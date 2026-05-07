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Panthers sign 10 undrafted rookies

May 07, 2026 at 06:11 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday.

The signings add to the 2026 rookie class and come ahead of rookie minicamp, scheduled to begin on Friday.

The 10 signings are:

  • QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
  • CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas
  • DT Aaron Hall, Duke
  • OT Isaia Glass, Vanderbilt
  • CB Cam Miller, Rutgers
  • DT Parker Peterson, Wisconsin
  • WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor
  • OT Albert Reese, Mississippi State
  • CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame
  • OLB Isaiah Smith, SMU

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Malick Meiga is expected to be here and sign next week.

The group will join the seven drafted players for rookie minicamp this weekend. It's set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Charlotte.

PHOTOS: Every 2026 Panthers draft pick in action

Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.

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Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
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Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (27) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (27) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) prepares to snap the football while the rest of the offensive and defensive line wait for the snap during an NCAA football game against Brigham Young on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) prepares to snap the football while the rest of the offensive and defensive line wait for the snap during an NCAA football game against Brigham Young on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and safety King Mack (16) celebrate during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and safety King Mack (16) celebrate during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)

Jared Freed/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) returns an interception as Central Michigan offensive lineman Jamezz Kimbrough (50) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) returns an interception as Central Michigan offensive lineman Jamezz Kimbrough (50) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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