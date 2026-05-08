Three takeaways from rookie minicamp, from Lee Hunter's impact, culture lessons, and more

CHARLOTTE — Technically, this weekend is about the new faces, the young guys drafted two weeks ago or signed on for rookie minicamp. But those who were in their shoes just a year ago couldn't help but poke their head in to make sure everything was going fine.
As Tetairoa McMillan left the building Thursday evening, he turned to tell Dan Morgan, "Take care of our rookies for us, ok." To which Morgan, tickled at the father-like directive, promised he would.
Half an hour after the rookies took to the field Friday morning, Princely Umanmielen wandered onto the grass, a smile on his face as he watched over individual drills.
Despite the football on rookie minicamp weekend being conducted at a base level, the chance to see the future of the team in one place, to impart expectations in the building, and to implement the routines they will need moving forward is the biggest advantage, according to Dave Canales.
"The overarching philosophy of our team, talking about our play style, the things that matter to us, trying to give them a sense of the team that they're joining, what they're coming into, where we're at currently, and the conversations that are happening before they get here," the head coach said of what he hopes they retain more than anything.
"So there are some of those conversations, and of course, just from a basic level, like how do we put the ball in play, what does it sound like in the huddle, how do we break a huddle? How do we get up to the line with urgency? On defense, here's how we communicate, here's how we adjust.
"So it's all the kind of beginner, 100, 200 level type of stuff that we're working with our guys, and we'll challenge them with a little bit more tomorrow."
The 36-man rookie minicamp roster (including seven draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents, eight current first-year players, and 11 camp invitees) will be back on the field Saturday morning for another practice. Those signed will return for OTAs, which begin on May 26. While the two-day camp only allows so much time for imparting lessons—on the field or off—it allows the coaches a chance to understand their guys better.
"But for us, it just gives us a sense of who is this learner," explained Canales. "And we've had some exposure with some of the guys through the process, but there's nothing like when you get into the building and kind of see how they operate."
While the off-the-field aspect is crucial, the Panthers appreciated the really good first look they got at their top-two draft picks, Monroe Freeling and Lee Hunter. The two were even able to get reps in a live situation, since teams are allowed to simulate 11-on-11 in rookie minicamp.
"Great energy from those guys out there today, and of course, in this mode, we get to do a little bit of 11 on 11, which for all of us coaches is really exciting for us because we're not in that mode with the rest of the group. But to see them work against each other, knowing these are the guys that are going to make each other better on a day-to-day basis—we talk about practice is everything, and this is where we make us, and got to see a little glimpse of that today," said Canales.
"Lee, he has a real sense for getting up on the snap, feeling the cadence right now, and guys just learning how to work together. We can play full speed without the contact if we do those things right. So I was really proud of the guys, the way they handled it today."
A full-circle approach to planning
The NFL allows teams two weeks from which to choose to hold their rookie minicamp. The Panthers, under the current staff, typically choose the second weekend.
"We've traditionally done it on Mother's Day weekend, not on Mother's Day for all the moms out there, so we cram it into two days," joked Canales.
It isn't just a random scheduling quirk, though. The Panthers, Canales shared, chose the second weekend for a couple of reasons, starting with the chance to scout other invitees.
"The pros on that approach is as guys go through a camp last weekend, not all of them are retained, so it gives us an opportunity to kind of bring a guy out that's been somewhere and he's acclimated a little bit, to get a look at them that way."
Of course, there is a risk-reward involved in that approach, Canales explained: "On the flip side of it, when you get guys in that first weekend, sometimes you have the first opportunity to keep those guys around on your roster. So there's two ways to look at it."
Each team takes a different approach to the number of guys they invite to fill out their camp roster. The Panthers, as mentioned above, had 36 guys on site. Other teams, such as the Titans, took a different approach. Tennessee had 77 total players in Nashville, 58 of whom were camp invites. The Kansas City Chiefs invited 76 players, totaling 104 camp participants.
Carolina invited 11 guys as rookie minicamp participants outside of draft picks, UDFAs, and current players. Two of those 11 were in minicamps last weekend with the Tennessee Titans: Corners Tony Grimes and Blake Cotton.
But beyond the chance to get a second look at other prospects, the Panthers also plan their rookie minicamp with both their current roster in mind, plus the mindset of the rookie class, coming off such a busy, emotional time.
"We decided because of the flow of where we're at with our teaching progression with our current players," explained Canales, before continuing, "and then allowing these guys to kind of take a breath, collect their thoughts about what they're about to embark on this year.
"It just kind of gives them a little bit of ability to wrap their brains around what's happening and then, of course, just having a chance to look at other rosters and guys that free up."
An infectious personality already taking over
It's hard to miss Lee Hunter. The imposing defensive tackle tips the scales at 6-3, 318 pounds. But if you didn't see him as he stepped onto the field for the first day of rookie minicamp, dancing through drills and moonwalking across the grass because walking is too pedestrian, it didn't take long to hear him.
Whether he was laughing, dancing, or exerting himself in drills through shouts, the second-round pick echoed around the practice field.
"I just like to have fun," smiled Hunter afterward. "I like to juice myself up, juice guys up around me, and if you got juice, I feel like energy just rubs off. If everybody around you got juice, that's a scary defense."
Even with a practice at a slower speed, Hunter found ways not only to learn but also to motivate.
"I think it's more fluid (when it's no-contact)," he explained. "You build up your routine and your technique through the slow of it, and when you start to get fast, you've been ripping it. Now, when you get fast, you can run through somebody, and then you take the ball."
That juice did rub off on his new teammates in the same way coaches are hoping it will also do with the rest of the locker room. And in turn, Hunter is already prepared to give his all for his new team.
"It's a blessing. I love football. I love this game, and I'm just blessed for the opportunity.
View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.