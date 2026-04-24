 Skip to main content
Advertising

With the No. 19 overall pick, the Panthers select tackle Monroe Freeling

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:58 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
26_DraftExplore_Blue_16x9_MonroeFreeling

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to strengthen the offensive line, adding a long-term contributor to an already-strong group.

With the 19th overall pick, the Panthers selected Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

The 21-year-old Freeling is one of the most athletic prospects in this class.

He ran a 4.93-second 40 with a 33.5-inch vertical at the combine, and has the long arms (34 3/4 inches) teams covet in their tackles.

A native of Charleston, S.C., he started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Bulldogs.

He adds to a group that has enough bodies, but few answers beyond the immediate.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is coming off a torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoff game against the Rams.

They signed former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency to start in Ekwonu's place, but he's here on a one-year deal.

Right tackle Taylor Moton is still playing at a high level; they extended his contract last year, but he's turning 32 in August.

The Panthers also signed veteran tackle Stone Forsythe in free agency, but adding a draft pick there creates the opportunity for some continuity there, along with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

PHOTOS: Monroe Freeling during his college years

View photos of offensive tackle Monroe Freeling during his years at Georgia, drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 / 7

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) call signals behind offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (57) and Dylan Fairchild (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 7

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monroe Freeling is staying home to give his all for the Carolinas

The South Carolina native will only have to travel three-hours to join the Panthers, giving him a chance to stay home, something that hasn't set in yet for the ecstatic offensive lineman.

news

5 things to know about Monroe Freeling

Get to know the Panthers newest offensive lineman, Monroe Freeling, drafted No. 19 overall Thursday night during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

news

For Monroe Freeling, there's a chance to "compete"

The Panthers are not pigeonholing their first round pick into any particular side of the line, or any spot on the depth chart. They just know he's a talent.

news

Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

Ahead of tonight's NFL draft, former first-rounders Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, and Tetairoa McMillan offer advice to the prospects waiting to hear their names.

news

Which schools have produced the most Panthers draft picks?

Perhaps not a surprise, but three SEC schools are tied for the most players chosen by the Panthers during the NFL Draft.

news

When considering NFL Draft prospects, age has become a factor

Some players are coming into the league older than ever, but teams have to consider the long-term impact of players at 20 or 21, like the Panthers did last year with Nic Scourton.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting for the Panthers at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, in our final mock draft ahead of draft.

news

As the Panthers prepare for the draft, Dan Morgan's always open to deal

In the last two drafts, the Panthers have done six separate pick-for-pick trades, and the general manager said they remain open to any possibility this weekend.

news

How the Panthers landed Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the 2012 NFL Draft

It took a little luck, an in-depth scouting report from a secret source, some breath-holding, and a big game of wiffle ball in the yard. But eventually, the Panthers got their guy with the No. 9 overall choice.

news

2026 Draft Tracker: The latest Panthers previews, picks, and news leading up to and during the draft

Follow along as the Carolina Panthers prepare for then go through the NFL draft, with the Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker. This one-stop shop has the latest position previews, news, and draft picks as they happen.

news

2026 Position Previews: Defensive Line

In our final position preview ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, we take a look at the interior defensive line prospects to gauge how they might fight in with the Panthers.

Advertising