where you get it," said receiver Chris Brazzell II, who was a part of the group.

It wasn't the only time the two put together impromptu walk-throughs this weekend.

"He's in the locker room, helped me go over to plays, talking the plays out for me, so he's a good leader," continued Brazzell of King. "A lot of people want to be great, so he decided he was like, 'Man, we go to the parking lot, go walk this.'"

But the parking lot was definitely where most of the work was conducted.

Armed with a new NFL playbook, the group went over the ones that had given them trouble during Friday's practice, polishing procedures and nailing down the correct play-calls.

Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"We had a couple of hard ones and wanted to be able to communicate and be able to operate at a high level when we went out there," explained King. "Sometimes when you hear them the first time, you play a little slow.

"(So), making sure you're going on the right tracks and kind of understanding what's going on, like if it was a pass play, I'm like, OK, this is what I'm seeing, or if it was an alert or something like that, like, 'Hey, if, the safety boils down, he's unblockable, or you know, this guy can't block him,' I'm alerted, like stuff like that."

It paid off. Coaches said they were able to get through everything on Saturday with a smooth operation, giving them the best possible look at the prospects.

It's also an example of one of the things the Panthers like about King as a backup prospect: his experience and maturity to lead.

Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The Georgia Tech passer was in college for six years; three at Texas A&M and three with the Yellow Jackets. Those latter three saw him lead GT to a 22-14 record, finish 10th in Heisman voting in 2025, throw for 2,951 yards and run for another 953 yards in 2025 alone, and score 29 touchdowns during that time, all of which led to him being named ACC player of the year.

At 25 years old, he's the oldest among the signed draft picks and UDFAs, and even older than Bryce Young (who will turn 25 in July). It begets a certain level of expertise that isn't always present in a rookie, and one which Dave Canales and staff appreciate.

"There certainly is, for the guys that we're seeing, 24 and 25 year olds coming out, and there's a maturity to them," said Canales. "There's a professionalism about how they handle their life inside the building and outside of the building, just kind of having their world in order.

"Haynes gives that feel, like he's a pro mentally speaking, and now the challenge is how quickly can we get him caught up in all of our schemes and concepts. All the different things at the line of scrimmage, and right now he's pouring himself into it, doing a great job."

Dave Canales and Haynes King are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Added King, "The older you are, the more you get to experience, and sometimes maturity comes with age, and I feel like I'm pretty mature and I've seen a lot happen. So, I get to—when you experience it now, you're like, OK, I've seen this, or you might have even done this before, and you can learn off—nowadays you learn off of either seeing it or doing it, and that's a big part of the maturity."

As for what it all means for King moving forward, that remains to be seen. The Panthers will return next week for offseason workouts and for OTAs in two weeks. King will have that opportunity to further integrate himself into a QB room that now has four passers: Young, Kenny Pickett, Will Grier, and the rookie King.

Derrell Bailey and Haynes King are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

At 6-2, 212 pounds with the ability to scramble, the question naturally arises: Could he fill a Taysom Hill-type role? It's not something King is opposed to, but it also isn't his first priority.

"If that's what the team needs, I'll do it. Like I said earlier, with owning your role, owning who you are, and what's best for the team, be a great teammate," said King.

"At the end of the day, everybody kind of wants to play, and also Taysom Hill, he's a pretty good athlete and a pretty good ballplayer as well. But I feel like, in my confidence, that I can play quarterback at this level. So, that's my first goal is make it as a quarterback and do as best as I can."

Rookie minicamp may be over, but the rest of their careers are just getting started. So for now, he and this group of rookies will continue to find those pockets of time and concrete, walking through what they can, talking through what they can't, and ensuring no second is wasted once they're back on the grass.

"Simplify it," said the King of the goal. "Because if it's simple in your brain, you're going to be able to play faster. It's kind of like the saying, see a little, see a lot, see a lot, see nothing.

PHOTOS: Rookie minicamp | Day 2

View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the second day of minicamp on Saturday, May 9th.

