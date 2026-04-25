4 things to know about the Panthers Day 3 picks

Wheatley with two impressive stats

Zakee Wheatley wrapped up his college career with not one, but two impressive stats that few can claim. The Penn State safety played five years at Penn State for a total of 2,143 snaps. Despite that many snaps, he never committed a penalty once with the Nittany Lions.

Furthermore, the safety allowed the fewest yards in coverage last season, giving up a mere 36 yards through the air all season.

Wheatley is not known for flashing insane speed, but he knows his ability to be in the right place more than makes up for it.

"I've been dealing with this my whole life," he said Saturday. "My whole life, I've been someone who might have been doubted just based on circumstances, and then I was someone that—I'm known as, you know, step foot in our organization and give it everything I have.