Monroe Freeling is staying home to give his all for the Carolinas

Three hours away, just outside of Charleston, S.C., in the riverside town of Mount Pleasant, Freeling was floored when his phone rang with a 704 area code. He had received some feedback from his agent that the Panthers were a possibility if he was still available at No. 19, but for the phone to actually ring, and for it to all be happening, he's been in a dream-like state ever since.

"I think Detroit was still on the clock, and I got a call, and I was like, hold on, let me pick this up, and they're like, 'Hey, this is the Carolina Panthers.' I was like, 'No way. There's just no way.'