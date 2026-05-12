Ahead of NFL schedule release on Thursday, an updated look at the Panthers' 2026 opponents

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have known since the end of last season who they were playing in 2026.
But a lot has changed for those teams this offseason, making things very different in certain precincts while we wait on the whens that will be revealed Thursday night.
Here's a look at the offseasons for this year's opponents, which include some new coaches, new quarterbacks, and very new looks in a few places.
Besides, this gives you something to do while you wait for the big news of the schedule release.
Division opponents (home and away)
Atlanta Falcons
2025 Record: 8-9-0
2025 Division finish: Third, NFC South
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last matchup: Nov. 16, 2025, at Atlanta, W – 30-27 (OT)
Key additions: New head coach Kevin Stefanski. QB Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), WR Jahan Dotson (Eagles), RB Brian Robinson Jr. (49ers), WR Olamide Zachheaus, TE Austin Hooper. Retained franchise-tagged TE Kyle Pitts.
Key losses: Released QB Kirk Cousins, RB Tyler Allgeier (Cardinals), DT David Onmeyata (Jets), LB Kaden Elliss (Saints), RT Kaleb McGary retired.
2026 Draft Class: 2-48 CB Aveion Terrell; 3-79 WR Zachariah Branch; 4-134 LB Kendal Daniels; 6-208 DT Anterior Thompson; 6-215 LB Harold Perkins; 7-231 G Ethan Onianwa.
All-time series record: 25-37-0 (ATL leads)
All-time home record: 15-16-0 (ATL leads)
Bottom line: This series sometimes features good football, sometimes bad, but it's always weird. The Panthers swept last year's series, which is why they won the tiebreaker for the division title. The quarterback question will be a defining one for the Falcons this year (Michael Penix is recovering from a partially torn ACL, and they haven't declared a starter). Still, they have a lot of talent on offense in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Pitts, so they're dangerous.
New Orleans Saints
2025 Record: 6-11-0
2025 Division Finish: Fourth, NFC South
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Dec. 14, 2025, at New Orleans, L – 17-20
Key additions: RB Travis Etienne (Jaguars), LB Kaden Elliss (Falcons), G David Edwards (Bills), TE Noah Fant (Bengals). Traded for DE Tyree Wilson.
Key losses: LB DeMario Davis (Jets), CB Alontae Taylor (Titans), C Luke Fortner (Panthers). Unsigned free agent DE Cameron Jordan.
2026 Draft Class: 1-8 WR Jordyn Tyson; 2-42 DT Christen Miller; 3-73 TE Oscar Delp; 4-132 G Jeremiah Wright; 4-136 WR Bryce Lance; 5-172 S Lorenzo Styles Jr.; 6-190 WR Barion Brown; 7-219 CB TJ Hall.
All-time series record: 29-33-0 (NO leads)
All-time home record: 15-16-0 (NO leads)
Bottom line: The Saints finished with a flourish last year once quarterback Tyler Shough took over, and they have explosive talent around him, including a top-10 wide receiver from the draft in Tyson. But it's a bit of a mixed bag this offseason. Etienne comes home to add pop to the offense (and potentially replace Alvin Kamara), but stalwart defensive end Cam Jordan remains unsigned, and his future there is in question. He and Davis have been the heartbeat of those defenses and have given the Panthers fits over the years.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Record: 8-9-0
2025 Division Finish: Second, NFC South
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Jan. 3, 2026, at Tampa Bay, L – 14-16
Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DE A'Shawn Robinson.
Key losses: WR Mike Evans (49ers), LB Lavonte David (retirement), CB Jamel Dean (Steelers).
2026 Draft Class: 1-15 DE Rueben Bain Jr.; 2-46 LB Josiah Trotter; 3-84 WR Ted Hurst; 4-116 CB Keionte Scott; 5-155 DT DeMonte Capehart; 5-160 G Billy Schrauth; 6-185 TE Bauer Sharp.
