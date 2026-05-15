Here comes the boom

There are few things that light a spark of excitement in an adult male's eyes, tapping into some childlike wonder, quite like blowing stuff up for the fun of it. From the initial strike, the fireball that grows quicker than you can comprehend, the boom echoing in your chest — it's a chance to ignore every warning your mom gave you and send stuff flying every which way with contained explosives.
See, it's a little like football.
But schedule release, for all its hype and subsequent memes, is often ignored by the actual players in the building.
"Just let me know when we're playing in the cold," Derrick Brown joked last year ahead of the 2025 schedule, declining an opportunity to participate in the run-up to the release.
But what if instead, everyone got to blow off some steam during the offseason by actually blowing stuff up?
"Wait," said Brown this spring, skidding to a stop outside of the cafeteria and backing up with a suddenly very interested look on his face. "You're actually blowing stuff up?"
Yes, Derrick, we're actually blowing stuff up.
Which is how Brown and a contingent of 12 teammates found themselves alongside the Special Operations Division from CMPD (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) earlier this week.
"That soft s—, naw," grinned Brown as he exited the car on Tuesday, taking in the 200-plus yards of runway the bomb squad uses for training. "But I'll do this."