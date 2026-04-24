With the No. 19 overall pick, the Panthers select tackle Monroe Freeling

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to strengthen the offensive line, adding a long-term contributor to an already-strong group.

With the 19th overall pick, the Panthers selected Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

The 21-year-old Freeling is one of the most athletic prospects in this class.

He ran a 4.93-second 40 with a 33.5-inch vertical at the combine, and has the long arms (34 3/4 inches) teams covet in their tackles.

A native of Charleston, S.C., he started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Bulldogs.

He adds to a group that has enough bodies, but few answers beyond the immediate.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is coming off a torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoff game against the Rams.

They signed former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency to start in Ekwonu's place, but he's here on a one-year deal.

Right tackle Taylor Moton is still playing at a high level; they extended his contract last year, but he's turning 32 in August.