All-time series record: 26-25-0 (CAR leads)
All-time home record: 14-12-0 (CAR leads)
Bottom line: The Bucs didn't have a splashy free agency in terms of incomings, after seeing some longtime fixtures walk out the door. It's hard to imagine a Panthers-Bucs game without Evans (not that the Panthers are complaining). But the defense did get a nice boost with an excellent veteran lineman in Robinson, along with a couple of potentially impactful rookies in Bain and Trotter.
Home opponents
Chicago
2025 Record: 11-6-0
2025 Division Finish: First, NFC North
2025 Playoffs: Lost NFC Divisional Game (vs. Rams), 17-20
Last Matchup: Oct. 6, 2024, at Chicago, L – 10-36
Key additions: S Coby Bryant (Seahawks), traded for C Garrett Bradbury (Patriots), LB Devin Bush (Browns), DT Neville Gallimore (Colts), CB Cam Lewis (Bills).
Key losses: Traded WR D.J. Moore (Bills), S Kevin Byard (Patriots), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Bills), CB Nahshon Wright (Jets).
2026 Draft Class: 1-25 S Dillon Thieneman; 2-57 C Logan Jones; 3-69 TE Sam Roush; 3-89 WR Zavion Thomas 4-124 C Malik Muhammad; 5-166 LB Keyshawn Elliott; 6-213 DT Jordan van den Berg.
All-time series record: 3-9-0 (CHI leads)
All-time home record: 3-2-0 (CAR leads)
Bottom Line: This will be the second matchup of Bryce Young vs. Caleb Williams, adding an interesting layer that hasn't dissipated just yet. Chicago traded former Panthers first-rounder Moore, showing confidence in the other pieces they've put around Williams, who has taken the league by storm the past two years with late-season heroics. Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions, and Wright, tied for second, combined for 15 turnovers last season. Their departure leaves the defense bereft of one of its biggest advantages.
Detroit
2025 Record: 9-8-0
2025 Division Finish: Fourth, NFC North
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Oct. 8, 2023, at Detroit, L – 24-42
Key additions: RB Isaiah Pacheco (Chiefs), DE D.J. Wonnum (Panthers), OT Larry Borom (Dolphins), C Cady Mays (Panthers), QB Teddy Bridgewater (Tampa Bay)
Key losses: Released OT Taylor Decker, traded RB David Montgomery (Texans), OT Dan Skipper (retired), LB Alex Anzalone (Tampa Bay), DT DJ Reader (Giants), CB Amik Robertson (Commanders).
2026 Draft Class: 1-17 OT Blake Miller; 2-44 DE Derrick Moore; 4-118 LB Jimmy Rolder; 5-157 Keith Abney II; 5-168 WR Kendrick Law; 6-205 DT Skyler Gill-Howard; 7-222 DL Tyre West.
All-time series record: 8-4-0 (CAR leads)
All-time home record: 6-1-0 (CAR leads)
Bottom Line: Everything about the Lions under Dan Campbell is gritty. And while Detroit didn't break through to the playoffs last season, it feels more like an anomaly than an expectation with this group. The offense hums under Jared Goff and an arsenal of playmakers, and the Lions seemed to address their offensive line holes in the draft. There were some key losses on defense, which could make this an interesting matchup as Carolina builds a passing attack.
Baltimore
2025 Record: 8-9-0
2025 Division Finish: Second, AFC North
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Nov. 20, 2022, at Baltimore, L – 3-13
Key additions: DE Trey Hendrickson (Bengals), G John Simpson (Jets), S Jaylinn Hawkins (Patriots), TE Durham Smythe (Dolphins), DE Calais Campbell (Cardinals).
Key losses: C Tyler Linderbaum (Raiders), TE Isaiah Likely (Giants), TE Charlie Kolar (Chargers), P Jordan Stout (Giants), S Alohi Gilman (Chiefs), OLB Dre'Mont Jones (Patriots), released QB Cooper Rush.
