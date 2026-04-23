Which schools have produced the most Panthers draft picks?

CHARLOTTE — It's no surprise that NFL teams look to the SEC for football talent.
But in Panthers history, three Southeastern Conference schools have produced the most draft picks.
South Carolina, Georgia, and Ole Miss lead the way with seven each, including some of the highest-profile names in franchise history.
Gamecocks cornerback Jaycee Horn (2021) and Bulldogs linebacker Thomas Davis (2005) were each first-rounders here.
And they're not the only SEC schools to help stock the shelves here.
Alabama (Bryce Young), Auburn (Cam Newton, Derrick Brown), and LSU (Donte Jackson, Trai Turner) are among the schools that have sent six draft picks each to the Panthers.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers still haven't taken a player from Clemson in 31 drafts, despite the close ties to the school (including playing the inaugural season there).
Here's a look at the schools with the most Panthers picks:
Seven players each
South Carolina — Jaycee Horn, Xavier Legette, Shi Smith, Dennis Daley, Captain Munnerlyn, Eric Norwood, Travelle Wharton.
Georgia — Trevor Etienne, Thomas Davis, Charles Johnson, Will Witherspoon, Chris Terry, Corvey Irvin, Terry Godwin.
Ole Miss — Princely Umanmielen, Kris Mangum, Matt Corral, Marquis Haynes, Greg Hardy, Greg Little, Jonathan Mingo.
Six players each
Alabama — Bryce Young, Deonte Brown, Thomas Fletcher, Christian Miller, Evan Mathis, Kindal Moorehead.
Auburn — Cam Newton, Derrick Brown, Lee Ziemba, Cameron Artis-Payne, Stanley McClover, Jeno James.
Ohio State — Chris Gamble, Lathan Ransom, Curtis Samuel, Drew Carter, Nate Salley, Matt Finkes.
Stanford — Christian McCaffrey, Colin Branch, Tyler Gaffney, Sione Fua, Casey Moore, Randy Fasanai.
Oregon — Jonathan Stewart, Chad Cota, DJ Johnson, Kenjon Barner, Geoff Schwartz, Dante Rosario.
LSU — Donte Jackson, Trai Turner, Terrace Marshall Jr., Chuck Wiley, Brandon LaFell, Louis Williams.
Colorado — Jimmy Horn Jr., Sean Tufts, Hannibal Navies, Rae Carruth, Viliami Maumau, Kerry Hicks.
Washington — Shaq Thompson, Keith Taylor, Lester Towns, Jerry Jensen, Frank Garcia, Andrew Peterson.
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21.