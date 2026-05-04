"A sense of home:" Hubbard and Metchie's Canadian connection providing comfort in Charlotte

The running back grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, while Metchie was a resident of Brampton, Ontario, hardly around the corner from each other (think due north of Idaho, to Suburban Buffalo). Both came to the States to continue their football careers, Metchie in high school before going on to Alabama, and Hubbard when he enrolled at Oklahoma State.

Now, years after they first learned of each other, they're on the same team. Metchie was signed as a free agent wide receiver this spring. And being able to connect with a fellow countryman immediately made the whole transition smoother.

"So we've known about each other since high school, college, journey to the NFL, which is why I'm sure the relationship is seamless," said Metchie. "Not only have we kept tabs, but we've lived the same, unique journey in a field where it's very few and far between that have that specific journey.