For Monroe Freeling, there's a chance to "compete"

"It's amazing to have that flexibility, you talked about Joe and Goody, two guys that I really trust who are really wondering if I didn't like them because we hadn't selected any linemen in the last couple of drafts," Canales said. "But no, they're fired up and it, it works out really well, especially when you bring in a young player, because he's really got his personal tutor, you know, and Joe does such an excellent job and, and did that in Tampa as well, and, he's going to be all hands on deck and be really involved with Monroe's development."