Taylor Moton has a new group to lead — by example

CHARLOTTE — Not many NFL offensive linemen have the opportunity to teach a pair of first-round tackles during their playing careers.
Then again, not many NFL offensive linemen are Taylor Moton.
The Panthers veteran right tackle inherited another pedigreed youngster last weekend when the team drafted Monroe Freeling 19th overall, putting him in a similar spot to four years ago when they took Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6.
So for all his steadiness as a player, the 31-year-old Moton knows that he's learned things in the interim, and is ready to share what he can for Freeling or any other player, and that's evolved since a 26-year-old Moton was showing Ekwonu the ropes.
"There are things where I feel like you grow in different aspects, especially being a leader," Moton said Tuesday, as the Panthers work through the second week of the offseason program. "What works, what reciprocates, what doesn't, things like that. I might not go into quite the details of it and all the stories I have, but ultimately, that's part of the growth, along with being a player is being a better leader, finding ways to work to help get guys to where they want to go and get the best out of them, and where I fall in that role, the best way I can help.
"So that's always a continuing process. And that's just like a lot of other things, I feel like I'll never get there, but I'm always striving for that being the best I can for myself and for whoever's coming up and maybe watching how I'm doing things."
Players can do a lot worse than watching Moton work, because he epitomizes the steady approach required to create a 10-year NFL career. After playing as a reserve his rookie year, he's barely come off the field since, playing 128 of a possible 132 games.
So when he thinks about what role he can play for Freeling (or any teammate), he thinks back to his rookie year in 2017, when he sat behind All-Pro tackle Daryl Williams.
"The thing that helped me out the most was just sitting back and observing how the older guys worked, right?" Moton said. "So I had the All-Pro Daryl Williams ahead of me, and I just wanted to see how he attacked the film, how he attacked practice, all the extra things he did after, all his attention to detail. So, you know, the biggest thing is just doing things the right way and, you know, hoping they're paying attention to that and letting them know, you know, if you have any questions or any concerns or asking about how you do this or that, I'm always here for you. I'm always here to support and help you get to where you want to go, and whatever you can do to help this team, I want to be there for you.
"So, ultimately, if I see something where I think I can help, I go along with that. But you know, ultimately I think it just starts with taking care of your own business and doing things the right way, and so that way you just show how like people showed me how things are supposed to be done, I feel like that's what I work to do for the younger guys as well."
That leadership by example is also the thing other players pick up on.
Running back Chuba Hubbard who has become one of the standards around here for work ethic, marveled at Moton's longevity and the level he has kept himself at — something that doesn't happen by accident.
"T-Mo is like a one of one player," Hubbard said. "Like the ultimate professional, does everything the right way, practices hard, he's getting up there in age, I know his body's hurting sometimes, but fights through that, fights through adversity, leads the guys the right way. Takes young guys and if they need. Just the epitome of a pro, professional, or the ultimate vet, he's that.
"So, I think having a guy like that on your offensive line is big because I always like to say that the trenches are the identity of the team. So having a guy like that, that can lead and also play at a high level is great, and he's done it year in year out, so I'm thankful to have T-Mo for sure."
It's easier to play that way when things are going well, but Hubbard recalled seeing Moton looking iced-up and uncomfortable on the sidelines when things weren't going so well in 2023, and saw the true measure of that endurance and perseverance.
"I just remember a game seeing him, he had two huge ice packs; he was obviously emotional and going through it, and I'm just thinking like maybe he's done for the game," Hubbard said. "I don't want to bother him too much, but he just goes right back out there and acts like nothing's happened.
"To come back, he's in pain, but seeing somebody that consistently will just put their body on the line for their teammates, for the organization, and also themselves, that's what you want in a teammate. That's exactly what you want in a teammate. So, if we had 1,000 T-Mos, I'd say we'd be in a good spot. But yeah, shout out to T-Mo, we're thankful for him."
Of course, 1,000 T-Mos would be over the roster limit, but having the one they have is critical, at a time when the line could have a different look, a new cast to mentor, and new opportunities in the future.
He was emotional last summer as he considered a potential end to his time here, but after a two-year contract extension, he's back to lead and back to push the team toward another step forward.
"Winning games is always fun, right?" Moton said of building on last year's division title. "But I work to have that what's next mentality. So we're looking into the 2026 season and continue to build on what we did last year and that's continue to win more and more games, seeing what I can do to help this offense put up more points to put us in a better position to win more and more often.
"So that's what I'm looking forward to in the 2026 season, and I'm excited, and it's an honor to put the jersey on for another year. So I'm excited about it."
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, April 27.