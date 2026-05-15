Here comes the boom

Despite the long-standing relationship, though, Jessup still couldn't quite believe what was being requested. Blow up 17 items, representing the Panthers upcoming 2026 games? You can train as much as you want, but like football once the game kicks-off and instinct kicks in, this assignment was unique.

"We weren't sure it was for real at first because we've never had anybody come out here and ask us if we would blow stuff up for them intentionally," he laughed. "And then once we figured out it was real, of course, we're like, yeah, absolutely.