 Skip to main content
Advertising
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Here comes the boom
From explosives to bomb-squads, go behind the scenes of the Panthers 2026 schedule release shoot.
By Kassidy Hill May 15, 2026
Photographs By Andrew Stein

There are few things that light a spark of excitement in an adult male's eyes, tapping into some childlike wonder, quite like blowing stuff up for the fun of it. From the initial strike, the fireball that grows quicker than you can comprehend, the boom echoing in your chest — it's a chance to ignore every warning your mom gave you and send stuff flying every which way with contained explosives.

See, it's a little like football.

But schedule release, for all its hype and subsequent memes, is often ignored by the actual players in the building.

"Just let me know when we're playing in the cold," Derrick Brown joked last year ahead of the 2025 schedule, declining an opportunity to participate in the run-up to the release.

But what if instead, everyone got to blow off some steam during the offseason by actually blowing stuff up?

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"Wait," said Brown this spring, skidding to a stop outside of the cafeteria and backing up with a suddenly very interested look on his face. "You're actually blowing stuff up?"

Yes, Derrick, we're actually blowing stuff up.

Which is how Brown and a contingent of 12 teammates found themselves alongside the Special Operations Division from CMPD (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) earlier this week.

"That soft s—, naw," grinned Brown as he exited the car on Tuesday, taking in the 200-plus yards of runway the bomb squad uses for training. "But I'll do this."

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The Special Operations Division of CMPD is a long-winded way of saying the bomb squad. This is a group of highly specialized officers who train for six weeks at the outset of joining the squad, and continue training throughout their service. Every bomb tech in the country trains on the same FBI base in Huntsville, Alabama, "so we all have the exact same training," explained Lt. Wes Jessup.

But nothing in the FBI training could have quite prepared his crew for what they were tasked with this week.

"First time recreationally blowing things up for people," he grinned. "Quite possibly the most random thing that we have ever done."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

When the bomb squad first got the call from the Carolina Panthers, for a moment Jessup was waiting for the punchline. The two organizations have worked together a good bit since CMPD's crew handles the bomb and explosive sweeps for everything at Bank of America Stadium.

"Whether it's a concert, an FC match, Panthers game, anything like that, we're going to have bomb techs out there," explained Jessup. "We have a minimum of three that'll work just the stadium, in conjunction with some of the explosive ordnance dogs that also work the stadium.

"So we kind of work in tandem with them to do sweeps before the game, during the game, and then anything that pops up afterward. All that just keeps fans safe."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Despite the long-standing relationship, though, Jessup still couldn't quite believe what was being requested. Blow up 17 items, representing the Panthers upcoming 2026 games? You can train as much as you want, but like football once the game kicks-off and instinct kicks in, this assignment was unique.

"We weren't sure it was for real at first because we've never had anybody come out here and ask us if we would blow stuff up for them intentionally," he laughed. "And then once we figured out it was real, of course, we're like, yeah, absolutely.

"Obviously, we're very well versed in handling explosives and all that, but again, not knowing how we're going to blow up a pirate ship, how we're going to blow up a kiddy car with a lion in it? Do we know how much to use, what type of explosives? So we were kind of learning on the fly as well, so it was kind of neat to mix all that together."

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The NFL's schedule release took place this year during police appreciation week, so before the shoot began, the Panthers sponsored a lunch for the local CMPD crews at their training center, celebrating the long-standing partnership between the two.

"There's a lot of fun being had today," said Panthers senior director of creative, Alex Herko. "CMPD, the bomb squad hosting us out here at their training academy has been unbelievable. The facility is incredible.

"They are rigging this stuff up with all sorts of different explosive material. I don't know what could be more fun than filling stuff with explosives, working with a bomb squad, and blowing stuff up in front of high-speed cameras."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The CMPD bomb-squad crew handled different tasks during the shoot, with three techs tasked with stuffing or wrapping each item with the detonating cord (casually referred to as det cord) used in explosive training simulations. The det cord was then inserted into cast boosters (a canister filled with pentaerythritol tetranitrate, or PETN), and run the other end of the range where each explosion would then be triggered.