2026 Draft Class: 1-14 G Vega Ioane; 2-45 OLB Zion Young; 3-80 WR Ja'Kobi Lane; 4-115 WR Elijah Sarratt; 4-133 TE Matthew Hibner; 5-162 CB Chandler Rivers; 5-173 TE Josh Cuevas; 5-174 RB Adam Randall; 6-211 P Ryan Eckley; 7-250 DT Rayshaun Benny; 7-253 G Evan Beernsten.
All-time series record: 4-3-0 (CAR leads)
All-time home record: 3-1-0 (CAR leads)
Bottom Line: The Ravens were a part of one of the most interesting storylines that has unfolded in the NFL offseason, with the rescinded trade for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. But when the dust settled, Baltimore had still come away with a premier pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson. Lamar Jackson lost one of his favorite targets in Isaiah Likely, but that doesn't figure to slow down the star.
Cincinnati
2025 Record: 6-11-0
2025 Division Finish: Third, AFC North
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Sept. 29, 2024, vs. Cincinnati, L – 24-34
Key additions: DT Jonathan Allen (Vikings), S Bryan Cook (Chiefs), DE Boye Mafe (Seahawks), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (Jets).
Key losses: DE Trey Hendrickson (Ravens), TE Noah Fant (Saints), DE Joseph Ossai (Jets), G Cordell Volson (Titans).
2026 Draft Class: 2-41 DE Cashius Howell; 3-72 CB Tacario Davis; 4-128 C Connor Lew; 4-140 WR Colbie Young; 6-189 C Brian Parker II; 7-221 TE Jack Endries; 7-226 DT Landon Robinson.
All-time series record: 3-4-1 (CIN leads)
All-time home record: 3-2-0 (CAR leads)
Bottom Line: The Bengals lost Hendrickson, putting that defensive front in even more flux than it's experienced in recent years. Cashius Howell was added in the draft, though, after an 11.5-sack season with Texas A&M. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are still a dynamic duo, proven in the last meeting between the Bengals and the Panthers, when the two connected three times for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Seattle
2025 Record: 14-3-0
2025 Division Finish: First, NFC West
2025 Playoffs: Won Super Bowl LX (vs. Patriots), 29-13
Last Matchup: Dec. 28, 2025, vs. Seahawks, L – 10-27
Key additions: RB Emanuel Wilson (Packers); S Rodney Thomas II (Colts), CB Noah Igbinoghene (Washington)
Key losses: S Coby Bryan (Bears), LB Boye Mafe (Bengals), RB Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), CB Riq Woolen (Eagles), WR Dareke Young (Raiders)
2026 Draft Class: 1-32 RB Jadarian Price; 2-64 S Bud Clark; 3-99 CB Julian Neal; 5-148 G Beau Stephens; 6-199 WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.; 7-236 CB Andre Fuller; 7-242 DT Deven Eastern; 7-255 CB Michael Dansby.
All-time series record: 4-10 (SEA leads)
All-time home record: 3-6 (SEA leads)
Bottom Line: Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Seattle kept the core of its championship roster intact in hopes of making another run. The talent seems to be there, especially on defense, with a tenacious secondary. There are many warm ties between the Panthers' and the Seahawks, between the coaching staff and former players like quarterback Sam Darnold, meaning it will hold special meaning for a while. But Carolina also has some unfinished business thanks to a Week 17 game last season that was close until the second half, when it quickly slipped away. Anytime you have to play the Seahawks, but can do so outside of Seattle, though, is a plus.
Denver
2025 Record: 14-3-0
2025 Division Finish: First, AFC West
2025 Playoffs: Lost AFC Championship Game (vs. Patriots), 7-10
Last Matchup: Oct. 27, 2024, at Denver, L – 14-28
Key additions: Traded for WR Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), S Tycen Anderson (Bengals), WR Michael Woods II (Packers).
