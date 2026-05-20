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Panthers announce 2026 coaching staff

May 20, 2026 at 02:42 PM
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Darin Gantt
Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added three new coaches to staff, and adjusted a number of titles for existing coaches, the team announced Wednesday.

In addition to new associate head coach and offensive specialist Darrell Bevell, who mentored Panthers head coach Dave Canales in Seattle, the Panthers are also adding longtime NFL assistant Carl Smith as a senior offensive consultant.

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Among other identifiers, he's the father of special teams coordinator Tracy Smith.

The elder Smith has coached since 1971, and in the NFL since 1986. He was with the Seahawks as quarterbacks coach when Canales was starting his NFL career there.

Bevell, like Smith and several other staffers, was with Canales during his early years with the Seahawks (including the Super Bowl XLVIII title season). He has worked for the Packers, Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, Jaguars, and Dolphins before coming here. He's been an interim head coach twice, and spent the last four years in Miami as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Darrell Bevell is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

They also added special teams and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes to the staff.

He has worked as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Bears, Giants, Jaguars, Rams, and Browns. He was part of the Rams coaching staff when they won Super Bowl LVI, and was with the Buccaneers as a player in 2002, when they won Super Bowl XXXVII.

He has 15 years of coaching experience, and was most recently special teams coordinator in Denver.

Pete Hanson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

They have also made Pete Hansen the assistant defensive coordinator/linebackers, adding some over-the-top responsibility in addition to his position coach work.

Mike Bercovici is now the offensive passing game coordinator, working alongside offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger.

The full staff with titles is listed below, in alphabetical order.

  • Daren Bates Special Teams Assistant
  • Jessica Beckenstein Head Coach Assistant & Coaching Operations Manager
  • Mike Bercovici Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
  • Darrell Bevell Associate Head Coach & Offensive Specialist
  • Dave Canales Head Coach
  • AC Carter Outside Linebackers & Run Game Specialist
  • Mayur Chaudhari Assistant Linebackers
  • Keyshawn Colmon Offensive Assistant
  • Jonathan Cooley Defensive Pass Game Coordinator
  • Scott Cooper Director of Coaching Development
  • Ilir Emini Defensive Assistant
  • Ejiro Evero Defensive Coordinator
  • Joe Gilbert Offensive Line
  • Harold Goodwin Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator
  • Peter Hansen Assistant Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
  • Will Harriger Quarterbacks
  • Renaldo Hill Secondary
  • Brad Idzik Offensive Coordinator
  • George Li Game Management Coordinator
  • Pat McPherson Tight Ends
  • Rob Moore Wide Receivers
  • Bernie Parmalee Running Backs
  • Kevin Peterson Defensive Assistant
  • Dean Petzing Offensive Assistant
  • Carl Smith Senior Offensive Consultant
  • Tracy Smith Special Teams Coordinator
  • Dwayne Stukes Special Teams & Defensive Assistant
  • Todd Wash Defensive Line

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes 2026 schedule release

Go behind the scenes with players as they partnered with the CMPD Bomb Squad to set off the Panthers 2026-2027 NFL schedule.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
15 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
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Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
18 / 46

Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during
19 / 46

Derrick Brown is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during
22 / 46

Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during
24 / 46

Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during
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Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
27 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
29 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during
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Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during
32 / 46

Robert Hunt is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during
34 / 46

Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during
36 / 46

Chuba Hubbard is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during
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Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
38 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during
39 / 46

AJ Dillon is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during
41 / 46

Mitchell Evans is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during
43 / 46

Tommy Tremble is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during
44 / 46

Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during
45 / 46

Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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