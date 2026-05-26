Panthers' coaching assistants get chances to lead during the offseason

Each had a section they were responsible for presenting, such as Bercovici's focus on the communication aspects:"Talking about things like huddles and cadences, basically super critical factors to make the day go well, and then these are also such new things to a rookie, so there's a very textured way to talk about snapping the football, taking the line of scrimmage, what does the huddle look like?

"So anytime you have to present or do things for a group, it taps into a different part of coaching, and Dave has so much respect for that."

On the defensive side, Peterson and Emini were "running the show," as Peterson explained.

"Whatever installs we have for that day, practice expectations, and then once we got outside, individual, we ran that and then just did all the things that our normal position coaches would do, and it was a lot of fun.

"We have to teach our philosophy, what our defense is about, and whichever call it is, like the call the coach gives, this is how you play that call, this is how you have success within that call.