In other words, a lot went into making things safely blow up in a fascinating fashion.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The players on hand—Brown, Taylor Moton, Mike Jackson, Chuba Hubbard, Ikem Ekwonu, Robert Hunt, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Jalen Coker, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and AJ Dillon—were all immediately given safety goggles, headphones, explicit instructions on how to trigger the explosions safely, and directions to the bunker for those pieces that might contain shrapnel, "because we can't afford to pay you if you get hurt," one bomb tech joked.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Then, they had their own rules to add.

"Rule number one," preached Pat Jones to the assembled crew in the bunker, "always aura farm."

In typical defensive leader fashion, Brown set a lot of rules as the day wore on, starting with not letting Moton cower behind him, at least as much as a 6-5, 325-pound Moton can hide behind a 6-5, 320-pound Brown. And when it was Coker's turn on the trigger to blow up a pirate, Brown — displeased with how long it was taking — yelled out a new rule that they couldn't be soft and to hurry up.

Coker went at his own perfectly acceptable speed, though, and once the ship—representing the Panthers Week 7 opponent, Tampa Bay — blew into a thousand pieces in the wind, the receiver grinned and quipped, "Mission accomplished... bogey down."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Jackson, the first to arrive and therefore the first to get a crack at being trigger man, was asked if he wanted to blow up the enormous stuffed lion representing Detroit, the Panthers Week 4 opponent, and let out an actual giggle of joy in response.

When he was handed the trigger to ignite the explosive, though, "the moment the button was in my hand, I forgot all that s---." So another rule was implemented: extensive coverage of the steps beforehand.

(See, it's a little like football)

When Hunt set off his massive bag of coffee beans in honor of the Panthers Week 17 opponent, Seattle, he did so with a slow turn and stare-down of the camera befitting an action hero. It might not have created a new rule, but it definitely issued a new challenge.

Who could create the hardest shot amongst the guys?

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Tight end Mitchell Evans, as much as he tried, couldn't beat the nerves to win.

"I'm not nervous," he snapped back before deciding to check his watch for his heart rate.

"Is 95 a high heart rate?"

His designated bomb tech guffawed, "For a performance athlete, yeah."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Still, Evans bravely ignited the cord to send a replica Atlanta "A" and toy Falcon flying towards the sun for the Panthers Week 2 divisional opponent. He then proudly declared he didn't even flinch, to which a chorus of teammates and executive vice president of football operations, Brandt Tilis, immediately responded, "You flinched."

It was still better than his fellow tight end, Tommy Tremble, who, after watching Ekwonu light up a line of Terrible Towels for the Panthers Week 16 opponent, the Steelers, declared, "That was scarier than I thought."

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Tremble got a turn at the trigger too and blew up the other Atlanta representation for the Panthers' other Falcons matchup in Week 18 — a bowl of peaches. Tremble is from Atlanta and gleefully volunteered for that one, but after successfully clobbering every peach (or cobblering them), was more than content to pass the button along to Dillon and stand far away in the safe zone where he could jump at each explosion with minimal teasing.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Dillon was all too happy to blow up the 31.22-pound L'amuse Gouda cheese wheel imported from Amsterdam, representing the Panthers Week 8 opponent, the Packers. He did so with a smirk, not so much as a single flinch, and just the smidge of revenge against his former team.

"That one was crazy," screamed Tremble in a bit of awe as the cheese exploded from within. "It just incinerated!"

The cheese wheel ended up being the star of the show. Pieces flew over 100 yards away, permeating the air with a smell that on paper sounds pleasant—"a distinctive roasted hazelnut and burnt caramel flavor that retains its velvety texture" as described by Fromagerie l'Amuse — but when heated to a scorched it was closer to rancid thanks to the lingering ash.

"Smoked gouda," Tilis deadpanned.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The cheese wheel's sheer explosive power was thanks in part to bomb squad tech Drew Hyde.

Hyde is a Chicago Bears fan and took perverse joy in stuffing the physical representation of his rival with as much explosive det cord as possible. It was also a bit of payback for his teammate and Packers fan, Ben Dawkins, who had done the same earlier in the day with the massive teddy bear for the Panthers Week 1 opponent, the Chicago Bears.

