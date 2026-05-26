Panthers' coaching assistants get chances to lead during the offseason

CHARLOTTE — The word development defines the Carolina Panthers program all year long. Dave Canales uses it to set the foundation for how they approach camps, practices, and games; it shapes how the Panthers create their programs and their verbiage, and how every coach, player, and beyond is treated.
Every program, in differing ways, lets development guide things. But at every step of the process, Canales' staff has seen the benefits of the opportunity to grow.
"Everybody kind of leans into development their own way," explained offensive passing game coordinator Mike Bercovici. "But I just respect how much Dave says it in front of the full staff and just makes it, not just a talk, we act on it."
During rookie minicamp this offseason, you could see it, providing a glimpse of Canales' philosophy in action.
With 36 new faces in the building over the course of three days, including seven draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents, there were a lot of basics to cover. From introductions to the initial playbook, details on play-call cadence, practice expectations, and more, every little thing has to be taught in a short window.
It's a crash course, and in the interest of development, Canales makes it one for the position coaches as well.
"This is also a developmental opportunity for the coaching staff," shared Canales after the first day of rookie minicamp."We had Mike Bercovici presenting on some of our offensive philosophy things. (Offensive assistant) Keyshawn Colmon was able to install some pass plays. (Offensive quality control) Dean Petzing was at the offensive line putting in the protections and runs this morning.
"On the defensive side, (defensive quality control), Ilir Emini was running the coverage unit and doing that. (Assistant linebackers coach) Mayur Chaudhari was able to work with the OLBs, talking about how to get lined up in formation, and (defensive assistant) Kevin Peterson.
"All of our guys had opportunities to present in front of the group."
Coaches from top to bottom have a chance to present during the season on big-picture, fundamental topics. The rookie minicamp responsibilities, though, were about diving into the nitty-gritty of those fundamentals, the basics.
"Shout out to Dave for allowing us to have the opportunity first because it's always fun to work on your craft," said Peterson. "You're in the meetings, you're in all the things as a student, just like the players are when Coach Cooley, Coach Ronaldo, Coach E (Evero) are giving their presentations. But they gave us the opportunity to be able to give the rookies a first look at what things would look like.
"We're not just going over one fundamental; we're going over four to five, six different calls, and there's a bunch of fundamentals within all of those. So, what we're doing with the rookies is more, 'OK, here are some of the base calls that we're going to get. Here are some of the sub calls that we're going to get."
And during rookie minicamp, imparting all of that knowledge is up to the coaches who don't normally prepare those presentations.
Position coaches, such as receivers coach Rob Moore, quarterbacks coach Will Harriger, and offensive line coaches Harold Goodwin and Joe Gibert, run their position meetings, then offensive coordinator Brad Idzik presents in the team meeting on behalf of the offense.
During rookie minicamp, Colmon took charge of the receivers meeting.
"I got to stay in here on the day before and just plan out the meeting, how I want to introduce it, what clips I want to have, and everything like that," he explained, touching on everything from the specific verbiage used in plays to creating the sub-plan for practice.
"It helps, it helps a ton," continued Colmon. "That's the closest you get to being a position coach without being a position coach yet, so you get the chance to plan out the meeting.
"It was honestly good because now, being in my second year in the offense, it felt way better, just the grasp of the offense and teaching it to the guys."
And now that he is in his second year, opportunities like rookie minicamp meetings mean Colmon can worry less about grasping everything himself and instead focus on the logistics of coaching it.
"I think the biggest thing that I've been trying to incorporate is—and I think Rob does a really good job at it—is asking those guys questions as you're going through the meeting," he said of his first lesson.
On the second day, he gave himself another task to master.
"Making sure I slowed down even more, making sure when I'm giving all this information, it's a lot of information, but just making sure I slow down, have a good pace, because your pace and your energy is how they're taking in the information."
When it came time for the team meeting, Colmon, Bercovici, and Petzing presented in place of Idzik...after a little bit of practice.
"(We) did kind of almost like a pass the mic," joked Bercovici. "With guys that don't have a ton of experience, sometimes you can do a dress rehearsal at 7 in the morning and just say, 'Hey, let's give this a go' and hear what your transitions sound like."
Each had a section they were responsible for presenting, such as Bercovici's focus on the communication aspects:"Talking about things like huddles and cadences, basically super critical factors to make the day go well, and then these are also such new things to a rookie, so there's a very textured way to talk about snapping the football, taking the line of scrimmage, what does the huddle look like?
"So anytime you have to present or do things for a group, it taps into a different part of coaching, and Dave has so much respect for that."
On the defensive side, Peterson and Emini were "running the show," as Peterson explained.
"Whatever installs we have for that day, practice expectations, and then once we got outside, individual, we ran that and then just did all the things that our normal position coaches would do, and it was a lot of fun.
"We have to teach our philosophy, what our defense is about, and whichever call it is, like the call the coach gives, this is how you play that call, this is how you have success within that call.
"So going through all the nuances of what can they grasp in the short amount of meeting time that we have and what can they be able to go out there and be successful with—it's just fun trying to be able to connect the dots to be able to see, we have to present these things and then maybe we can present a few other things that'll hit their brains so they feel comfortable while they're out there on the grass."
The chance to craft their own position meetings, write their own team presentations, and map out sections of practice forces these coaches to dive into an information field often left to position coaches and coordinators. It was a chance to become the teacher, not just the translator.
"The premise of what they've wanted to do from having other people run the meeting is you get to have a chance to go teach guys," continued Peterson.
"liar and I, we're constantly talking and seeing how we should do things, especially based off of how coach Cooley and coach Ronaldo already do things. Try to not mimic that but still hit all the areas that they would hit, but with our own kind of a little twist on it."
But, perhaps just as importantly, it's teaching time management. And that, more than anything, is what Canales wanted them to experience.
"You think you have it all figured out, and you've got this process, and you have your outline and all of a sudden you look up and 20 minutes went by, and you're like, 'Oh, I forgot to say this or that,'" explained Canales. "And it's just a part of the process of our developmental approach, not just with our players but also with our coaches."
All of it—the seasonal fundamental presentations, the rookie minicamp unit meetings, the practice scripts, nailing the planning, the verbiage, and the PowerPoint presentations (which are VERY important according to Bercovici)—that's how a young Dave Canales learned years ago, so he understands the importance.
"This is how I learned," said Canales. "Darrell Bevell, who's here, was gracious enough to give me opportunities in the past to be able to get up there and speak in front of the group."
The experience created a head coach, and now Dave Canales is determined to pay it forward, using every opportunity to develop future head coaches from this Panthers' staff.
"I feel like it's rare and cool that Dave gives us that opportunity. It's really imperative as a coach," thanked Bercovici.
"That's the thing, as a young coach, there's so much on our plates that it's like driving the ship or keeping the train on the tracks, that when your opportunity does come, you want to feel ready. And just like players, reps are the way that you get ready, so even if it's this little tiny moment in April or May, it sets you up for that one time."
View photos of the 2026 rookie class as they participate in drills on the first day of minicamp on Friday, May 8th.