Key losses: DE John Franklin-Myers (Titans), S P.J. Locke (Cowboys), released LB Dre Greenlaw (49ers).
2026 Draft Class: 2-66 DT Tyler Onyedim; 4-108 RB Jonah Coleman; 4-111 T Kage Casey; 5-152 TE Justin Joly; 7-246 S Miles Scott; 7-256 TE Dallen Bentley; 7-257 LB Red Murdock.
All-time series record: 2-6-0 (DEN leads)
All-time home record: 2-2-0 (tied)
Bottom Line: There's still a lot to learn about the Broncos. On the one hand, they found themselves in a lot of close games last season, to the point that one wondered whether they had the ability to win handily. On the other hand, they won those games, which is all that really matters. The biggest storyline for Denver this offseason will be Bo Nix's recovery timeline. He underwent two surgeries for the fractured ankle he suffered in last season's playoffs, but Sean Payton told reporters he expects the QB back by minicamp in mid-June.
Road opponents
Green Bay
2025 Record: 9-7-1
2025 Division Finish: Second, NFC North
2025 Playoffs: Lost NFC Wild Card Game (at Bears), 27-31
Last Matchup: Nov. 2, 2025, at Green Bay, W – 16-13
Key additions: DT Javon Hargrave (Vikings), traded for LB Zaire Franklin (Colts); QB Tyrod Taylor (Jets).
Key losses: QB Malik Willis (Dolphins), traded OLB Rashan Gary (Cowboys), OL Elgton Jenkins (Browns), WR Romeo Doubs (Patriots).
2026 Draft Class: 2-52 CB Brandon Cisse; 3-77 DT Chris McClellan; 4-120 DE Dani Dennis-Sutton; 5-153 C Jager Burton; 6-201 CB Domani Jackson; 6-216 K Trey Smack.
All-time series record: 7-11-0 (GB leads)
All-time away record: 3-5-0 (GB leads)
Bottom line: The Packers made their big move last year, trading for OLB Micah Parsons, who suffered a torn ACL last season. Trading for Franklin was a big move in the middle of the defense. Their biggest hope is that no one ever has to find out that swapping backup quarterbacks matters. And you know the Panthers will get their full attention after last year's dramatic walk-off in Lambeau.
Minnesota
2025 Record: 9-8-0
2025 Division Finish: Third, NFC North
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Oct. 1, 2023, vs. Minnesota, L – 13-21
Key additions: QB Kyler Murray (Cardinals), WR Jauan Jennings (49ers), DT Javon Hargrove (Packers), P Johnny Hekker (Titans).
Key losses: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah fired. Released S Harrison Smith (still unsigned), traded OLB Jonathan Greenard (Eagles), DT Jonathan Allen, WR Jalen Nailor (Raiders).
2026 Draft Class: 1-18 DT Caleb Banks; 2-51 LB Jake Golday; 3-82 DT Domonique Orange; 3-97 OT Caleb Tiernan; 3-98 S Jakobe Thomas; 5-159 TE Max Bredeson; 5-163 CB Charles Demmings; 6-198 Demond Claiborne; 7-235 OL Gavin Gerhardt.
All-time series record: 6-11-0 (MIN leads)
All-time away record: 3-7-0 (MIN leads)
Bottom line: Any time there's quarterback questions, there's interest. And after JJ McCarthy struggled with consistency last year, they brought in Murray from Arizona, and haven't declared a starter. There's still some lingering mystery about Smith's status, as the impact safety could still return after he was released with a post-June 1 designation. Banks could be a big addition, as long as he's healthy.
Pittsburgh
2025 Record: 10-7-0
2025 Division Finish: First, AFC North
2025 Playoffs: Lost AFC Wild Card Game (vs. Texans), 6-30
Last Matchup: Dec. 18, 2022, vs. Pittsburgh, L – 16-24
Key additions: New head coach Mike McCarthy. Probably QB Aaron Rodgers again. Extended K Chris Boswell. CB Jamel Dean (Buccaneers), RB Rico Dowdle (Panthers), traded for WR Michael Pittman (Colts).
