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Entering Day 3, Panthers looking for specific help for a roster that's getting harder to make

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:57 AM
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Darin Gantt
Dan Morgan
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have improved their roster to the point that the guys they take on Saturday aren't guaranteed anything.

Certainly not a spot on the game day active 48, or even the 53-man roster.

So, as general manager Dan Morgan looks at his remaining picks in the final four rounds, he's looking for a general ability as much as any specific positions.

"I think the big thing is going to be how can guys contribute on special teams," Morgan said late Friday night at the end of Day 2. "We only have a certain amount of guys we can dress on game day. So these guys here towards the end of the draft, they're going to have to be good teamers, you know, to be able to make our team and contribute the way we want them to."

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Generally, that means linebackers and defensive backs, tight ends and receivers, but that also dovetails with some of their positional needs. But looking at the way they've raised the bar for the roster over the past three offseasons so far shows how much tougher it is to make this club.

Take the tight end position, for instance, a spot projected for the Panthers by a lot of mock drafts. They may keep four on the 53-man roster, but only dress three on game day.

They returned last year's core of Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell, along with practice-squader Bryce Pierre. Then they brought back special teams maniac Feleipe Franks after a one-year sabbatical in Atlanta, so anyone they add to the roster will have to displace one of those aforementioned six.

It's getting that way at other spots as well, especially after adding tackle Monroe Freeling, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in the first three rounds.

So as the Panthers look at their remaining choices, that's going to be a factor.

Panthers remaining picks

  • Their own fourth-rounder (119th overall)
  • Minnesota's fifth-rounder (158th overall)
  • Minnesota's sixth-rounder (196th overall)
  • Their own sixth-rounder (200th overall)

As they begin the day — and the fourth round starts at noon — they have four total picks.

They have their own fourth-rounder (119th overall), Minnesota's fifth- and sixth-rounders from separate trades (158th and 196th overall), and their own sixth-rounder (200th overall).

They still have a few positional needs — the roster is still a little light on centers and safeties, and they could use more bodies on the defensive line.

But as they scan the board, they'll be looking for very particular traits.

"So we'll explore every option," Morgan said Friday night. "And we'll pick the right guy for us."

PHOTOS: Monroe Freeling's Welcome Walk

View photos of Panthers first-round pick Monroe Freeling's welcome walk at Bank of America stadium.

The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers welcome first-round NFL Draft pick Monroe Freeling Friday, Apr 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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