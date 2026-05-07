Panthers sign 10 undrafted rookies

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday.
The signings add to the 2026 rookie class and come ahead of rookie minicamp, scheduled to begin on Friday.
The 10 signings are:
- QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas
- DT Aaron Hall, Duke
- OT Isaia Glass, Vanderbilt
- CB Cam Miller, Rutgers
- DT Parker Peterson, Wisconsin
- WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor
- OT Albert Reese, Mississippi State
- CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame
- OLB Isaiah Smith, SMU
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Malick Meiga is expected to be here and sign next week.
The group will join the seven drafted players for rookie minicamp this weekend. It's set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Charlotte.
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.