Key losses: Head coach Mike Tomlin. RB Kenneth Gainwell (Buccaneers), G Isaac Seumalo (Cardinals).
2026 Draft Class: 1-21 OT Max Iheanachor; 2-47 WR Germie Bernard; 3-76 QB Drew Allar; 3-85 CB Daylen Everette; 3-96 OT Gennings Dunker; 4-121 Kaden Wetjen; 5-169 TE Riley Nowakowski; 6-210 DT Gabriel Rubio; 7-224 S Robert Spears-Jennings; 7-230 FB Eli Heidenreich.
All-time series record: 1-7-0 (PIT leads)
All-time away record: 0-4-0 (PIT leads)
Bottom line: Regardless of player movement, this was a seismic offseason for the Steelers, who change coaches every generation or so. McCarthy will be dealing with a lot of known commodities, assuming Rodgers comes back as expected. He coached his quarterback in Green Bay and his new running back in Dallas, so he could keep things steady there. Dowdle's coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons, including last year with the Panthers, so he's not sneaking up on anyone.
Philadelphia
2025 Record: 11-6-0
2025 Division Finish: First, NFC East
2025 Playoffs: Lost NFC Wild Card Game (vs. 49ers), 19-23
Last Matchup: Dec. 8, 2024, at Philadelphia, L – 16-22
Key additions: CB Riq Woolen (Seahawks), WR Hollywood Brown (Chiefs), traded for WR Dontayvion Wicks (Packers) and OLB Jonathan Greenard (Vikings).
Key losses: OLB Jaelan Phillips (Panthers), LB Nakobe Dean (Raiders), S Reed Blankenship (Texans), WR Jahan Dotson (Falcons).
2026 Draft Class: 1-20 WR Makai Lemon; 2-54 TE Eli Stowers; 6-68 OT Markel Bell; 5-178 QB Cole Payton; 6-207 G Micah Morris; 7-244 S Cole Wisniewski; 7-251 DT Uar Bernard; 7-252 DE Keyshawn James-Newby.
All-time series record: 4-9-0 (PHI leads)
All-time away record: 2-5-0 (PHI leads)
Bottom line: The Eagles still have some significant business in front of them, as the world anticipates a trade of wide receiver AJ Brown. Even with that, they had a lot of turnover, remaking that receiver room, and dealing for Greenard to replace the pass-rush disruption of Phillips, who became the centerpiece of the Panthers' offseason. Stay tuned.
Cleveland
2025 Record: 5-12-0
2025 Division Finish: Fourth, AFC North
2025 Playoffs: N/A
Last Matchup: Sept. 11, 2022, vs. Cleveland, L – 24-26
Key additions: New head coach Todd Monken. OT Elgton Jenkins (Packers), traded for T Tytus Howard (Texans), G Zion Johnson (Chargers).
Key losses: G Wyatt Teller (Texans), G Joel Bitonio (still unsigned), TE David Njoku (Chargers), LB Devin Bush (Bears).
2026 Draft Class: 1-9 OT Spencer Fano; 1-24 WR KC Concepcion; 2-39 WR Denzel Boston; 2-58 S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren; 3-86 OT Austin Barber; 5-146 C Parker Brailsford; 5-149 LB Justin Jefferson; 5-170 TE Joe Royer; 6-182 QB Taylen Green; 7-248 TE Carsen Ryan.
All-time series record: 4-3-0 (CAR leads)
All-time away record: 2-2 (tied)
Bottom line: The Browns remade their entire offensive line, with Fano expected to be the cornerstone for the future. But the biggest questions will remain at the quarterback position, where they haven't closed the door on Deshaun Watson reclaiming the starting job. That position, as with many teams, will determine how much progress they can make.
Coach Canales and the Panthers 2026 rookie class take some snaps before the first day of minicamp.