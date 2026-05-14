Breaking down the schedule with JJ and Luke

First quarter

Week 1 — Chicago

Week 2 — at Atlanta

Week 3 — at Cleveland

Week 4 — Detroit (Sunday Night Football)

Kuechly: "I think the best thing is, first of all, we open up at home. I think that's a huge advantage, not having to get on a plane after training camp and go to an away stadium is awesome. And then, you know, when you look at these first couple of weeks, one thing I always looked at was, where am I going to gather information from these teams? So obviously, (Bears coach) Ben Johnson's been there. We can watch last year's tape, some of the stuff that we're going to see this year in the preseason from the Bears, very vanilla, easy stuff, kind of what everybody in the league is doing. So most of the stuff that you're going to watch on Ben Johnson is from last year.

"You know, at the end of the season, when they were humming, when they kind of figured out what Caleb Williams looks like, they're going to be pretty similar on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously, (wide receiver) DJ Moore is now in Buffalo, so it'll look a little bit different there, but two big tight ends, two really good young wide receivers that they drafted high first and second round the last couple of years, and they're going to be really big and good upfront."

After that, it enters some unknown territory, as both the Falcons (Kevin Stefanski) and Browns (Todd Monken) have new head coaches.

For Kuechly, having to prepare and predict for wild cards was never his preference, but he leans back on what he knew about their preferences and the personnel they inherited.

Kuechly said that with quarterback Michael Penix still recovering from an ACL injury (suffered against the Panthers last season), he's expecting to see new Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But mostly, he said he'd watch Browns tape from last year to pick up tips on Stefanski, and Baltimore tape from last year (where Monken called plays for Lamar Jackson for tendencies. And then the small sample size of the first two weeks could inform how they're adapting to new personnel.

Kuechly: "Having one full game to sit and look at was always a huge advantage, in my opinion, as a defender. I want as much information from that current year as we can get in those first two. Of those first four games, we don't really know what Atlanta is going to look like or what Cleveland's truthfully going to look like. Is Deshaun (Watson) the quarterback? Is it going to be Shedeur Sanders, is it Dillon Gabriel? What is it going to look like?

After those two, the Lions come to town for the Panthers' first Sunday Night Football appearance since 2016. The fact that it comes before the bye week adds emphasis.