Ahead of NFL schedule release on Thursday, an updated look at the Panthers' 2026 opponents

Seattle

Bottom Line: Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Seattle kept the core of its championship roster intact in hopes of making another run. The talent seems to be there, especially on defense, with a tenacious secondary. There are many warm ties between the Panthers' and the Seahawks, between the coaching staff and former players like quarterback Sam Darnold, meaning it will hold special meaning for a while. But Carolina also has some unfinished business thanks to a Week 17 game last season that was close until the second half, when it quickly slipped away. Anytime you have to play the Seahawks, but can do so outside of Seattle, though, is a plus.