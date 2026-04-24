 Skip to main content
Advertising

For Monroe Freeling, there's a chance to "compete"

Apr 23, 2026 at 11:00 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Monroe Freeling

CHARLOTTE — On paper, there's not an immediate job for Panthers first-round pick Monroe Freeling.

But there's a lot of time to compete between now and the time the names on the paper hit the field.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales were hesitant to pigeonhole Freeling into any particular role or side of the ball. But they know he's adding something to a room that needs it.

"The way it played out, he came right to us," Canales said. "And this was a guy that we really valued, and for us, of course, our philosophy is always let's challenge our roster. Let's challenge every room with great players. And to get an opportunity to have a guy like this with athletic ability, the length, size, and all that, it's just, it's incredible.

"So we'll get him in there, we'll let him compete. That's what he'll be doing on the field."

Related Links

The Panthers have a number of options on the offensive line at the moment, but few long-term plans or sure things. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton is turning 32 during training camp, and he's the one under contract beyond this season. On the left, they have Ikem Ekwonu coming off a torn patellar tendon and Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal after signing here in free agency.

But now, they have a 21-year-old tackle, who is 6-foot-7 with 34 3/4-inch arms, who also ran a 4.93-second 40 at the combine.

"We're really excited about Monroe," Morgan said. "Best player on our board, big, long, athletic, physical, a guy with high upside that we're extremely excited about. Adding him to our room, you know, I think he can play left side, he can play right side, brings a lot of value to us.

"So, yeah, we're really excited. Best player on our board."

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Morgan was obviously asked about Ekwonu's status, and beyond saying he's "doing great," didn't offer any update on the timeline for the 2022 first-rounder's potential return from the injury suffered in the playoff loss to the Rams.

Because for Morgan, who hadn't used a draft pick on an offensive lineman since he's been the general manager, this was about doing for the offensive line what he did for the defensive line in free agency last year.

Canales laughed and said that offensive line coach Joe Gilbert (who works with the tackles) and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin (who works with the guards) will be happier with them now. But having that kind of individual attention for the linemen was part of the reason they hired both those coaches (who were with Canales in Tampa) and will benefit Freeling.

The Carolina Panthers hold OTAs on Thursday, May. 29, 2025 in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"It's amazing to have that flexibility, you talked about Joe and Goody, two guys that I really trust who are really wondering if I didn't like them because we hadn't selected any linemen in the last couple of drafts," Canales said. "But no, they're fired up and it, it works out really well, especially when you bring in a young player, because he's really got his personal tutor, you know, and Joe does such an excellent job and, and did that in Tampa as well, and, he's going to be all hands on deck and be really involved with Monroe's development."

Canales also opened the door for using Freeling as a red-zone threat, with one important caveat about Freeling's 10 3/4-inch hands.

"I've got to see what kind of hands we're dealing with here," Canales laughed. "But, we definitely use a big tight end. So if he doesn't win a job, he's going to play some way, shape, or form, because he's just such a talent."

PHOTOS: Monroe Freeling during his college years

View photos of offensive tackle Monroe Freeling during his years at Georgia, drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 / 7

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monroe Freeling is staying home to give his all for the Carolinas

The South Carolina native will only have to travel three-hours to join the Panthers, giving him a chance to stay home, something that hasn't set in yet for the ecstatic offensive lineman.

news

5 things to know about Monroe Freeling

Get to know the Panthers newest offensive lineman, Monroe Freeling, drafted No. 19 overall Thursday night during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

news

With the No. 19 overall pick, the Panthers select tackle Monroe Freeling

The Georgia offensive tackle adds some long-term talent to the offensive line, bringing size and athleticism.

news

Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

Ahead of tonight's NFL draft, former first-rounders Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, and Tetairoa McMillan offer advice to the prospects waiting to hear their names.

news

Which schools have produced the most Panthers draft picks?

Perhaps not a surprise, but three SEC schools are tied for the most players chosen by the Panthers during the NFL Draft.

news

When considering NFL Draft prospects, age has become a factor

Some players are coming into the league older than ever, but teams have to consider the long-term impact of players at 20 or 21, like the Panthers did last year with Nic Scourton.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting for the Panthers at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, in our final mock draft ahead of draft.

news

As the Panthers prepare for the draft, Dan Morgan's always open to deal

In the last two drafts, the Panthers have done six separate pick-for-pick trades, and the general manager said they remain open to any possibility this weekend.

news

How the Panthers landed Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the 2012 NFL Draft

It took a little luck, an in-depth scouting report from a secret source, some breath-holding, and a big game of wiffle ball in the yard. But eventually, the Panthers got their guy with the No. 9 overall choice.

news

2026 Draft Tracker: The latest Panthers previews, picks, and news leading up to and during the draft

Follow along as the Carolina Panthers prepare for then go through the NFL draft, with the Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker. This one-stop shop has the latest position previews, news, and draft picks as they happen.

news

2026 Position Previews: Defensive Line

In our final position preview ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, we take a look at the interior defensive line prospects to gauge how they might fight in with the Panthers.

Advertising