Taylor Moton has a new group to lead — by example

"The thing that helped me out the most was just sitting back and observing how the older guys worked, right?" Moton said. "So I had the All-Pro Daryl Williams ahead of me, and I just wanted to see how he attacked the film, how he attacked practice, all the extra things he did after, all his attention to detail. So, you know, the biggest thing is just doing things the right way and, you know, hoping they're paying attention to that and letting them know, you know, if you have any questions or any concerns or asking about how you do this or that, I'm always here for you. I'm always here to support and help you get to where you want to go, and whatever you can do to help this team, I want to be there for you.