4 things to know about the Panthers Day 3 picks

CHARLOTTE — With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, the Panthers added seven more players to the roster.
They drafted four more on Saturday to round out a seven-man class. Here's a look at the newest arrivals:
Will Lee's nickname is "The Blanket"
What started as an inside joke between Will Lee III's teammates at Iowa Western Community College became a lasting nickname. After not allowing a catch or even a target in his first three games, teammates joked, "You're locking people up like a blanket out there, like it's crazy."
Lee told reporters on Saturday that initially, he and his DB coach thought it was corny, but it started to stick.
"I was like— I might take it and run with it, it's fire. So I ended up taking it and running with it in JUCO and made it a big thing."
A few blanket companies have reached out about creating a partnership, Lee shared, something he may pursue. But for now, he's committed to making the most of his nickname on the field—with 50 tackles, 1.0 sack, eight passes defensed in 2025—and off the field.
"When I was in college, I used to do things like give blankets to charities and stuff like that," Lee shared. "So before, like in away games, I started doing little things like that."
Hecht didn't allow a single sack in college
Over the course of his college career, Sam Hecht didn't allow a single sack. That's 1,588 snaps without a sack. He also finished off his senior season without committing a single penalty, ensuring Kansas State had someone they could depend on at all times.
Hecht immediately tried to push the praise for no sacks over to his college teammates, but acknowledges the pride that comes with excelling at what an offensive lineman is asked to do more than anything.
"That's just the guys that are around me," effaced Hecht. "I've had some good, great guys around me, the quarterback, he was able to save me a few times.
"As an offensive lineman, you kind of got that protector mentality, so that's our job to protect and defend our quarterback and fight for them.
"I really didn't try to stay in touch with that stat. I didn't really look at that. I just went in with each day, each game, just trying to do my best."
Wheatley with two impressive stats
Zakee Wheatley wrapped up his college career with not one, but two impressive stats that few can claim. The Penn State safety played five years at Penn State for a total of 2,143 snaps. Despite that many snaps, he never committed a penalty once with the Nittany Lions.
Furthermore, the safety allowed the fewest yards in coverage last season, giving up a mere 36 yards through the air all season.
Wheatley is not known for flashing insane speed, but he knows his ability to be in the right place more than makes up for it.
"I've been dealing with this my whole life," he said Saturday. "My whole life, I've been someone who might have been doubted just based on circumstances, and then I was someone that—I'm known as, you know, step foot in our organization and give it everything I have.
"What I would say about the speed is that you can make up with football IQ and intelligence. So, you know, I've been around the game for a long time, constantly getting stronger and faster, and I can't wait to show my speed in Carolina."
Kuwatch excited to join Panthers for multiple reasons
As a linebacker from Cincinnati, it's not hard to guess who Jackson Kuwatch's favorite player is in football, but the Panthers final pick of the 2026 NFL draft was still happy to share.
"I grew up watching (Luke Kuechly) a lot," Kuwatch shared Saturday evening, not long after the Panthers drafted the Miami (Ohio) product at No. 227 overall.
"He was actually, he was my favorite player—probably still is my favorite player ever. So yeah, I grew up watching him a lot.
"I have not (met him). That would be surreal. That would be awesome."
Chances are high Kuwatch can make that dream come true now, since he'll be in Charlotte soon. When he does arrive, he'll be bringing with him a blitzing talent that resulted in 5.0 sacks last season.
"It's just your intent when you blitz," explained Kuwatch. "The aggressive nature of blitzing, and, I think I'm a twitchy player and quick player, so I think that helps me out when I'm blitzing too, but really just your mindset and intent when blitzing."
Check out photos of each draft pick the Carolina Panthers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from their college years.