Tyler Moore is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyler Moore is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrell Bailey is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrell Bailey is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kevin Peterson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kevin Peterson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III and Ja'seem Reed are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III and Ja'seem Reed are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrell Bailey is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrell Bailey is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AC Carter and Ja'seem Reed are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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AC Carter and Ja'seem Reed are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Miller is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Payton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Payton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Pierre, Kenyon Green, Jacorey Thomas, Devonta Smith and Brendon Lewis are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Pierre, Kenyon Green, Jacorey Thomas, Devonta Smith and Brendon Lewis are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II and Will Lee III are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II and Will Lee III are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen and Martez Poynter are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen and Martez Poynter are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Payton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Payton is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter and Dave Canales are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter and Dave Canales are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King and Sam Hecht are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King and Sam Hecht are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen and Aaron Hall are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen and Aaron Hall are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch, Ese Dubre and Jared Bartlett are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch, Ese Dubre and Jared Bartlett are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Green is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenyon Green is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales and Haynes King are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales and Haynes King are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Aaron Hall is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Martez Poynter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Martez Poynter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaylon Guilbeau is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith and Ese Dubre are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith and Ese Dubre are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed and AC Carter are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed and AC Carter are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch, Aaron Hall, Jamil Muhammad and Cam Miller are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jackson Kuwatch, Aaron Hall, Jamil Muhammad and Cam Miller are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tony Grimes is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II, Bryce Pierre, Tyler Moore and Brendon Lewis are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II, Bryce Pierre, Tyler Moore and Brendon Lewis are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ese Dubre is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Green, Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenyon Green, Monroe Freeling and Isaia Glass are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamil Muhammad is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith and Ese Dubre are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith and Ese Dubre are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Montrell Johnson Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Martez Poynter, Aaron Hall, Parker Petersen, Isaia Glass and Monroe Freeling are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Martez Poynter, Aaron Hall, Parker Petersen, Isaia Glass and Monroe Freeling are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Green is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenyon Green is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chris Brazzell II is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Rashad Rochelle is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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The third-rounder has a way to stand out with his size and speed. Plus more on Monroe Freeling growing into his body, center Sam Hecht, and a Mother's Day greeting.

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Three takeaways from rookie minicamp, from Lee Hunter's impact, culture lessons, and more

Dave Canales shares his biggest hope for what the Panthers rookie class takes away from minicamp. Plus Lee Hunter on his impact, and more.

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For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

The first-round tackle got his first taste of his new home, and some new friends, and immediately went to work learning more.

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Panthers set roster for 2026 rookie minicamp

The Carolina Panthers released the roster for rookie minicamp including draft picks, undrafted rookies, and a list of tryout players along with a handful of young returning players.

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Panthers announce veteran jersey numbers

The team has assigned numbers to the newcomers and free agents, and a few veterans have changed numbers since last year.

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Panthers sign 10 undrafted rookies

Carolina added 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday, who will make their first appearance at this weekend's rookie minicamp.

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Panthers sign six of their seven draft picks

The team signed six of their seven draft picks on Thursday, including first-rounder Monroe Freeling, prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

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The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation makes commitment to girls high school flag football in the Carolinas

With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sanctioning the sport this week, DNTF has committed an additional $1 million to grants for programs in North and South Carolina.

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Inside the draft room

How the Panthers tapped into their analytics department, and married it to old school scouting to reach a result they couldn't have imagined in all their prep work.

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Former Panthers assistant Warren Belin dies at 58

Belin was linebackers coach here under Ron Rivera, and coached some of the brightest stars in team history during his time with the Panthers.

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"A sense of home:" Hubbard and Metchie's Canadian connection providing comfort in Charlotte

The Panthers' two Canadian players, Chuba Hubbard and John Metchie, have known of each other for years. Now they're finally on the same team, establishing a connection that can only come from home.

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