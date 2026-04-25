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Panthers trade up to No. 151 to take safety Zakee Wheatley

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:33 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some more depth and competition in the secondary in the fifth round.

With the 151st pick, the Panthers took Penn State safety Zakee Whealtey. They traded their 158th and 200th picks to Miami for 151 and the 227th overall pick in the seventh round.

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The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Wheatley was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions and had six career interceptions.

He adds length and athleticism in the back of the secondary, along with Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, and Lathan Ransom.

He's a physical player who could at least contribute on special teams in the near term.

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