When Brown set off the Bears prop, it caused the only fire of the day. The trained responders quickly took care of the flames on the concrete pad, and the jokes abounded. It was also a prudent reminder of the most important aspect of success for everyone involved. As the squad sprinted down the runway to take care of the small flare-up, there were no shouts, no questions as to who was doing what, and no tension.

Everyone knew what they were expected to do and moved as one.

(See, it's a little like football.)

"It's cliché to say it's fun, right, but it really is fun, and the biggest thing is the team aspect," pointed out Jessup. "You have to be good. We're a small team.

"We're allotted so many bomb techs from the FBI, so we're a smaller unit. We have 11 certified bomb techs right now, and two assistants, so we're a very tight-knit group. We have to work a lot of events together since there's not a lot of us to spread the wealth, so we all get along, we're all like family, so that's probably the most important part of it, you've got to be able to work well with others."

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

It was a pertinent lesson for everyone on hand. And by the time Chuba Hubbard set fire to the last explosive charge, blowing up a Saints prop —resulting in a much larger boom than anyone on hand expected and a fitting, exuberant end to the shoot—the spark had been lit for this group of Panthers, now armed with the schedule they will have to face together in hopes of defending their division title.

"This year is the best one yet," gushed Tremble. "This is so cool, man."

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes 2026 schedule release

Go behind the scenes with players as they partnered with the CMPD Bomb Squad to set off the Panthers 2026-2027 NFL schedule.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
15 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
17 / 46

Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
18 / 46

Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during
19 / 46

Derrick Brown is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during
22 / 46

Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during
24 / 46

Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during
26 / 46

Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
27 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
29 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during
30 / 46

Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during
32 / 46

Robert Hunt is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during
34 / 46

Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during
36 / 46

Chuba Hubbard is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during
37 / 46

Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
38 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during
39 / 46

AJ Dillon is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during
41 / 46

Mitchell Evans is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during
43 / 46

Tommy Tremble is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during
44 / 46

Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during
45 / 46

Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Now that the smoke's cleared on the schedule

After an explosive week, and also a rookie minicamp, some things are beginning to come into focus. But we've got a lot of offseason to get through, and you had questions about it.

news

Second-rounder Lee Hunter signs rookie contract

The defensive tackle was the final draft pick to sign his rookie deal, after the other six signed the night before rookie minicamp.

news

Panthers get more national notice: The 2026 NFL schedule is out

The Panthers get three games in prime time, plus they open the season at home, and close at home, part of a nice stretch of games in Bank of America Stadium coming down the stretch.

news

Breaking down the schedule with JJ and Luke

The longest-tenured active Panther and the future Hall of Famer discuss the 2026 schedule during the latest episode of the widely acclaimed JJ and Luke podcast.

news

David Tepper named to the 2026 TIME 100 Philanthropy list of the 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy

The list recognizes singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

news

Ahead of NFL schedule release on Thursday, an updated look at the Panthers' 2026 opponents

As we wait for the order of games, let's take a look at what each of the teams have done this offseason and how things have changed for each of them.

news

Get to know the Panthers UDFAs with one fact about each

The Panthers are adding 11 undrafted free agents to the rookie class. Get to know the guys with one fact about each player.

news

The parking lot chronicles: How Haynes King and rookies are working to learn the Panthers playbook

The rookie quarterback brings years of experience to the role, creating a natural leadership which showed up in his late-day parking lot practice sessions.

news

Five takeaways from rookie minicamp, including Chris Brazzell's range, and more from Day 2

The third-rounder has a way to stand out with his size and speed. Plus more on Monroe Freeling growing into his body, center Sam Hecht, and a Mother's Day greeting.

news

Three takeaways from rookie minicamp, from Lee Hunter's impact, culture lessons, and more

Dave Canales shares his biggest hope for what the Panthers rookie class takes away from minicamp. Plus Lee Hunter on his impact, and more.

news

For Monroe Freeling, rookie minicamp is about breaking the ice

The first-round tackle got his first taste of his new home, and some new friends, and immediately went to work learning more.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising