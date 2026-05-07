The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation makes commitment to girls high school flag football in the Carolinas

"The opportunity to give female athletes the resources that they need to succeed is very, very important to us, so we support that wholeheartedly," said Tepper on GMFB.

"Flag football is something that's up and coming. It's going to be in the Olympics, and so we're just excited for being able to give the resources that these teams, schools need in funding. So we're excited to be a part of it and be able to give back."

To celebrate this milestone and amplify the sport's momentum, the Panthers released a new digital spot highlighting the generational impact of girls flag football. The spot features NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and Panthers Legend Greg Olsen, with a voiceover from women's sports icon Dawn Staley.