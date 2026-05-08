Three takeaways from rookie minicamp, from Lee Hunter's impact, culture lessons, and more

"But for us, it just gives us a sense of who is this learner," explained Canales. "And we've had some exposure with some of the guys through the process, but there's nothing like when you get into the building and kind of see how they operate."

While the off-the-field aspect is crucial, the Panthers appreciated the really good first look they got at their top-two draft picks, Monroe Freeling and Lee Hunter. The two were even able to get reps in a live situation, since teams are allowed to simulate 11-on-11 in rookie minicamp.

"Great energy from those guys out there today, and of course, in this mode, we get to do a little bit of 11 on 11, which for all of us coaches is really exciting for us because we're not in that mode with the rest of the group. But to see them work against each other, knowing these are the guys that are going to make each other better on a day-to-day basis—we talk about practice is everything, and this is where we make us, and got to see a little glimpse of that today," said Canales.